ProperEnglishPlease
2d ago
This is the main reason I will NEVER live in connected housing. Someone else's negligence, broken space heater, etc... affects everyone else that are only trying live. No way will anyone burn down my stuff like that or put me out of my home for who knows how long.
3
Learn how to spot and destroy the spotted laternfly with tips from the Department of Forestry
A February webinar will teach "volunteer community scientists" how to identify spotted lanterflies, how to look for egg masses and how to record data.
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
Watching weekend for possible snow before toasty February pattern resumes
An upper-level low and a brief window of cold air amid a mild pattern may bring weekend snow in parts of Southwest and Southside Virginia, but for anything significant or widespread, a lot has to come together with little margin for variation. The post Watching weekend for possible snow before toasty February pattern resumes appeared first on Cardinal News.
Augusta Free Press
Six Virginia localities receive Infrastructure Act funding to improve traffic safety
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021 is making road safety improvements possible in several Virginia localities. Through the United States Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets For All initiative, the town of Culpeper will receive $160,000. According to U.S. Rep....
southarkansassun.com
6-Year-Old Student Who Shot Virginia Teacher Allegedly Choked Another In 2021
The 6-year-old student who shot Teacher Abby Zwerner in Virginia has allegedly choked another teacher in 2021. The student is currently taken to a medical facility where he is getting unnamed services. The 6-year-old student who shot his first-grade teacher in Virginia has also allegedly choked another teacher in 2021....
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location
A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
Possible listeria contamination leads to recall of select items across the state
Several types of food items sold throughout Virginia are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria. But what is listeria exactly and what should you do if you come in contact with it?
Shot Fired As Intruder Breaks Into Joint Base Andrews In Maryland, Air Force Says
Officials say that am intruder gained unauthorized access to Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning in Prince George’s County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a man gained unauthorized access to a Joint Base housing area, causing concern for some at the Air Force base, which also largely serves as the home base for Air Force One.
'History that's been forgotten' | Virginia lawmakers move closer to preserving 'Green Book' sites, both standing and demolished
NORFOLK, Va. — Not everything changes over time. "I'm like a doctor for cars; you get sick, we fix it up," Amin Mohamed laughed. Since the mid-1990s, Mohamed has repaired cars at the corner of Church and 20th Streets in Norfolk, in a small brick auto repair building. The...
Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
America sees 648 mass shootings in 2022; 20 incidents happened in Virginia
Mass shootings in neighborhoods are more frequent than in public places according to a News 3 Investigates analysis of the data from the Gun Violence Archive.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Virginia
A popular restaurant chain that has been expanding its footprint in recent years recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,216 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 8,210 new cases in the last week
As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 2,269,006 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,173 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,393 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
'A tragedy' | Warner calls for action following 4th suspected USS GW suicide
NORFOLK, Va. — "A tragedy." That's how Virginia Sen. Mark Warner describes the most recent suicide involving a sailor from USS George Washington. The Navy confirmed last week that a fourth GW sailor died in January, and Newport News police said they were handling it as a suicide case.
Beagle rescued from Virginia puppy mill to compete in ‘Puppy Bowl’
A Virginia puppy rescued from the Envigo breeding facility is ready for her close-up on this year’s “Puppy Bowl.”
OnlyInYourState
Smith Mountain Lake In Virginia Has Beautiful Waters That Rival Lake Tahoe
Located along the border of California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe is a bucket-list-worthy destination. But, Virginia has its own version, and in our humble opinion, it’s just as lovely. Sure, it may not boast the size of Lake Tahoe, but it does deliver when it comes to beautiful waters, stunning views, and endless opportunities for recreation. Here’s more on Smith Mountain Lake and why you’ll want to plan your visit soon.
wfirnews.com
Families Fighting Flu warns about pediatric deaths
The CDC states that flu vaccine intake numbers are down when compared to other years. A Virginia resident who knows all too well the impact of not getting vaccinated for the seasonal influenza has a warning, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:
Virginia State Police says driver was going 140 mph; troopers seem to be Eagles fans in callout
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a driver was going twice the speed limit on an interstate in Northern Virginia, and in calling out the driver, VSP seemed to give a shout-out to the Philadelphia Eagles. First, about the speeding… VSP said someone was going 140 mph in a 70 […]
cbs19news
Several area wineries earn gold in Governor's Cup
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nearly two dozen area wineries and cideries have earned gold medals in the Virginia Governor’s Cup. This year’s Governor’s Cup saw more than 600 entries from across the Commonwealth, and 66 producers received Gold Medals. Some of these wines will be included...
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
