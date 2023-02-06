Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Oscar De La Hoya Believes That Ryan Garcia Could Put Gervonta To Sleep
An incredulous look was etched across the face of Gervonta "Tank" Davis whenever Ryan Garcia brazenly mentioned his name. After years of antagonizing the deleterious knockout puncher, Davis has finally dared his longtime rival to put his money where his mouth is. While not official, both sides have announced that...
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner: ‘I’m Favoring Gervonta Davis A Lot’ To Beat Ryan Garcia
The forthcoming fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will be one of the most anticipated matchups boxing has to offer in 2023. Slated to take place on April 15, the mega-fight has many of the sport’s figures already talking about the mouthwatering matchup, with one of them being Davis confidant and former four-division champion Adrien Broner.
Anthony Joshua has appointed Derrick James as his new head coach
The former world heavyweight champion will look to return to winning ways, after suffering successive defeats to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, when he takes on the American.
sportszion.com
Tyson Fury shares his in-depth Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight prediction backing his younger brother
The long-due grudge fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is going to be settled on February 26th at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. One of the fighters is going to taste their first defeat in their career. This lethal duo was originally scheduled to square off in December 2021, but Fury pulled out due to a rib injury, and they were again scheduled to square off in August 2022, but this time US authorities denied the Brit’s entry.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think Tommy Will Wear Jake Paul Out, Stop Him in Later Rounds
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, the older brother of light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury, believes his brother will wear down and eventually stop Jake Paul in the later rounds. Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) will collide with Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. Tyson believes his brother...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies Tragically
The world of college basketball is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that a member of the 1989 national title-winning Michigan Wolverines basketball team has died at the age of 53.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'
The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua – Jermaine Franklin LIVE on DAZN on April 1st
By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Joshua’s fight against Jermaine Franklin is now official for April 1st on regular non-PPV on DAZN at the O2 Arena in London, England. This is a must-win fight for the 33-year-old former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs), as he can no longer afford to absorb defeats if he wants to achieve his dream of capturing another world title.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: 168 Not Canelo's Requirement For Bivol Rematch; Bivol Has Asked To Look Into It
NEW YORK – Dmitry Bivol isn’t obligated to fight Canelo Alvarez again in the light heavyweight division, let alone at the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds. Alvarez nevertheless hopes Bivol is open to moving down from the light heavyweight maximum of 175 pounds to 168, the division in which the Mexican icon is the undisputed champion. Promoter Eddie Hearn, who works with Alvarez, made it clear during a recent interview with BoxingScene.com, however, that Alvarez hasn’t issued any sort of ultimatum regarding the weight limit for a rematch Alvarez wants to take place in September.
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner Believes Gervonta Davis Would Defeat Regis Prograis
Unlike most fighters who have found comfort in one particular weight class, Gervonta Davis is seemingly at home no matter where he fights. Initially, after stopping Jose Pedraza dead in his tracks in 2017 to claim the IBF super featherweight title, Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) has gone on to handle business at 135 pounds. But, on a whim, Davis made the bold move to 140 pounds in 2021, serving up a knockout victory against Mario Barrios while relieving him of his WBA "Regular" super lightweight title.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua-Jermaine Franklin Official For April 1, Joshua's First Bout With James
Former two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) fights at The O2 in London for the first time since 2016 as he begins life under the tutelage of new head trainer Derrick James. ‘AJ’ returns to the scene of his first World Title win over Charles Martin to face another American contender in Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs). Saginaw’s ‘989 Assassin’ pushed Dillian Whyte all the way in a close points loss at Wembley’s OVO Arena last November and is relishing his shot against one of the biggest names in the sport.
Boxing Scene
Jesse Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez WBO Title Fight Set For April 8 At Tech Port Arena In San Antonio
One of the sport’s most promising young stars will return to a familiar site in his quest to become a two-division titlist. The upcoming vacant WBO flyweight title fight between Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez and Mexico’s Cristian Gonzalez is set to take place April 8 on DAZN from Tech Port Arena in Rodriguez’s hometown of San Antonio. The venue was confirmed by Matchroom Boxing on Monday as part of its full schedule reveal through mid-May.
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Jr. To Face Former UFC Champ Anthony Pettis In Boxing Match On April 1
Roy Jones Jr. still feels that he has some fight left in him. The 54-year-old will meet former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in an eight-round professional boxing match on April 1 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bout will headline a pay-per-view card promoted by UFC welterweight...
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney: I Might Move To 140 Pounds To F--- Up Teofimo Lopez
Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is all-in on next facing Vasiliy Lomachenko, but he’s already sending preemptive strikes toward another opponent in a new division. Haney and Lomachenko should meet sometime this spring, and if Haney defends his 135-pound titles, he could move up to 140 pounds immediately after.
Boxing Scene
Vargas-Foster: Showtime To Stream Four Fight Countdown Show
A lineup of talented fighters, including a former titleholder, Olympic bronze medalist, Pan American gold medalist and a highly touted prospect in his pro debut, will highlight a four-bout streaming presentation on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page this Saturday, February 11 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin: When is the fight and how can I get tickets?
Anthony Joshua will return to the ring to fight Jermaine Franklin this spring, as the British heavyweight looks to get back to winning ways.Joshua will enter the headline bout on the back of two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk, who beat “AJ” via decision in 2021 and then again last August.Joshua’s first defeat by Usyk saw the 33-year-old surrender his unified heavyweight titles, which the undefeated Ukrainian retained in their rematch.Now Joshua looks to rebuild towards a world title fight, with Franklin set to stand across the ring from the Olympic gold medalist.Here’s all you need to know about...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: We Would Entertain Baumgardner-Mayer Rematch; Top Rank Offer’s Gotta Be Right
NEW YORK – Alycia Baumgardner’s promoter mentioned four potential opponents for the fully unified 130-pound champion early Sunday morning before Mikaela Mayer’s name came up during a post-fight press conference. Eddie Hearn discussed Baumgardner boxing Hyun Mi Choi (20-0-1, 5 KOs), the WBA’s super featherweight champion in...
Boxing Scene
Okolie-Light: WBO Title Fight Set, March 25 At AO Arena In Manchester; Jack Catterall Also On Show
Lawrence ‘The Sauce’ Okolie has delivered a confident prediction ahead of his WBO world cruiserweight title defence against David Light on Saturday, March 25th at the AO Arena. The date and venue has officially been switched from what was previously advertised as Liverpool and now confirmed in Manchester...
Boxing Scene
Callum Smith vs. Pawel Stepien Set For March 11 at M&S Bank Arena
On March 11, The WBC’s No.1 ranked Light-Heavyweight contender Callum Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) returns home to face undefeated Pole Pawel Stepien (18-0-1, 12 KOs) at the M&S Bank Arena as he looks to secure a showdown with unified WBC, WBO and IBF ruler Artur Beterbiev later in the year.
