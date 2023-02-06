It's a tagline for WeCOACH's yearlong campaign to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. More importantly, it's a continuation of the organization's mission to recruit, advance and retain women coaches through year-round professional growth and leadership development programs. In doing so, the organization hopes to reverse a trend seen since Title IX became law in 1972. Specifically, the percentage of college teams coached by women dropped significantly in the decades after Title IX. In 1972, the number of women's teams with a female head coach was above 90%, according to the NCAA's Title IX 50th Anniversary Report (PDF). In the latest 2021-22 demographics data collected by NCAA research, that number was 41% collectively across all NCAA divisions.

