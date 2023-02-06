Anthony Joshua will return to the ring to fight Jermaine Franklin this spring, as the British heavyweight looks to get back to winning ways.Joshua will enter the headline bout on the back of two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk, who beat “AJ” via decision in 2021 and then again last August.Joshua’s first defeat by Usyk saw the 33-year-old surrender his unified heavyweight titles, which the undefeated Ukrainian retained in their rematch.Now Joshua looks to rebuild towards a world title fight, with Franklin set to stand across the ring from the Olympic gold medalist.Here’s all you need to know about...

1 DAY AGO