VOTE for the North Jersey Girls Winter Track Performer of the Week for Jan. 29-Feb. 4

By Paul Schwartz, NorthJersey.com
 2 days ago
After another exciting week of the high school indoor track season, it's time to look back on the best performances.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Performer of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Christina Allen

River Dell junior

Allen became the first North 1, group 2 girl to triple the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs at the state sectional, leading the Golden Hawks to their sixth title in eight years. She ran a 9 second indoor PR in the 3,200, her last race.

Abigail Dennis

Old Tappan junior

Dennis missed almost three weeks of competition but returned for the North 1, group 2 sectional, winning both the 55 and 55 hurdles, in her first season of indoor track.

Siena Kannenberg

Mahwah junior

Kannenberg moved closer to breaking the 60 second 400 meter barrier by repeating her win in the North 1, group 2 sectional meet. She also PR'd in the 55 and took third and anchored the winning relay as Mahwah made a bold attempt to win the overall title.

Emma Keating

Pompton Lakes senior

The Rutgers-bound vaulting standout made 12-6 for the second time this season, just 1/2 inch short of the Passaic County record. She won the Purple Champions Invitational at the Armory Track Center.

Amelia Keogh

Ramapo junior

Keogh scored a pair of significant personal bests in runner-up performances in both the 1,600 and 3,200 races at the North 1 group 3 sectional, moving into the Bergen County top 50 all-time with both efforts.

Norina Khanzada

Tenafly senior

The Columbia signee got herself out of a 5-4 rut by clearing 5-6 to repeat as the North 1, group 3 high jump sectional champ. She is undefeated in seven meets in the high jump this year and is the defending indoor and outdoor state group 3 champ.

Abby Romero

IHA senior

She has been one of the top jumpers in North Jersey throughout her career and won both the long and triple jumps at the Wayne Letwink NJCTC Winter championships last week.

Vote!

Note: If you can't see the poll, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. If you are viewing the poll in the Twitter app, try viewing it in the Varsity Aces app or at NorthJersey.com.

