China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert
China's spy balloon flying over Montana shows that the country is preparing its citizens for war that could come at any time, an expert told Fox News Digital.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even […]
Russia Pulls Troops From Front Lines After Soldiers Beaten by Own Allies
The beat-up soldiers are from a region in Siberia and reportedly received no front line combat training for months.
China Spent the Weekend Mocking America Over Its Spy Balloon
As the Chinese spy balloon that soared across American skies was shot down on Saturday and lawmakers argued over who was to blame, Beijing was basking in the bedlam.Revelations about the balloon—which China dubbed an “airship”—and its numerous counterparts floating across the world trended across social media both inside and out of China across the weekend and while Republicans and Democrats argued, Beijing had other things in mind: memes and mockery.America retaliates! Launches its version of a #spyballoon! #balloon #China #US #sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/KuA4p4xuXz— Zhang Meifang张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang) February 5, 2023 Comments on social media from Chinese officials and commentators echoed similar sentiments...
China Speaks Out About Montana Spy Balloon
The Chinese foreign ministry said it is "assessing the situation" and that "both sides are calm and cautious."
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Why the Chinese Spy Balloon is a Huge Embarrassment for Beijing
China's response to the discovery of its high-altitude surveillance balloon may be as damaging as its decision to launch it.
Chinese surveillance balloon was at least 5th spotted over the U.S. in past 6 years, U.S. officials say
The high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday wasn't the first such balloon to breach U.S. airspace in the past six years, U.S. officials said over the weekend. At least three of the earlier sightings over the U.S. happened during the Trump administration, including over Texas, Florida, and Guam, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said Sunday, citing a Saturday briefing by Pentagon officials. A similar airship traveled near Hawaii earlier in the Biden administration. Elmurod Usubaliev/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Chinese balloon flights during the Trump administration were not discovered until Biden was in office,...
What to know about the alleged Chinese spy balloon
A Chinese balloon visible from earth is flying at 60,000 feet, according to defense officials who believe it's spying on the U.S. They aren't too worried.
China Condemns US Balloon Shoot Down, Saying They Reserve “Further Necessary Reaction”
The Chinese government, on Sunday, issued a statement expressing its “strong dissatisfaction and protest” against the United States shooting down their spy balloon over US territory. “China clearly asked the US to handle it properly in a calm, professional, and restrained manner,” read a statement
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
WASHINGTON – The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down over concerns of hurting people on the ground, officials said Thursday. The discovery of the balloon puts a further strain on U.S.-China relations at a time of heightened tensions.
UPDATE: Chinese spy balloon changes course, floating over central United States-Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese spy balloon has changed course and is now floating eastward at about 60,000 feet (18,300 meters) over the central United States, demonstrating a capability to maneuver, the U.S. military said on Friday, in the latest twist to a spying saga that led U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China.
China Could 'Take Further Actions' in Response to U.S. Downing Balloon
The balloon first entered U.S. airspace nearly a week ago in Alaska and eventually flew over Idaho and Montana.
Downed spy balloon leads to rise in diplomatic tensions between U.S. and China
The Chinese spy balloon might be down, but the diplomatic temperature continued to rise Sunday as officials in Beijing blasted the U.S. decision to shoot it out of the sky. Describing it as “a clear overreaction,” Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China’s Defense Ministry, said in a statement Sunday that his country reserved “the right to use necessary means to deal with similar situations.” In a similarly strongly worded statement, China’s Foreign Ministry said it was “a serious violation of international customary practice.”
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
