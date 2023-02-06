Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Another K-9 handler resigns from GPD’s K-9 unit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Another Gainesville Police Department K-9 handler has resigned from the unit, leaving the unit with two handlers (and a policy stating that they cannot deploy their dogs). Corporal Joshua Meurer submitted his resignation from the unit on February 3, adding to the previous resignations of Sergeant Charles Owens and Corporal Rob Rogers.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested for shooting in Deltona
A 25-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a shooting that wounded a man in Deltona last year. On May 18, 2022, shortly after 12:30 a.m., VCSO deputies responded to the 3200 block of Partridge Street in Deltona after receiving reports of a shooting in the area, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man with five prior theft convictions arrested for shoplifting at Walmart
A 58-year-old man who has been convicted of five previous thefts in Marion County was arrested last week after he allegedly attempted to steal merchandise from a Walmart in Ocala. On Friday, February 3, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 34 Bahia Avenue in...
Independent Florida Alligator
California woman sentenced after traveling to Gainesville with over 60 pounds of weed
A California woman will spend nearly a year in the Alachua County Jail after she was arrested for trying to bring to Gainesville 62 pounds of cannabis, which is roughly the weight of a Siberian husky. Mandy Lee Carlson, 31, was found guilty and sentenced Jan. 27 after she tried...
ocala-news.com
Marion County sheriff seeks help in finding man wanted for construction fraud
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help to locate a 32-year-old man who is wanted for construction fraud. During his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, Sheriff Woods asked for assistance with finding Alan George Blair III. Sheriff Woods stated that...
Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies say
Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 17 South and Sundargen Road in Green Cove Springs at approximately 9:56 p.m. Saturday in reference to a reckless driver entering the county.
WCTV
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Live Oak Busy Bee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was shot and killed by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper at the popular Busy Bee gas station late Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the location in Live Oak, just off I-10 and U.S. Highway 129, stated a news release sent out just after 9 p.m. The Trooper was not injured.
WCJB
Marion County commissioners show support for residents over proposed zoning changes in Levy County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a heated debate as a large group of people asked Marion County commissioners for help as residents get ready for proposed zoning changes in Levy County. Many people who live in Rainbow Lakes Estates are against the idea to build mobile homes on the...
ocala-news.com
Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old Ocala man
(Update: In a social media post on February 8, the Ocala Police Department stated that Norman Vincent Gegan was found safe in Sumter County). The Ocala Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old man from Ocala. On Tuesday, February 7, at around 9 a.m., Norman Vincent...
WCJB
UPDATE: One man dead following shooting involving FHP trooper in Live Oak
An officer involved shooting has occurred this evening in Live Oak, according to Suwannee County Sheriff's Office.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after being accused of beating, strangling woman
A 54-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a woman accused him of beating and strangling her. On Saturday, February 4, an MCSO deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic battery incident. Upon arrival at the home, the deputy made...
WCJB
FHP officials warn Highway 90 drivers of smoke from Suwannee County fire
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol officials are issuing a smoke advisory warning after a fire broke out in Suwannee County. An approximately 20-acre-fire is in the process of being contained by Suwannee Fire Rescue near U.S. Highway 90 and 63rd Drive. The fire reportedly started at around...
WCJB
Hiring standards may be lowered for school bus drivers in Alachua County, amid shortage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a possible solution to the months long problem of not having enough school bus drivers in Alachua County. School board members are pushing to lower the requirements for drivers, in hopes of hiring more people. Right now, the district requires bus drivers and ESE...
wuft.org
The Point, Feb. 6, 2023: Over 100 attend vigil for Alachua County Jail inmate
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Vigil held at Bo Diddley Plaza following man’s death at Alachua County Jail. “One hundred people gathered Thursday night at Bo Diddley Plaza for a moment of silence in the wake of an inmate’s death at the Alachua County Jail in late January.”
WCJB
Missing 9-year-old from Gainesville found safe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found a missing 9-year-old girl who has Down Syndrome and disappeared from a Gainesville neighborhood for several hours. Anela Sheffield was found safe and unharmed on Wednesday evening. According to the sheriff’s office, Anela Sheffield disappeared around 4:15 p.m....
WCJB
Teen from Marion County is missing
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Marion County is miss and endangered. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301 in Citra. She is believed to be heading south to Orlando...
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies say
A Keystone Heights man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a domestic dispute led to fatal injuries, deputies said. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted of a domestic violence incident around 8:34 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Several witness statements were provided but are removed from the arrest report due to the nature of the crime, deputies said.
wogx.com
Killer who left Florida teen's body in cemetery after deadly shooting still on the run
REDDICK, Fla. - A killer shot a teenager, leaving his body in a Marion County cemetery. Now, the victim's family is left with a gaping hole in their hearts and household. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Kenneth Carr Jr. was reported missing on Nov. 8, 2022. A day later, his family said they tracked his cell phone to Campground Cemetery in Reddick. It was there, his father found him shot to death.
villages-news.com
Mother arrested after small boy found wandering along U.S. 301
A mother was arrested after her five-year-old son was found wandering along U.S. 301 in Wildwood. A couple found the boy, who was wearing only socks and shorts, at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 301 and Johnson Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The couple had been driving when they spotted the boy near the roadway. They dialed 911 and turned the boy over to police. He appeared to be “unhurt and happy,” the report said. He was holding a cell phone.
