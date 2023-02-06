ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

VOTE for the North Jersey Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 29-Feb. 4

By Greg Mattura, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago
After another fun week of the high school boys basketball season, it's time to look back on the best performances.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Player of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Eric Barton

Wood-Ridge senior

Barton led the Blue Devils (8-12) to a 3-0 week to extend their winning streak to four games. He averaged 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.7 assists in wins over Bergen Tech, Wallington and New Milford.

Seamus Basket

West Milford senior

Basket led the much-improved Highlanders (6-14) to a 2-1 week, with wins over Lakeland and Westwood. He totaled 10 3-pointers and averaged 21.7 points, with 4 treys and 22 points in the 55-47 win over Westwood.

Ayden Brown

Passaic Tech senior

Brown paced the Bulldogs (14-8) to a 3-0 week, with wins over Kennedy, Bergen Tech and Lakeland. He averaged 18.7 points, and he had 21 points, three assists and two steals in an avenging 67-62 victory over Kennedy.

Wyatt Eglinton Manner

Ramapo junior

Eglinton Manner paced the Green Raiders (21-2) to a 3-0 week to stretch their winning streak to five. He averaged 19.7 points and hit 10 3-pointers, with five treys and 24 points in a 47-41 win over Ramsey in the Bergen Jamboree quarterfinals.

Luke Famularo

Glen Rock senior

Famularo paced the Panthers (13-6) to three consecutive wins to sweep the NJIC Colonial Division. He averaged 20.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in wins over Hawthorne Christian, Butler and Hawthorne.

Deron McLaughlin

Park Ridge junior

McLaughlin led the Owls (15-5) to a 3-0 week, with wins over Waldwick, Midland Park and Bergen Charter. He averaged 18.7 points and 15.3 rebounds, with 19 points, 19 boards, 4 assists and 3 steals in the 53-36 win over Midland Park.

Jordan Rogers

Ridgewood senior

Rogers helped the Maroons (12-7) to victories over Hackensack and Northern Highlands to keep them in the chase for the Big North Freedom Division title. He averaged 12 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks, 4 deflections and 2 steals.

Talen Zitomer

Cresskill senior

Zitomer guided the Cougars (13-5) to a 3-0 week that helped them sweep the NJIC Patriot Division. He averaged 17.7 points, 3.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in victories over Bergen Charter, Emerson and Waldwick.

Vote!

Note: If you can't see the poll, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. If you are viewing the poll in the Twitter app, try viewing it in the Varsity Aces app or at NorthJersey.com.

