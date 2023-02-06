ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pompeo says Chinese Communists have invaded ‘every major’ US university

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently warned that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had invaded “every major” U.S. university. Pompeo joined “Sunday Morning Features” on Fox News to discuss national security issues related to China. “If you’re afraid to enforce the rules, if you continue...
Taiwan: Chinese balloon incident should not be ‘tolerated’ by international community

Taiwan said that the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was flying over the U.S. “should not be tolerated by the civilized international community,” adding that Beijing should stop conduct that causes regional instability. “Such actions by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government contravene international law, breach the airspace of other countries, and violate their sovereignty,”…
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...

