MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heavy rain clears outs early leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances continue to linger this afternoon. For folks heading off to church this morning, I have good news for you! The widespread showers that we saw overnight have cleared and you won’t need an umbrella. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies in the morning but rain chances for scattered showers will linger in the afternoon. The showers this afternoon is coming from the Low pressure system moving across the Carolinas, however the bulk of the showers that we saw have already moved out of our area. Temperatures are going to remain chilly with highs in the mid 50s.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO