Anticoagulant Market estimate to reach US$ 57,337.5 Mn by 2028 with CAGR of 9.4% | Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Aspen Holdings

Medagadget.com
Global Gene Expression Analysis Market 2023: Demand for Personalized Medicine to accelerate the market | PMR Study
The gene expression analysis market has long been dominated by laboratory-based techniques such as DNA microarrays, quantitative PCR and other molecular biology methods. However, in recent years we’ve seen a shift away from these traditional methods and a move towards advanced technologies driven by automation and data analysis. This shift is helping to revolutionize healthcare diagnostics and treatments as medical professionals are now able to accurately monitor the state of health through gene expression analysis.
Medagadget.com
Bone Replacement Market To Hit USD 25.20 Billion with Growing CAGR of 5.9% by 2030
Bone replacement is a surgical procedure in which damaged or diseased bone is replaced with artificial materials, also known as bone grafts or bone substitutes. The goal of bone replacement is to restore the structural integrity and function of the bone while promoting healing. There are several types of bone replacement materials, including synthetic materials, ceramic, and allografts (donor bone).
Medagadget.com
Heparin Calcium Market to Reach US$ 1,700.8 Mn with a CAGR of 2.7% by 2030
A form of anticoagulant is heparin calcium which is required to prevent and treat thrombotic actions like deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism, and others. Unfractionated heparin and low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) are the two kinds of heparin calcium available. The former one is fast in behaving as a blood thinner which acts with antithrombin and helps in blood clotting. Unfractionated heparin does not discrete the clotting of blood. It helps in maturing and does not stop new formations, after the use of intravenous unfractionated heparin.
Medagadget.com
Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market 2023 : North America to Dominate the Market in Terms of Revenue
The medical image analysis software market is growing exponentially due to advancements in imaging technologies. With the use of computers and sophisticated algorithms, medical teams can accurately diagnose diseases by analyzing medical images such as MRIs and CT scans. This provides doctors and hospitals with a powerful tool to monitor patient health, helping to identify problems before they become serious issues. As such, the market for medical image analysis software continues to expand as demand increases for tools that can provide insights into patient health using advanced imaging techniques.
Medagadget.com
Implantable Sensor Market Share to Hit US$ 11,415.62 Million, Worldwide, by 2027 – The Insight Partners
According to the latest study on “Implantable Sensor Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, and End User,” the market was valued at US$ 4,912.00 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 11,415.62 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2020–2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global implantable sensor market, and the factors driving and restraining the market growth.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
hcplive.com
Voluntary Recall Announced for Levothyroxine Sodium Oral Solution for Hypothyroidism
This week, the FDA announced that 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium oral solution, used for hypothyroidism, were being recalled due to potentially being subpotent. The FDA announced that pharmaceutical company IBSA Pharma recalled 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium (TIROSINT-SOL) oral solution due to sub-potency.1. According to FDA officials, IBSA Pharma’s...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Rybelsus Approved as First-Line Treatment Option for Type 2 Diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Rybelsus (semaglutide) — the only GLP-1 agonist drug that is taken as a pill — as a first-line treatment option for type 2 diabetes, according to a press release from its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk. GLP-1 receptor agonists are a...
Medagadget.com
Cervical Retractors Market Projected Reach to US$ 352.91 Million by 2028
According to the latest study on “Cervical Retractors Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Core Material and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 200.54 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 352.91 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021–2028. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and deterrents pertaining to the market growth. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the key factors such as growing prevalence of age-related cervical conditions and surging geriatric population and rise in number of cervical spine surgeries. However, availability of alternative therapies restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the medical tourism in developing countries would offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Medagadget.com
Dermal Fillers Market Estimated to Grow at CAGR of 11.5% by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Dermal Fillers Market Forecast to 2028″ Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Biodegradable, and Non-Biodegradable); Material (Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen, Poly-L-Lactic Acid, Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), Fat Fillers, and Other Materials); Application (Facial Line Correction Treatment, Lip Enhancement, Face Lift, Scar Treatment, and Others); End user (Multispecialty Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and Geography.
Medagadget.com
Telehealth Market Size to Surpass USD 867.3 Billion by 2030 | MRFR
Telehealth Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), By Mode of Delivery (Web/Cloud-Based and On-Premise), By Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Primary Care, Neurophysiology and others), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Home Care and others) – Global Forecast till 2030. The telehealth market...
Medagadget.com
Mail Order Pharmacy Market Expected to Reach USD 166,384.85 with CAGR of 16.5% by 2027
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Mail Order Pharmacy Market Forecast to 2027″ Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Drug Type (Prescription Drugs, Nonprescription Drugs); Product (Diabetes, Asthma, Blood Pressure, Cardiovascular Medicines, Cold and Flu, Antacids, Painkillers, Dermal Care, Others); Mode of Order (Online Store, Pharmacy Apps) and Geography.
Medagadget.com
Ocular Drug Delivery Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.4% by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Ocular Drug Delivery Market Forecast to 2028″ Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Implantable Ocular Drug Delivery Systems, Particulate Drug Delivery Systems, Nano-Particle Drug Delivery System, and Others), Formulation Type (Liposomes and Nanoparticles, Solution, Emulsion, Suspension, and Ointment), Disease Type (Glaucoma, Diabetic Retinopathy, Dry Eye Syndrome, Macular Degeneration, Cataract, Diabetic Macular Edema, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and Geography.
Medagadget.com
Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 9.7% by 2027
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market Forecast to 2027″ Focuses COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Service Type (Product and Cycle Development, Clinical Manufacturing, Commercial Manufacturing, Freeze Drying Analytical Services), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Other), and Geography. Lyophilization...
Medagadget.com
Anaphylaxis Treatment Market Estimated to Grow at CAGR of 8.7% by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Anaphylaxis Treatment Market Forecast to 2028″ Focuses COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Medication Type (Epinephrine, Antihistamines, Steroids, Beta-Agonist, and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, and Others), Allergy Type (Food Allergy, Medications, Insect Stings, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Sales and Others)
Medagadget.com
Electric Wheelchair Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 6.43 Billion by 2030 | MRFR
Global Electric Wheelchair Market Research Report: Information By Types (Center Wheel Drive Chair, Front Wheel Drive Chair, and Rear Wheel Drive Chair), By End-users (Home Care Settings and Hospitals & Clinics), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030. Electric...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Could old antipsychotic drugs be an alternative to metformin?
A new study finds that an older class of antipsychotic medications can lower blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. These drugs may address the needs of people who cannot take existing diabetes medications, or for whom they have become less effective. The antipsychotics address the expression of an...
Medagadget.com
3D Printed Drugs Market Share to Hit US$ 57.03 Million, Worldwide, by 2027 – Growth Report by The Insight Partners
According to a new market research study titled “3D Printed Drugs Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Dosage Forms and Technology,” the global 3D printed drugs market is expected to reach US$ 57.03 Mn in 2027 from US$ 28.52 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2020–2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global 3D printed drugs market, and the driving and restraining factors pertaining to the market growth.
Medagadget.com
Epinephrine Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.3% by 2027
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Epinephrine Market to 2027″ Focuses Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product Type (Prefilled Syringes, Auto-Injectors, Ampoules and Vials); Application (Anaphylaxis, Superficial Bleeding, Respiratory Disorders, Cardiac Arrest); Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) and Geography. Epinephrine Market to 2027 –...
