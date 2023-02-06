Read full article on original website
Win Free Journey Tickets
Now through 11:59pm on Sunday, February 12, 2023, download the free Highway 98-9 app, click on the Journey Contest icon, and fill out an entry form. You may also enter online at Highway989.com. On or about Monday, February 13th, we’ll randomly draw ten (10) winners from all entries received. Prize is two (2) tickets to the Journey/Toto concert at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City on Sunday, February 19, 2023. Approximate prize value: $125. Tickets will be emailed to winners. For complete contest rules, click here. click here.
KTBS
Krewe of Centaur parade coming this weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Centaur is getting ready to roll this weekend. Community Projects Director Jan Elkins spoke with royalty about the history of this krewe and their plans for this year's parade.
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Shreveport, LA Area Set to Expire
A lottery ticket worth $50,000, sold right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area, is set to expire soon. Are you completely unaware that you're sitting on a winning $50,000 lottery ticket?. You might be if you bought a Powerball ticket over the last few months in beautiful Greenwood, LA....
Two Shreveport Rescues to Play for Team Ruff in Sunday’s Puppy Bowl
Two rescues from right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area are competing for Team Ruff in this Sunday's 'Puppy Bowl' on Animal Planet!. Once again, Ninna Lopez and the team at Ninna's Road to Rescue in Benton, LA are showing the world what they do right here in our area to rehome pups in need. They've had three pups participate in the Puppy Bowl in the past and this year they have two more!
Shreveport Nature Park to Hold 18th Annual Owl Night
If you've ever wanted to get up close and personal with an owl, this is your chance to do so. The Walter B. Jacobs Nature Memorial Park is presenting their 18th Annual Owl Night this Saturday, February 11th. Rusty Scarborough with Walter B. Jacobs Nature Memorial Park recently visited KEEL...
Iconic Shreveport Sports Store Is Closing Down For Good
It Is a Sad Day for Bargain Shoppers in Shreveport-Bossier. If you want to pick up a new sport and you don't want to break the bank there is one place to go. Play It Again Sports is a chain store that buys and sells used and new sporting goods. Many of us have cherished this store for several years.
CyPhaCon Returns To Lake Charles For 2023
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is on the way this August. But if you really need to get your comic con fix before that, you've got a great chance at the start of April. CyPhaCon is returning to the Lake Charles Civic Center March 31st through April 2nd. It's a 3-day event, that is a combination of Anime, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and gaming. The event has been running since 2011, and in the past has featured celebrity guests like Julian Glover, Sonny Strait, Chuck Huber, Tony Amendola, Monica Rial, Robert Axelrod, and many more.
Shreveport Crawfish Prices Dropping Ahead of Mardi Gras
Crawfish have been available for a couple of weeks now, but demand has been low because the early crawfish were really small, and the prices were really high. In fact, a pound of those small crawfish could set you back up to $10 a pound. But crawfish prices have started...
Major Retail Chain Is Closing its Shreveport Store
Many retail chains in the U.S. have been struggling to make a comeback after the pandemic that sent sales spiraling downward and shopping habits changing for many Americans. Retail giants have had to pivot to set up plans to meet the demands of online shopping with local pickup as shoppers avoided going into stores during the height of the Covid pandemic.
Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier
A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport's Hollywood neighborhood.
The 2023 Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Rolls on February 12th
The Krewe of Barkus & Meoux is Shreveport & Bossier's official pet krewe. Making sure Mardi Gras season isn't just for humans, but for our pets as well. Every year, Barkus & Meoux host a pet parade and vendor market during Mardi Gras season. The pet parade is a walking parade instead of a parade filled with floats, because the stars of the parade aren't built for riding as much as walking. However that doesn't mean there WON'T be floats, its just probably not going to look like the first thing you might think of when you hear "Mardi Gras parade". But that doesn't mean the pets aren't going to get all dressed up in their Mardi Gras best...
q973radio.com
Big Box Retailer Is Exiting Shreveport
After closing their Bossier location last year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced their closing their Shreveport location too. The Shreveport store is located on Youree Drive, and is part of additional closures by the struggling retail chain. According to NBC News:. Bed Bath & Beyond said it plans to...
Shreveport Native Wins a Grammy Award
A Shreveport musician takes home a Grammy award this year. Shreveport-born John Beasley wins the Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for “Scrapple from the Apple”, featured on his album Bird Lives. Beasley is one of the top composers in the business and has worked with...
q973radio.com
Here’s How To Get FREE Food For A Year In Shreveport On Valentines Day
If someone plans to propose over dinner, they may make a reservation at the fanciest place in town. Or, they may go to Cracker Barrel. And now, there’s a good reason why. Cracker Barrel has launched a contest, where if you propose at Cracker Barrel over Valentine’s Day . . . you have a chance to win FREE FOOD FOR A YEAR, and you could win here in the Shreveport area!
Alice Cooper Returns To Shreveport In 2023
Shreveport's concert calendar for 2023 is filling up pretty well for only being February. At this point, there are already multiple Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members who are scheduled to appear in the first half of this year. One of those performer's is a name well known to...
ktalnews.com
Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier +L5V
One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect …. One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night to remain unbeaten …. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night...
KTBS
Benteler ends sale; retains tube plant in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Benteler has ended plans to sell its tube plant in Shreveport and will keep its operations here, the company said Monday in a news release. Benteler announced in July it was selling its Shreveport property -- located at the Port of Caddo-Bossier -- to a Luxembourg-based company for $460 million. However, the company said it has decided it is in the best interest of its stakeholders to retain the local steel tube plant and further strengthen the steel tube business in the US.
KTBS
Shreveport woman charged in shooting incident
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman has been charged in a weekend shooting incident. Jauilan Adams, 23, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a weapon. Shreveport police said Adams was armed with a handgun when officers arrived to a shots fired call Sunday night...
KTBS
Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead in Shreveport; chase, arrests in Bossier City
SHREVEPORT, La. - A teenager shot Tuesday morning during a drive-by shooting that started in Shreveport and ended with a car chase into Bossier City has died. Danthony Johnson, 19, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital less than an hour after he was shot multiple times, the Caddo Coroner's Office said.
Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead
A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
Comments / 0