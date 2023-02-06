ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Rain chances sticking around this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heavy rain clears outs early leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances continue to linger this afternoon. For folks heading off to church this morning, I have good news for you! The widespread showers that we saw overnight have cleared and you won’t need an umbrella. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies in the morning but rain chances for scattered showers will linger in the afternoon. The showers this afternoon is coming from the Low pressure system moving across the Carolinas, however the bulk of the showers that we saw have already moved out of our area. Temperatures are going to remain chilly with highs in the mid 50s.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a soggy weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanks to a low pressure system, it’s going to be a wet weekend. Areas of mainly light rain will be ongoing early Saturday. There may be a brief break in the rain from the mid to late morning hours when mainly drizzle will be likely. Low pressure approaching the region late in the day will lead to steady rain returning through the afternoon. Periods of heavy rain are likely from Saturday evening through late Saturday night. During this time, several inches of rain could fall. While no major flooding is expected, ponding on roads and minor low lying flooding could develop. Temperatures on Saturday will only climb a degree or two for afternoon temperatures near 50.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Happy Friday! It’s time for another Weekend Refresh

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Friday, Feb. 10th: Barefoot Queen Riverboat Valentine’s Day Packages - Join them onboard the Barefoot Queen Riverboat for a romantic candlelight dinner cruise down the beautiful IntraCoastal Waterway!. Cruise includes a 2 hour cruise, themed décor, entertainment, special menu and a rose for your...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Spring your fashion ahead at Pink and Red this season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pink & Red is a Lilly Pulitzer signature store. In addition to a large selection of Lilly Pulitzer, Pink & Red is proud to offer a selection of items from featured brands that are owned by women and headquartered in the south. While not every...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Longtime Conway florist seeing higher demand ahead of Valentine’s Day

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It could be chocolates, jewelry, or even a stuffed animal, but for many, a bouquet of flowers is how they show love on Valentine’s Day. While you only see the finished product, behind all those beautiful arrangements decorated with ribbons and balloons is a team of florists putting all hands on deck for what they say is one of their busiest days of the year.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Repairs to first section of Cherry Grove Pier near completion

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Reconstruction of the first portion of the Chery Grove Pier is almost done!. Cherry Grove Pier said Friday the first section is almost complete before the rainy weekend begins. Repairs to the Ppier began last month after it fell victim to the path of Hurricane...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

3 hurt in Forestbrook-area crash, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hurt after a crash early Saturday in the Forestbrook area. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop at around 8:10 a.m. The three people hurt were taken...
FORESTBROOK, SC
WMBF

Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed again

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed. The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event, originally to be held on Feb. 4 and was rescheduled to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

