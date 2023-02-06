Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Pompeo says Chinese Communists have invaded ‘every major’ US university
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently warned that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had invaded “every major” U.S. university. Pompeo joined “Sunday Morning Features” on Fox News to discuss national security issues related to China. “If you’re afraid to enforce the rules, if you continue...
UK condemns 'barbaric' execution of British-Iranian national
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response.
Taiwan: Chinese balloon incident should not be ‘tolerated’ by international community
Taiwan said that the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was flying over the U.S. “should not be tolerated by the civilized international community,” adding that Beijing should stop conduct that causes regional instability. “Such actions by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government contravene international law, breach the airspace of other countries, and violate their sovereignty,”…
After spy balloon discovered over U.S., Uyghur protesters denounce Chinese surveillance
WASHINGTON — The suspected spy balloon that soared across the country put Chinese surveillance top of mind for Americans this week. But for Uyghurs, a minority group with roots in the territory now under Chinese control, being under surveillance is nothing new. "We have cameras all over, even in...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
Russia Pulls Troops From Front Lines After Soldiers Beaten by Own Allies
The beat-up soldiers are from a region in Siberia and reportedly received no front line combat training for months.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune and analysts are worried about the future of his 200,000 staff
The chairman of China Evergrande tried propping up the business by selling his assets. The chairman of an embattled Chinese real estate developer has seen his wealth drop from $42 billion to $3 billion as the country’s formerly hot property market continues to slow. Hui Ka Yan was once...
Photos show what daily life looks like in restrictive North Korea
While North Koreans live within a rigid society with little connection to much of the outside world, they still go day-to-day living their lives.
Xi Jinping's Mouthpiece Says Time For US To 'Make Changes' To Improve Soured Ties As Beijing Confirms Blinken's Visit
President Xi Jinping's official mouthpiece urged Washington to "make changes" to improve soured China ties as Beijing confirmed State Secretary Antony Blinken's much-anticipated visit to the country. What Happened: China's Global Times newspaper citing an analyst, said, "it is time for the U.S. to make some changes to actively fix...
China 'seriously concerned' about report U.S. has halted approvals of exports to Huawei
BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China is seriously concerned about a report that the United States has stopped approving licences for U.S. companies to export items to tech giant Huawei, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
China's Xi has ordered his military to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027, CIA director says
Speaking on Thursday, William Burns said Xi's ambitions toward Taiwan should not be underestimated, despite him likely being sobered by the performance of Russia's forces in Ukraine.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Controversy Erupts Over Jill Biden's Grammy Appearance: A Deep Dive into the Connection with Iran Protests
The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, made a highly controversial appearance at the most recent Annual Grammy Awards. Her speech, which addressed the ongoing protests in Iran and the importance of supporting human rights and social change, has sparked widespread debate and has been met with mixed reactions from both the public and celebrities alike.
After spending time in Japan and briefly appearing in Thailand, Jack Ma's now resurfaced in Hong Kong, where he's reportedly meeting with finance execs
The elusive billionaire founder of Alibaba had disappeared from public view in 2020 criticizing China's financial-regulation system.
Trump Rages Over Being Left Out of Conservative Event
Trump slammed the Club for Growth as "an assemblage of political misfits, globalists, and losers" after the group left him off their annual guest list.
