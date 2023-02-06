ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

10 events left in 'Discover the Underground Railroad' series

By Suzanne Nolan Wisler, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 2 days ago
At first, Monroe’s “Discover the Underground Railroad” series was going to offer area residents three cultural events that focused on Monroe’s connection to the Underground Railroad.

Now, there are 11 events.

In October, after a round of voting by the public, four Michigan cities received Main Street microgrants from the Michigan Municipal League Foundation. Monroe was one of them.

Monroe's project, “Discover the Underground Railroad Monroe,” was proposed by Monroe Councilman Andrew Felder.

The first event in the series took place Feb. 1, when Elizabeth James offered a virtual presentation on storytelling. It was sponsored by Monroe County Community College.

Ten other programs have been set. The majority will be on Feb. 18. All are free, except for the “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman,” planned for Feb. 18 at the River Raisin Centre for the Arts.

Next up in the series is the presentation “African-American Civil War Soldiers, Including Monroe and Lenawee Counties,” presented by David Ingall. It will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the La-Z-Boy Center, Meyer Theater at Monroe County Community College, 1555 S. Raisinville Road.

Ingall helped to develop the Monroe County Civil War Fallen Monument at Soldiers & Sailors Park. He’s also written booklets on the Civil War.

Other programs in the series are:

• A free screening of the 2019 film “The Sons & Daughters of Thunder.” It will be shown at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the RRCA, 114 S. Monroe St. Tickets are not needed.

The film screening is sponsored by the Monroe Historical Society.

In the drama, said RRCA, “A young Harriet Beecher Stowe witnesses the first public discussions of abolition in America which awakens her to the harsh realities of slavery.”

The film is based on a play written by Earlene Hawley and Curtis Heeter and is the true account of the beginning of the end of slavery in the U.S.

"Sons & Daughters of Thunder" is rated PG-13 and runs 85 minutes.

• “40 Acres and a Mule,” a presentation by William Parker, president of the local NAACP and a Wayne County deputy sheriff, will be presented on Zoom at 1 p.m. Feb. 14. For the Zoom link, visit www.monroeccc.edu.

• “The Dorsch Memorial Library: Lighting the Way to Liberty” has been set for 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Dorsch Memorial Branch Library, 18 E. First St.

“Join us as we honor Harriet Tubman’s legacy,” the library said. “Families will be able to make their own liberty lanterns, hear a story about Harriet Tubman and enjoy a video showcasing the rich history of the Dorsch Memorial Branch Library.”

Registration is required by visiting bit.ly/libertydo or calling 734-241-7878.

• “Point the Way: Codes of the Freedom Quilts” will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at The Book Nook, 42 S. Monroe St.

• "Painting the Way: A Celebration of Black History Month” will be offered from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Monroe County Museum, 126 S. Monroe St.

• An art display by Robert S. Duncanson Society Master Artist Stacy Hall will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at the RRCA.

• “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” is set for 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 18 at the RRCA.

Leslie McCurdy will offer a one-woman, one-hour portrayal of Tubman. She performs on a barren stage with only a trunk of costumes and portrays Tubman from early childhood to elder years.

Tickets range from $20 to $39. For tickets, visit riverraisincentre.org.

• “Human Zoos: How We Judge Each Other and Why,” presented by Robin West-Smith, will take place at 3 p.m. Feb. 22 on Zoom. West-Smith is CEO of WADE Center for Self-Development and an adjunct faculty member at MCCC. For the Zoom link, visit www.monroeccc.edu.

• “A Journey to Joy,” a presentation by the College/Community Symphony Band, 7:30 p.m. March 6 in the La-Z-Boy Center, Meyer Theater, at MCCC.

