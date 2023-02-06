Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
The 13 Most Interesting Spots To Eat Lunch In Ocean County, NJ
It's an age-old question that for me at least is always met with the same answer. Smoked turkey and cheese on wheat toast with a little bit of spicy mustard, to remind my tastebuds to feel something. It's not the most interesting lunch, but it's my lunch. Let's say though,...
Wow! Look at this Million Dollar Home Right Here in Toms River, New Jersey
Ok, let's just dream for a bit, and let's say you had a million dollars to spend on a home, would you want beauty in Ocean County on the water? Well if so we may have an option for you and it's right along the Toms River. So this article...
Unique And Delicious Donut Shop Reveals Exciting New Store In Wall, NJ
Far too often do I feel like I'm writing about businesses that are closing, so when a locally owned business plans on expanding in New Jersey, I'm excited. New Jersey, especially Ocean County and the Jersey Shore is home to some really amazing places to get Donuts. In the parking...
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
The Mouthwatering Monmouth County, NJ Italian Restaurants You Have to Try
We are blessed to have so many amazing Italian restaurants in Monmouth County. These are the spots where you never have a bad meal. These are the places that make you feel at home. What are the most popular Italian dishes?. We turned to Gerbasi Ristorante in The Bronx. This...
2 New Jersey Boardwalks Are Among The Best In America
There is no doubt that New Jersey is synonymous with great summer fun, and we have some of the best boardwalks in the whole country, and that fact has just been supported by a major travel website. When a major travel site lists the 15 best boardwalks in all of...
A $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Burlington County, NJ
The Powerball Jackpot has been spiking over the last few drawings, but after last night, there was 1 lucky winner in Washington State who won the $754.6 Million jackpot. The big winner won a cash value of $407.2 million. Although that winner is far away, someone right in Burlington County was pretty excited after last night’s drawing. A ticket that was sold at a Wawa in Burlington made one New Jersey resident a whole lot richer.
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
Top 5 Best Sports Bars At The Jersey Shore For The Big Game
Are you ready for the big game this weekend? If you’re still making your plans don't worry because we’ve found the top 5 sports bars for you at the Jersey Shore. I don’t know about you, but I need beer and wings to watch football. Side note, I want my wings to be so spicy that they hurt when I eat them. I also love being in a great sports bar for the comradery of it all.
Toms River, NJ man arrested for suspicion of DWI after crashing into Manchester house
🚔 Toms River man crashes into utility pole and residence in Manchester near Jackson border. 🚔 The driver was seen swerving in and out of lanes on Route 571 before crashing into utility pole and residence in Manchester. 🚔 Police arrest Toms River man on suspicion of DWI...
1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ — Jackpot soars
💲💲 A million-dollar ticket was sold in New Jersey. The Powerball jackpot has soared to $747 million for tonight's drawing. No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday night's drawing. Someone in New Jersey did match all five numbers, but not the Powerball. That ticket...
100-year old water mains getting replaced in two New Jersey towns
🔵 New Jersey American Water replacing aging water mains in two Monmouth County towns. 🔵 Several neighborhoods in Fair Haven and Monmouth Beach will see new water mains. 🔵 New Jersey American Water announces time frame for work to replace aging water mains in Fair Haven and Monmouth Beach.
Anger and grief after death of 14-year-old NJ high school student
BERKELEY — Some students at Central Regional High School walked out of their classes on Wednesday, as the community has been in turmoil since a 14-year-old freshman took her own life last week. Adriana Kuch died from suicide on Feb. 3, according to family members in tribute on social...
Fire spreads through two townhomes in Howell, NJ early Tuesday
🚒 Fire significantly damages two townhomes in Howell Township on Tuesday. 🚒 Multiple people evacuated, no casualties from fire in Howell. 🚒 The Tuesday morning fire in Howell Township is under investigation. A fire roared its way through a pair of townhomes on Wren Way in Howell...
Video shows someone running minutes after NJ councilwoman was killed
SAYREVILLE — Video has surfaced showing a person running behind the residential development where a borough councilwoman was gunned down Wednesday night. The video posted by News 12 New Jersey shows the person running at 7:31 p.m., nine minutes after Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was shot while in her SUV on Stuart Circle in Sayreville.
Freehold man the latest of 24 to plead guilty to alleged role in massive NJ drug operation
🚔 Freehold Township man pleads guilty to role in massive drug operation in New Jersey. 🚔 The Freehold man who plead guilty is among the 24 individuals arrested from "Operation Checkmate" investigation for bringing cocaine and marijuana into New Jersey. 🚔 Investigators seized massive amount of drugs, guns,...
Ocean County, NJ, Police Search For Dollar General Shoplifting Suspect
Police in one Ocean County municipality are asking for your help locating a suspect wanted for shoplifting from a Dollar General store. The incident happened just before 7:00 Monday night in Manchester Township. The suspect, pictured in this post, shoplifted numerous items from the store and then proceeded to leave...
Jackson, NJ man dies after off-road vehicle flips multiple times
LACEY — The driver of a side-by-side off-road vehicle died in a crash in a wooded area late Saturday afternoon. Lacey police said Michael D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding a 2019 Polaris Razor in an open dirt area at Lacey Material around 5:20 p.m. when he hit a dirt embankment and went airborne.
Investigation underway in New Jersey after Jackson man dies in ORV accident
🚔 Jackson Township resident dies in Off Road Vehicle crash in Lacey Township. 🚔 Lacey Police said that the crash occurred in area of town known as Lacey Materials. 🚔 The circumstances of the ORV accident that claimed the life of Jackson man in Lacey Township are under investigation.
