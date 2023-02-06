St. Jude Dream Home: Tickets include chance to win a car

(WJW) — In just a few weeks, you will be able to buy a ticket for the 2023 Fox 8 St. Jude Dream Home.

In addition to the beautiful home being built in Mayfield Village, each $100 ticket also gives you a chance to win a brand new car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall in Elyria.

Watch the video above for more on how it works.

Each ticket also gets you a chance to win a hot tub from Litehouse Pools and Spas, a $10,000 shopping spree from Northeast Factory Direct and many other prizes.

This year’s modern farmhouse-style dream home is being built by Skoda Construction and will have a value of $600,000. The 2,560-square-foot home will have four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

This year, 25,000 tickets will be sold for the dream home. Each ticket costs $100. Tickets go on sale at 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Tickets go fast! All proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

