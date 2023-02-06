ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Beach Radio

A $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Burlington County, NJ

The Powerball Jackpot has been spiking over the last few drawings, but after last night, there was 1 lucky winner in Washington State who won the $754.6 Million jackpot. The big winner won a cash value of $407.2 million. Although that winner is far away, someone right in Burlington County was pretty excited after last night’s drawing. A ticket that was sold at a Wawa in Burlington made one New Jersey resident a whole lot richer.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beach Radio

Top 5 Best Sports Bars At The Jersey Shore For The Big Game

Are you ready for the big game this weekend? If you’re still making your plans don't worry because we’ve found the top 5 sports bars for you at the Jersey Shore. I don’t know about you, but I need beer and wings to watch football. Side note, I want my wings to be so spicy that they hurt when I eat them. I also love being in a great sports bar for the comradery of it all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ — Jackpot soars

💲💲 A million-dollar ticket was sold in New Jersey. The Powerball jackpot has soared to $747 million for tonight's drawing. No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday night's drawing. Someone in New Jersey did match all five numbers, but not the Powerball. That ticket...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
