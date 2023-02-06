ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opportunity Center, seeks volunteers for Black History Month videos

By Suzanne Nolan Wisler, The Monroe News
 2 days ago
A series of videos being produced by the Monroe County Opportunity Center at the Arthur Lesow Center will allow people to learn about 28 African-American historical figures in February, Black History Month.

Project coordinators are asking 28 area residents to film brief – 30-second to one-minute – videos about well-known Black history-makers and related topics. More volunteers are needed to film the segments.

For the debut video on Feb. 1, Noah Aaron talked about the 1791-1804 Haitian Revolution.

“Self-liberated slaves destroyed slavery, fought to preserve their freedom and, with the collaboration of mulattos, founded the sovereign state of Haiti,” Noah said in the 51-second video.

For Feb. 2, Gucci Pope discussed Barack Obama, the U.S.’s 44th president and first Black president.

Obama, Gucci said in the video, “was known and praised for negotiating relations with Cuba.”

A new segment will be posted every day in February on the Facebook page Opportunity Center at ALCC.

About 10 more volunteers are needed to complete the project.

“The marketing team is challenging everyone to come out to the center and record with Devan Rucker,” said Nicki Eyler, outreach and marketing specialist for the Opportunity Center and the Monroe County Opportunity Program.

Volunteers can pick a historical figure chosen by the marketing team or find one of their own.

“We have some cards available already for them to choose from, or they can pick someone different,” Eyler said.

Those who choose their own person will need to come up with facts to share.

“My daughter, Ryleigh Eyler, did Flora Hyman, who was an African-American volleyball player. She chose her herself, so we had to come up with a quick blurb about her,” Eyler said.

To learn more about working on the project, call Anthony Hoskins at 734-241-2775, ext. 602.

