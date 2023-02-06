ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

ProperEnglishPlease
2d ago

This is the main reason I will NEVER live in connected housing. Someone else's negligence, broken space heater, etc... affects everyone else that are only trying live. No way will anyone burn down my stuff like that or put me out of my home for who knows how long.

southarkansassun.com

6-Year-Old Student Who Shot Virginia Teacher Allegedly Choked Another In 2021

The 6-year-old student who shot Teacher Abby Zwerner in Virginia has allegedly choked another teacher in 2021. The student is currently taken to a medical facility where he is getting unnamed services. The 6-year-old student who shot his first-grade teacher in Virginia has also allegedly choked another teacher in 2021....
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
ROANOKE, VA
OnlyInYourState

Smith Mountain Lake In Virginia Has Beautiful Waters That Rival Lake Tahoe

Located along the border of California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe is a bucket-list-worthy destination. But, Virginia has its own version, and in our humble opinion, it’s just as lovely. Sure, it may not boast the size of Lake Tahoe, but it does deliver when it comes to beautiful waters, stunning views, and endless opportunities for recreation. Here’s more on Smith Mountain Lake and why you’ll want to plan your visit soon.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfirnews.com

Families Fighting Flu warns about pediatric deaths

The CDC states that flu vaccine intake numbers are down when compared to other years. A Virginia resident who knows all too well the impact of not getting vaccinated for the seasonal influenza has a warning, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Several area wineries earn gold in Governor's Cup

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nearly two dozen area wineries and cideries have earned gold medals in the Virginia Governor’s Cup. This year’s Governor’s Cup saw more than 600 entries from across the Commonwealth, and 66 producers received Gold Medals. Some of these wines will be included...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

