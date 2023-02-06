Lip cancer is a type of oral (head and neck) cancer that can occur anywhere along the upper or lower lip, but it most commonly affects the lower lip. Most lip cancers are squamous cell carcinomas. Changes (mutations) occur in the DNA of squamous cells (thin, flat cells in the middle and outer layers of the skin). Abnormal cells start multiplying uncontrollably and form a tumor that can invade and destroy normal body tissue.

