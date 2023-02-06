Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Never pay full price for an iPad Pro: 11 great deals happening now
Apple is notorious for having high-quality -- albeit high priced -- products that never really go on sale. So when you snag a discount on any Apple product, it's worth noting. And, if you can spot a deal on Apple's most powerful and impressive tablet -- the iPad Pro -- it's worth buying. The iPad Pro is by far the most expensive tablet Apple makes, but there are still discounts to be had, especially around the holiday shopping season.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals
Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
Phone Arena
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) powerhouse is back down to its lowest ever price for a limited time
Are you sad to hear Apple (probably) has no "major changes" planned for its hugely popular iPad Pro family this year? That's definitely one way to look at the latest rumors concerning quite possibly the best tablets in the world, but perhaps a better approach would be to appreciate what you can get right now at pretty reasonable prices.
iOS 16.3 RC now available, here are the best new iPhone features
After Apple announced the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the HomePod 2, the company is now releasing iOS 16.3 RC version to all users. In addition, the Release Candidate version of macOS 12.2, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 are now available. As of now, there...
Hurry! All sizes of the Apple Watch 8 are $50 off at Best Buy right now
All sizes of the Apple Watch 8 are back on sale at Best Buy. The retailer is taking $50 off for a limited time.
Forget the Galaxy S23 — Samsung's new Galaxy A phone may be good enough
Samsung's Galaxy S23 will get all the attention this week, but new Galaxy A phones are on the way, and they figure to be good bargain buys if you don't need flagship features.
TrustedReviews
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: The two flagships compared
Samsung has just revealed its latest top-end flagship for 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, you might be hard-pressed to find the difference between it and last year’s equally impressive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – and that’s because the two are very similar. With that said, this year’s S23 Ultra does offer significant camera upgrades, a boosted processor and other features that help it stand out.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series gets Google Fi eSIM support
Google Fi first launched its eSIM with select Pixel phones, and now it has come a long way by supporting multiple Galaxy phones made by Samsung.
Phone Arena
Apple's 10th Generation iPad is discounted for the first time in 2023
While hardcore Apple fans with a passion for large screens and a focus on everyday productivity and on-the-go entertainment have had quite a few different iPad Pro and iPad Air deals to choose from in the last few weeks, the slightly cheaper iPad (2022) is only now scoring its first discount of the new year.
The Verge
Samsung’s colorful Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for its best price to date
Happy Saturday, readers! During its Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung introduced a new line of Galaxy Book3 laptops with better displays and Intel’s 13th Gen Core processors. However, if you don’t need an ultraportable laptop or a high-end machine squarely aimed at the MacBook Pro 16, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy in its fiery, “fiesta red” colorway for $499 ($200 off), its lowest price to date.
Phone Arena
The best Galaxy S23 series screen protectors - our top picks
Searching for the ideal screen protector for your new Samsung Galaxy S23? You want to protect that beautiful AMOLED screens but keep them bright and responsive? With the multitude of options available, making a decision can be overwhelming. Fear not, we've got you covered. In this guide, we'll give you a thorough rundown of the top options for safeguarding your Galaxy S23 device - we're going to cover all three models, here we go.
Digital Trends
New Sonos speakers apparently confirmed by accessory company
If a document published by accessory maker Sanus is accurate, Sonos’ next speakers will be called the Era 100 and Era 300, according to a report from Chris Welch at The Verge. Welch claims that The Verge had already learned from its sources that “Era” will be the public-facing name of the as-yet-unreleased smart speaker that he had previously reported on under the code name “Optimo,” and that the Sanus document offers further evidence of this claim.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: A weekend later, I'm nearly sold
$1,199 at Samsung$1,199 at Amazon$1,199 at Best Buy. We're only two months into 2023 and Samsung is already making its case for Smartphone of the Year with the new Galaxy S23 Ultra. I've been testing the premium flagship for the past five days, snapping photos around bustling New York City...
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
This year, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra will not be the only mainstream flagship "Ultra" phone we'll be getting. Indeed, according to reliable industry insiders such as Mark Gurman, Apple may not be naming its top-of-the-line flagship the "iPhone 15 Pro Max," but simply the "iPhone 15 Ultra" this time around.
Best Apple Watch deals in February 2023
Forget the Apple Store. The best deals on Apple tech in 2023 are at Walmart and Amazon. That's especially true for Apple Watches: We spotted the new Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch Ultra on sale now at unbeatable prices. And that's not all -- you can get a Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation) for as low as $199. Here are all the best deals on Apple Watches and more Apple tech. Top products in this article: The most powerful Apple Watch ever: Apple Watch Ultra,...
Phone Arena
Apple's super-premium Beats Fit Pro earbuds are on sale at a new all-time low price
Well, here's something you don't quite see every day: a popular product with great features, an attractive design, and no sequel in sight sold at a lower-than-ever price in February instead of November or December the year before. Believe it or not, the noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro are cheaper right...
Poll: Which Galaxy S23 are you going to preorder?
Now that Samsung has launched its latest flagship Galaxy S23 series phones, we want to know which one you plan to preorder.
Huge Pixel sale at Amazon takes $150 off Pixel 7 Pro, $50 off Pixel Watch
Amazon's early Presidents' Day sales are knocking up to $150 off Google Pixel devices. Here's what's on sale right now.
Samsung begins rolling out the February 2023 update to Galaxy phones
Samsung has begun issuing the February 2023 security update. So far, Samsung has not detailed the changes included in the update.
Phone Arena
Peppy performer Motorola Edge 2022 is half-off right now
Motorola's best phone in recent memory, the Edge 2022, is 50 percent off at Amazon currently. The Edge 2022 is an affordable flagship with specs not normally seen on phones in this price bracket. It has a 6.6 inches OLED screen with an industry-leading refresh rate of 144Hz for silky smooth visuals. Despite its large footprint, the phone is super lightweight.
