Local leaders pen book on Africa; proceeds to benefit Tanzania

Two Monroe community leaders just published a children’s book about Africa.

“Lloyd Goes to Africa” was written by Aaron Lavender and Stephanie Zorn Kasprzak, executive director of the Monroe County Opportunity Program. Lavender is an area community-building activist, business owner and a member of the MCOP Advisory Board.

Lavender and Zorn Kasprzak’s 60-page book is a way to raise much-needed money for Tanzania, a country in eastern Africa, and also a way to honor Lavender’s uncle, Lloyd D. Ward, chief executive officer of Ward Holdings International. Ward is working to improve conditions in the country.

“My Uncle Lloyd is a U.S. citizen who now resides in Tanzania, Africa, where he is launching TanzaNutz, as a publicly traded company. He brings hope that tomorrow can be better than today in Africa, and he is doing so by helping them become part of the global economy through market-driven industrialization. He was raised in Romulus with his siblings, Rubert, Delbert (my father), Vivian, and Cheryle, who are all highlighted in the book,” Lavender said.

He and Zorn Kasprzak spent a month last spring writing the book.

“This story is from the perspective of an 8-year-old Lloyd and how the seed was planted at an early age to transform the country of Tanzania and eventually the continent of Africa,” the authors said.

While the book focuses on a young Lloyd, it also teaches facts about Africa and its culture.

The book, for example, covers the TanzaNutz (cashew) harvest in Africa, Swahili and the rainy season. It also showcases Tanzania’s flag and the animals of the continent, including wildebeests. Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania’s first female president, is even featured in the book. She has served since 2021.

“We learned about the beautiful culture of Africa,” Zorn Kasprzak said in a promotional video for the book.

The book’s full-color illustrations were drawn by a Nigerian illustrator.

“Our very talented illustrator, Stanley Mbamalu, joined us in August. He is from Nigeria. He is from the Igbo Tribe and has been drawing for 31 years,” Lavender said.

Mbamalu has illustrated other children’s books. His drawings are inspired by cartoons, Japanese anime and video games.

Mbamalu finished the illustrations earlier this month, and the book came out on Jan. 22.

“Lloyd was humbled and overjoyed that we honored him in this way. We actually launched the book on Jan. 22, which was his 74th birthday,” said Lavender, who calls Ward his mentor and hero.

Although labeled a children’s book, Lavender and Zorn Kasprzak said it’s really for all ages.

“This book will educate and inspire all age groups, from elementary school and older. Stephanie and I gained a greater appreciation of Africa just by writing it,” Lavender said.

Proceeds from the sale of the book will support Nafsi Za Baadae, a nonprofit organization that helps to bring health care, education and, especially, clean water to Tanzania.

“I am the chairman of the Nafsi Za Baadae (which means Future Souls in Swahili) board, and Stephanie is a member. We are working with an extremely talented and diverse group of board members with the purpose of bringing health centers, education and clean water to the small villages in Africa,” Lavender said. “(Stephanie and I) haven't gone to Africa yet, but hope to soon. A small delegation of board members traveled to Tandahimba in October 2022 to complete a needs assessment. We hope to raise as much as possible so that we can begin implementing clean water strategies. When our team went to Africa, it was clear that access to water was the top priority, and we want to make our impact in this area first.”

The authors are pleased with their first book.

“It is such an honor to tell the story of Lloyd’s journey,” Zorn Kasprzak said. “This is a precious story of family, faith and love.”

“My Uncle Lloyd always told me if better is possible, good is not enough,” Lavender said. “He reinforced the idea that you have to reach beyond what you think you can do and dare to dream. That is what we’ve done with this book.”

“Lloyd Goes to Africa” is not the pairs’ first partnership. Together they also run Community Reimagined LLC, a local business supporting efforts in Monroe's Orchard East neighborhood. Their company's first initiative was to bring free, public Wi-Fi to six host sites during the pandemic.

“Lloyd Goes to Africa” is available in paperback for $19.99. To purchase and to learn more about the book, visit lloydgoestoafrica.com/.