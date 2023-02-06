Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fatal Accident in Little River, South CarolinaJason GriffithLittle River, SC
Socastee Dollar Tree Robbery Suspect Arrested After Community TipJason GriffithSocastee, SC
The US Navy Has Released Photos of the Mission to Recover the Downed Chinese Spy BalloonThe Veracity ReportMyrtle Beach, SC
U.S. Navy is Still Recovering Parts of a Downed Chinese Spy Balloon After it Was Shot Down off the Coast of Myrtle BeachZack LoveMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances sticking around this afternoon
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heavy rain clears outs early leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances continue to linger this afternoon. For folks heading off to church this morning, I have good news for you! The widespread showers that we saw overnight have cleared and you won’t need an umbrella. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies in the morning but rain chances for scattered showers will linger in the afternoon. The showers this afternoon is coming from the Low pressure system moving across the Carolinas, however the bulk of the showers that we saw have already moved out of our area. Temperatures are going to remain chilly with highs in the mid 50s.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a soggy weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanks to a low pressure system, it’s going to be a wet weekend. Areas of mainly light rain will be ongoing early Saturday. There may be a brief break in the rain from the mid to late morning hours when mainly drizzle will be likely. Low pressure approaching the region late in the day will lead to steady rain returning through the afternoon. Periods of heavy rain are likely from Saturday evening through late Saturday night. During this time, several inches of rain could fall. While no major flooding is expected, ponding on roads and minor low lying flooding could develop. Temperatures on Saturday will only climb a degree or two for afternoon temperatures near 50.
WMBF
Happy Friday! It’s time for another Weekend Refresh
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Friday, Feb. 10th: Barefoot Queen Riverboat Valentine’s Day Packages - Join them onboard the Barefoot Queen Riverboat for a romantic candlelight dinner cruise down the beautiful IntraCoastal Waterway!. Cruise includes a 2 hour cruise, themed décor, entertainment, special menu and a rose for your...
WMBF
Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
WMBF
Spring your fashion ahead at Pink and Red this season
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pink & Red is a Lilly Pulitzer signature store. In addition to a large selection of Lilly Pulitzer, Pink & Red is proud to offer a selection of items from featured brands that are owned by women and headquartered in the south. While not every...
WMBF
Get a jump start on spring cleaning with Ace of Space Organization
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ace of Space Organization has creative solutions for your unique space. They’re here, either to put the cherry on top of your already tidy space or for those who cannot see the floor of their closets. You can go to their website here and...
WMBF
Longtime Conway florist seeing higher demand ahead of Valentine’s Day
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It could be chocolates, jewelry, or even a stuffed animal, but for many, a bouquet of flowers is how they show love on Valentine’s Day. While you only see the finished product, behind all those beautiful arrangements decorated with ribbons and balloons is a team of florists putting all hands on deck for what they say is one of their busiest days of the year.
WMBF
Repairs to first section of Cherry Grove Pier near completion
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Reconstruction of the first portion of the Chery Grove Pier is almost done!. Cherry Grove Pier said Friday the first section is almost complete before the rainy weekend begins. Repairs to the Ppier began last month after it fell victim to the path of Hurricane...
Boats with possible balloon debris spotted in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Possible debris from the suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted Sunday being transported on boats in North Myrtle Beach. Video from Brady Deal shows what could be debris from the balloon on boats at Johnny Causey Landing. News13 reached out to federal officials to confirm if what is seen […]
WMBF
Wonder +Wilde offers great styles and accessories for your kids
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Wonder +Wilde is a super rad kids’ clothing store. They’re now open in Myrtle Beach on North Kings Highway.
WMBF
Fred Nash Boulevard expansion plans delayed, safety issues with cyclists, pedestrians design
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As part of the Ride III Project, Fred Nash Boulevard will be receiving several upgrades to better suit the quickly growing community in Myrtle Beach. In 2019, The South Carolina Department of Transportation, in partnership with Horry County, decided to also connect the road with...
WMBF
3 hurt in Forestbrook-area crash, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hurt after a crash early Saturday in the Forestbrook area. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop at around 8:10 a.m. The three people hurt were taken...
WMBF
Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water.
foxwilmington.com
LOOK: U.S. Navy hovercraft comes ashore in Cherry Grove area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Navy vessel came ashore on Thursday in part of the North Strand. Multiple videos sent in from WMBF News viewers showed the Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) on the beach at Ocean Boulevard and Sea Mountain Highway in the Cherry Grove area.
WYFF4.com
Greenville couple's video of U.S. Navy ship landing North Myrtle Beach shore raises questions
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.: A U.S. Navy representative told WYFF News 4 that the vessel is working with the USS Carter Hall in the recovery efforts after the downing of the Chinese spy balloon. Lt. Cdr. Liza Dougherty said the Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC)...
‘Multiple’ people taken to hospital after Highway 17 Bypass crash in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Evans. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Pine Island Road in Myrtle Beach, Evans said. A portion of the highway was blocked for a […]
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this charming spot in North Carolina.
WMBF
Keeping Myrtle Beach history alive 30 years after Air Force base closed
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - March will mark 30 years since the Myrtle Beach Air Force base officially closed, but the history has not been forgotten. “Most people who moved here after 1993 don’t know much about it,” said retired Air Force Colonel Joe Barton. The Myrtle Beach...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed again
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed. The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event, originally to be held on Feb. 4 and was rescheduled to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 0