ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alachuachronicle.com

Another K-9 handler resigns from GPD’s K-9 unit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Another Gainesville Police Department K-9 handler has resigned from the unit, leaving the unit with two handlers (and a policy stating that they cannot deploy their dogs). Corporal Joshua Meurer submitted his resignation from the unit on February 3, adding to the previous resignations of Sergeant Charles Owens and Corporal Rob Rogers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested for shooting in Deltona

A 25-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a shooting that wounded a man in Deltona last year. On May 18, 2022, shortly after 12:30 a.m., VCSO deputies responded to the 3200 block of Partridge Street in Deltona after receiving reports of a shooting in the area, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.
DELTONA, FL
WCTV

Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Live Oak Busy Bee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was shot and killed by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper at the popular Busy Bee gas station late Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the location in Live Oak, just off I-10 and U.S. Highway 129, stated a news release sent out just after 9 p.m. The Trooper was not injured.
LIVE OAK, FL
ocala-news.com

Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old Ocala man

(Update: In a social media post on February 8, the Ocala Police Department stated that Norman Vincent Gegan was found safe in Sumter County). The Ocala Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old man from Ocala. On Tuesday, February 7, at around 9 a.m., Norman Vincent...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Woman sentenced for smuggling 62 pounds of marijuana on a plane

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from California is sentenced to almost a year in the Alachua County Jail after Gainesville Police say they caught her smuggling 62 pounds of marijuana on a plane. Officers arrested Mandy Carlson, 31, at Gainesville Regional Airport in May 2021. Gainesville Police officials say...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed after being accused of beating, strangling woman

A 54-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a woman accused him of beating and strangling her. On Saturday, February 4, an MCSO deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic battery incident. Upon arrival at the home, the deputy made...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

FHP officials warn Highway 90 drivers of smoke from Suwannee County fire

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol officials are issuing a smoke advisory warning after a fire broke out in Suwannee County. An approximately 20-acre-fire is in the process of being contained by Suwannee Fire Rescue near U.S. Highway 90 and 63rd Drive. The fire reportedly started at around...
WCJB

Missing 9-year-old from Gainesville found safe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found a missing 9-year-old girl who has Down Syndrome and disappeared from a Gainesville neighborhood for several hours. Anela Sheffield was found safe and unharmed on Wednesday evening. According to the sheriff’s office, Anela Sheffield disappeared around 4:15 p.m....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Teen from Marion County is missing

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Marion County is miss and endangered. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301 in Citra. She is believed to be heading south to Orlando...
MARION COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Killer who left Florida teen's body in cemetery after deadly shooting still on the run

REDDICK, Fla. - A killer shot a teenager, leaving his body in a Marion County cemetery. Now, the victim's family is left with a gaping hole in their hearts and household. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Kenneth Carr Jr. was reported missing on Nov. 8, 2022. A day later, his family said they tracked his cell phone to Campground Cemetery in Reddick. It was there, his father found him shot to death.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Mother arrested after small boy found wandering along U.S. 301

A mother was arrested after her five-year-old son was found wandering along U.S. 301 in Wildwood. A couple found the boy, who was wearing only socks and shorts, at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 301 and Johnson Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The couple had been driving when they spotted the boy near the roadway. They dialed 911 and turned the boy over to police. He appeared to be “unhurt and happy,” the report said. He was holding a cell phone.
WILDWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy