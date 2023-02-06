ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 68, UIC 66

ILL.-CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .344, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Anderson 3-8, Brownell 2-3, Skobalj 2-3, Okani 1-1, Clay 0-1, Jackson 0-1, C.Jones 0-2, Carter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Okani 2, C.Jones, Fens, Skobalj). Turnovers: 6 (Jackson 2, Anderson, C.Jones, Clay, Okani). Steals: 11...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
MISSISSIPPI STATE 64, LSU 53

Percentages: FG .426, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (K.Williams 2-4, Fountain 1-1, Hayes 1-3, Ward 1-3, Hill 1-4, Miller 1-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Phillips 2, Hill, Miller). Turnovers: 13 (Fountain 3, Miller 3, J.Williams 2, Ward 2, Hayes, Hill, J.Reed). Steals: 9 (Ward...
No. 12 Kansas State runs away from No. 17 TCU

Markquis Nowell scored 18 points to lead No. 12 Kansas State to an 82-61 victory over No. 17 TCU on Tuesday night in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) concluded the game with a 17-2 run to earn a season split with TCU and move within a game of first-place Texas in the Big 12. The Wildcats are tied with Kansas, a half-game behind Iowa State.
WISCONSIN 79, PENN STATE 74, OT

Percentages: FG .528, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Hepburn 5-9, Essegian 4-7, Davis 2-3, Wahl 0-1, Gilmore 0-2, Klesmit 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Wahl 2). Turnovers: 8 (Hepburn 3, Crowl 2, Essegian, Gilmore, Wahl). Steals: 5 (Davis, Essegian, Gilmore, Hepburn, Wahl). Technical Fouls:...
Toledo Looks For Sixth Consecutive Victory on Wednesday vs. Buffalo

TOLEDO, Ohio – Riding a five-game winning streak, the Toledo women's basketball team welcomes Buffalo to Savage Arena on Wednesday night. Action between the Rockets and Bulls will tip off at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN+. Toledo (17-4, 8-2 MAC) finds itself in the thick of the race for the...
LONGWOOD 66, PRESBYTERIAN 46

Percentages: FG .392, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (McCormack 2-4, Pettaway 1-1, Forrest 1-4, Jones 0-1, James 0-2, Stewart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pettaway). Turnovers: 10 (Ard 3, Reddish-Rhone 3, Barnett, Forrest, James, McCormack). Steals: 3 (McCormack 2, Barnett). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
GEORGIA TECH 70, NOTRE DAME 68

Percentages: FG .411, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Goodwin 3-5, Laszewski 2-4, Hammond 2-6, Ryan 1-6, Starling 0-1, Wertz 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski, Lubin). Turnovers: 7 (Laszewski 3, Goodwin, Hammond, Lubin, Starling). Steals: 4 (Goodwin 3, Zona). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GEORGIA...
Memphis 99, South Florida 81

MEMPHIS (18-6) Akobundu-Ehiogu 2-4 2-2 6, Williams 8-13 10-10 26, Davis 9-16 2-2 23, Kennedy 7-13 2-4 19, McCadden 6-8 2-2 14, C.Lawson 2-5 1-2 5, Hardaway 0-3 2-2 2, Franklin 2-6 0-0 4, J.Lawson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-68 21-24 99. SOUTH FLORIDA (10-14) Hines 2-4 0-0 4, Tchewa...
VILLANOVA 81, DEPAUL 65

Percentages: FG .439, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Gibson 4-9, Johnson 2-6, Gebrewhit 1-5, Penn 0-1, Nelson 0-2, Raimey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson 2, Penn 2). Turnovers: 7 (Johnson 2, Nelson 2, Anei, Gibson, Raimey). Steals: 2 (Gebrewhit, Penn). Technical Fouls: None.
WRIGHT STATE 103, IUPUI 71

Percentages: FG .446, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Ar.Jarrard 2-4, Counter 2-5, Egbuta 1-2, Brady 1-7, Dewitt 0-1, Petersen 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Egbuta, Osten). Turnovers: 13 (Am.Jarrard 4, Counter 4, Egbuta 2, Ar.Jarrard, Brady, Stanton). Steals: 5 (Ar.Jarrard 2, Am.Jarrard,...
NO. 3 ALABAMA 97, FLORIDA 69

Percentages: FG .349, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Richard 2-5, Kugel 1-2, Reeves 1-3, Fudge 0-2, Lofton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Castleton 2, Reeves). Turnovers: 10 (Reeves 3, Castleton 2, Jitoboh 2, Jones, Lane, Richard). Steals: 7 (Lofton 2, Reeves 2, Jones, Kugel,...
TOWSON 86, HAMPTON 72

Percentages: FG .410, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Godwin 3-9, A.Nesbitt 2-4, Banister 2-4, Dean 0-1, J.Nesbitt 0-1, Bethea 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Banister 3, Mullen). Turnovers: 7 (Dean 3, J.Nesbitt 2, Mullen 2). Steals: 2 (A.Nesbitt, Dean). Technical Fouls: Nesbitt, 14:04 second.
SAINT JOSEPH'S 83, LOYOLA CHICAGO 71

Percentages: FG .412, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Brown 5-11, Reynolds 4-8, Greer 2-5, Coleman 1-1, Winborne 1-2, Bleechmore 0-1, Fleming 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Fleming, Obinna). Turnovers: 8 (Brown 2, Greer 2, Obinna 2, Reynolds 2). Steals: 9 (Greer 2, Obinna 2,...
OKLAHOMA STATE 71, TEXAS TECH 68

Percentages: FG .464, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Obanor 2-4, Tyson 2-5, Harmon 1-3, Walton 1-3, D.Williams 0-1, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Obanor). Turnovers: 15 (Washington 6, Harmon 3, Obanor 2, Tyson 2, D.Williams, Fisher). Steals: 4 (Tyson 2, Fisher, Walton). Technical...
Kansas 73, TCU 55

KANSAS (15-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.902, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Kersgieter 3-12, Prater 3-4, Strom 2-4, Franklin 1-2, Telegdy 0-1, Vuksic 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Jackson 1) Turnovers: 21 (Franklin 4, Jessen 3, Kersgieter 3, Prater 3, Jackson 2, Strom 2, Team 2, Eltayeb 1, Vuksic 1) Steals: 7...
CAMPBELL 82, HIGH POINT 66

Percentages: FG .414, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Childress 5-10, House 2-6, Austin 1-4, Thiam 1-7, Harvey 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Harvey 3, Austin 2). Turnovers: 10 (House 3, Izunabor 2, Austin, Childress, Harvey, Holt, Williams). Steals: 7 (Austin 2, Williams 2, Flowers,...
