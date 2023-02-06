Read full article on original website
Related
The Last of Us episode 5 trailer teases explosive action, Henry and Sam, and a big ol' bloater
Following the most recent chapter's cliffhanger, Joel and Ellie find themselves in serious trouble in Kansas City
startattle.com
The Flash (Season 9 Episode 1) “Wednesday Ever After”, trailer, release date
Barry creates a map book to guide him and Iris throughout their future in order to keep her safe, but the results are not what he expected, and instead, they relive the same day over and over again. Startattle.com – The Flash | The CW. Joe has a heart-to-heart...
The Blacklist to End With Season 10 — Watch a Trailer for the Final Episodes
The Blacklist will cross off its very last name in 2023. NBC’s long-running crime drama — recently noted by TVLine as one of 13 broadcast series with very uncertain futures — will end with its upcoming 10th season, the network announced Wednesday. “After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honored to reach our conclusion,” said showrunner and EP John Eisendrath. “It’s been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary...
startattle.com
Chicago Fire (Season 11 Episode 13) “The Man of the Moment” trailer, release date
Firehouse 51 helps Herrmann put on a school fundraiser. Carver’s troubled brother comes to town. A grateful citizen is determined to thank Brett and Severide for saving his life. Startattle.com – Chicago Fire | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title: “The Man of the Moment”. Release date: February...
startattle.com
Evil Dead Rise (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. Startattle.com – Evil Dead Rise 2023. Genre : Horror. Country : New Zealand...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Died Without A Will, His Widow Allison Files Petition To Receive Half Of His Estate
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died without a will and now his widow Allison Holker has asked a court to award her half of his estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Holker has filed a spousal property petition.The filing asked the court for a “confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse,” according to the petition obtained by TheBlast.com.Holker said her late husband did not have a ton of assets when they married in 2013. “At the date of marriage decedent (tWithch) owned only personal effects of little value,” Holker told the court....
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
thedigitalfix.com
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies
Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83. Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2023
A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. On Thursday, as it continued stocking some of the final titles from its January 2022 content list, the streamer unveiled the full list of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries heading to HBO Max in February 2023, promising endless hours of entertainment for subscribers.
Keanu Reeves Admits 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is His 'Hardest Physical Role' Ever
"They really trained me up,” the actor, who has over 100 film credits in his career, shared.
startattle.com
The Strays (2023 movie) Thriller, Netflix, trailer, release date
A woman’s meticulously crafted life of privilege starts to unravel when two strangers show up in her quaint suburban town. Startattle.com – The Strays 2023. Neve (Ashley Madekwe), who leads an idyllic life residing in the suburbs with her own loving family, and works a fulfilling job at a private school.
Jennifer Lopez Caught on Camera in Heated Exchange with Her Husband, Ben Affleck at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Following the release of a curious video showing Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, sharing an awkward moment at the 2023 Grammy Awards, the couple once more became the subject of conversation.
‘Gladiator’ Sequel Lands 2024 Release Date
Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel has landed a 2024 release date. The action movie will hit theaters Nov. 22, 2024 via Paramount. The project is a follow-up to Scott’s best picture-winning 2000 feature, which followed Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a former general who is forced into being a common gladiator under the rule of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), a patricidal self-appointed Emperor of Rome. According to previous reports, the sequel’s story will center on Lucius, the son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, and the nephew of Phoenix’s Commodus. The project is currently untitled. More from The Hollywood ReporterIreland Smashes Oscar...
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6: Details on the Cast, Trailer, Release Date & More
Netlfix announced the action series 'Cobra Kai' has been renewed for a sixth and final season. The streaming platform released an announcement video, where it highlights all the memorable moments throughout the show.
HBO orders Season 2 of 'Last of Us'
HBO has renewed its video-game adaptation, "The Last of Us," for a second season.
Comments / 0