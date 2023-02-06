VOTE for the North Jersey Boys Winter Track Performer of the Week for Jan. 29-Feb. 4

After another exciting week of the high school indoor track season, it's time to look back on the best performances.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Performer of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Jack Ahart

Kinnelon senior

Ahart warmed up for the state meet by winning the Morris County championship in the 55, shattering the meet record in the process. He also took second in the 300 in a school record time.

Logan Casey

Bergen Catholic senior

Casey lowered his personal best 55 meter time twice last week in a second place finish in the NJCTC championships and a fourth place at the Ocean Breeze Invitational. His time of 6.49 is the fastest in North Jersey and he also won the NJCTC 300.

Owen Horevay

Lakeland senior

Horevay pulled off a dominating 1,600-3,200 double at the North 1, group 2 state sectionals last Friday, easily breaking the school record for the 1,600 with the fifth fastest time in Passaic County history. He led the 3,200 from start to finish and seems primed to break 9:30 shortly.

Adrian Laing

Paramus Catholic senior

He and soph James Dely are the top 1-2 hurdle punch in North Jersey and Laing won the NJCTC 55 hurdles in a personal best time. He also finished sixth in the 300.

Nathan Park

Old Tappan senior

The outdoor group 3 state pole vault champion took a massive step towards securing the indoor group 2 crown when he cleared 14 feet indoors for the first time in winning the North 1 sectionals.

Christopher Short

Demarest senior

He came up just shy of a repeat individual 55/400 double at the North 1, group 2 sectionals, losing the 400 to an unseeded runner from another heat. But he anchored the winning 4-x-400 relay for the second straight year.

Ryan Welch

Ramapo junior

Welch took second from an unseeded heat of the 400 at the North 1, group 3 meet with a PR and then set another

PR in his primary event, the 800, as the Green Raiders went 1-2 in the event. Ramapo took second in the 4-x-400.

Note: If you can't see the poll, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. If you are viewing the poll in the Twitter app, try viewing it in the Varsity Aces app or at NorthJersey.com.