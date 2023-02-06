ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ZDNet

Never pay full price for an iPad Pro: 11 great deals happening now

Apple is notorious for having high-quality -- albeit high priced -- products that never really go on sale. So when you snag a discount on any Apple product, it's worth noting. And, if you can spot a deal on Apple's most powerful and impressive tablet -- the iPad Pro -- it's worth buying. The iPad Pro is by far the most expensive tablet Apple makes, but there are still discounts to be had, especially around the holiday shopping season.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals

Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
BGR.com

iOS 16.3 RC now available, here are the best new iPhone features

After Apple announced the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the HomePod 2, the company is now releasing iOS 16.3 RC version to all users. In addition, the Release Candidate version of macOS 12.2, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 are now available. As of now, there...
TrustedReviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: The two flagships compared

Samsung has just revealed its latest top-end flagship for 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, you might be hard-pressed to find the difference between it and last year’s equally impressive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – and that’s because the two are very similar. With that said, this year’s S23 Ultra does offer significant camera upgrades, a boosted processor and other features that help it stand out.
Phone Arena

Apple's 10th Generation iPad is discounted for the first time in 2023

While hardcore Apple fans with a passion for large screens and a focus on everyday productivity and on-the-go entertainment have had quite a few different iPad Pro and iPad Air deals to choose from in the last few weeks, the slightly cheaper iPad (2022) is only now scoring its first discount of the new year.
The Verge

Samsung’s colorful Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for its best price to date

Happy Saturday, readers! During its Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung introduced a new line of Galaxy Book3 laptops with better displays and Intel’s 13th Gen Core processors. However, if you don’t need an ultraportable laptop or a high-end machine squarely aimed at the MacBook Pro 16, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy in its fiery, “fiesta red” colorway for $499 ($200 off), its lowest price to date.
Phone Arena

The best Galaxy S23 series screen protectors - our top picks

Searching for the ideal screen protector for your new Samsung Galaxy S23? You want to protect that beautiful AMOLED screens but keep them bright and responsive? With the multitude of options available, making a decision can be overwhelming. Fear not, we've got you covered. In this guide, we'll give you a thorough rundown of the top options for safeguarding your Galaxy S23 device - we're going to cover all three models, here we go.
Digital Trends

New Sonos speakers apparently confirmed by accessory company

If a document published by accessory maker Sanus is accurate, Sonos’ next speakers will be called the Era 100 and Era 300, according to a report from Chris Welch at The Verge. Welch claims that The Verge had already learned from its sources that “Era” will be the public-facing name of the as-yet-unreleased smart speaker that he had previously reported on under the code name “Optimo,” and that the Sanus document offers further evidence of this claim.
ZDNet

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: A weekend later, I'm nearly sold

$1,199 at Samsung$1,199 at Amazon$1,199 at Best Buy. We're only two months into 2023 and Samsung is already making its case for Smartphone of the Year with the new Galaxy S23 Ultra. I've been testing the premium flagship for the past five days, snapping photos around bustling New York City...
Phone Arena

Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!

This year, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra will not be the only mainstream flagship "Ultra" phone we'll be getting. Indeed, according to reliable industry insiders such as Mark Gurman, Apple may not be naming its top-of-the-line flagship the "iPhone 15 Pro Max," but simply the "iPhone 15 Ultra" this time around.
CBS News

Best Apple Watch deals in February 2023

Forget the Apple Store. The best deals on Apple tech in 2023 are at Walmart and Amazon.  That's especially true for Apple Watches: We spotted the new Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch Ultra on sale now at unbeatable prices. And that's not all -- you can get a Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation) for as low as $199. Here are all the best deals on Apple Watches and more Apple tech. Top products in this article: The most powerful Apple Watch ever: Apple Watch Ultra,...
Phone Arena

Apple's super-premium Beats Fit Pro earbuds are on sale at a new all-time low price

Well, here's something you don't quite see every day: a popular product with great features, an attractive design, and no sequel in sight sold at a lower-than-ever price in February instead of November or December the year before. Believe it or not, the noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro are cheaper right...
Phone Arena

Peppy performer Motorola Edge 2022 is half-off right now

Motorola's best phone in recent memory, the Edge 2022, is 50 percent off at Amazon currently. The Edge 2022 is an affordable flagship with specs not normally seen on phones in this price bracket. It has a 6.6 inches OLED screen with an industry-leading refresh rate of 144Hz for silky smooth visuals. Despite its large footprint, the phone is super lightweight.

