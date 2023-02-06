Are you ready for the big game this weekend? If you’re still making your plans don't worry because we’ve found the top 5 sports bars for you at the Jersey Shore. I don’t know about you, but I need beer and wings to watch football. Side note, I want my wings to be so spicy that they hurt when I eat them. I also love being in a great sports bar for the comradery of it all.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO