Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies Tragically
The world of college basketball is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that a member of the 1989 national title-winning Michigan Wolverines basketball team has died at the age of 53.
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 68, UIC 66
ILL.-CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .344, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Anderson 3-8, Brownell 2-3, Skobalj 2-3, Okani 1-1, Clay 0-1, Jackson 0-1, C.Jones 0-2, Carter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Okani 2, C.Jones, Fens, Skobalj). Turnovers: 6 (Jackson 2, Anderson, C.Jones, Clay, Okani). Steals: 11...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Porterville Recorder
MISSISSIPPI STATE 64, LSU 53
Percentages: FG .426, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (K.Williams 2-4, Fountain 1-1, Hayes 1-3, Ward 1-3, Hill 1-4, Miller 1-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Phillips 2, Hill, Miller). Turnovers: 13 (Fountain 3, Miller 3, J.Williams 2, Ward 2, Hayes, Hill, J.Reed). Steals: 9 (Ward...
sportingalert.com
No. 12 Kansas State runs away from No. 17 TCU
Markquis Nowell scored 18 points to lead No. 12 Kansas State to an 82-61 victory over No. 17 TCU on Tuesday night in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) concluded the game with a 17-2 run to earn a season split with TCU and move within a game of first-place Texas in the Big 12. The Wildcats are tied with Kansas, a half-game behind Iowa State.
Porterville Recorder
WISCONSIN 79, PENN STATE 74, OT
Percentages: FG .528, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Hepburn 5-9, Essegian 4-7, Davis 2-3, Wahl 0-1, Gilmore 0-2, Klesmit 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Wahl 2). Turnovers: 8 (Hepburn 3, Crowl 2, Essegian, Gilmore, Wahl). Steals: 5 (Davis, Essegian, Gilmore, Hepburn, Wahl). Technical Fouls:...
Game Preview: Florida State vs. Syracuse
Can the Seminoles figure out the 2-3 zone and defeat the Orange on Wednesday night?
chatsports.com
Toledo Looks For Sixth Consecutive Victory on Wednesday vs. Buffalo
TOLEDO, Ohio – Riding a five-game winning streak, the Toledo women's basketball team welcomes Buffalo to Savage Arena on Wednesday night. Action between the Rockets and Bulls will tip off at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN+. Toledo (17-4, 8-2 MAC) finds itself in the thick of the race for the...
Porterville Recorder
LONGWOOD 66, PRESBYTERIAN 46
Percentages: FG .392, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (McCormack 2-4, Pettaway 1-1, Forrest 1-4, Jones 0-1, James 0-2, Stewart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pettaway). Turnovers: 10 (Ard 3, Reddish-Rhone 3, Barnett, Forrest, James, McCormack). Steals: 3 (McCormack 2, Barnett). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
GEORGIA TECH 70, NOTRE DAME 68
Percentages: FG .411, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Goodwin 3-5, Laszewski 2-4, Hammond 2-6, Ryan 1-6, Starling 0-1, Wertz 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski, Lubin). Turnovers: 7 (Laszewski 3, Goodwin, Hammond, Lubin, Starling). Steals: 4 (Goodwin 3, Zona). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GEORGIA...
West Virginia Looks to Ride Momentum Against No. 11 Iowa State
The Mountaineers are hunting for their seventh win over the Cyclones in the last eight meetings
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 99, South Florida 81
MEMPHIS (18-6) Akobundu-Ehiogu 2-4 2-2 6, Williams 8-13 10-10 26, Davis 9-16 2-2 23, Kennedy 7-13 2-4 19, McCadden 6-8 2-2 14, C.Lawson 2-5 1-2 5, Hardaway 0-3 2-2 2, Franklin 2-6 0-0 4, J.Lawson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-68 21-24 99. SOUTH FLORIDA (10-14) Hines 2-4 0-0 4, Tchewa...
Porterville Recorder
VILLANOVA 81, DEPAUL 65
Percentages: FG .439, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Gibson 4-9, Johnson 2-6, Gebrewhit 1-5, Penn 0-1, Nelson 0-2, Raimey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson 2, Penn 2). Turnovers: 7 (Johnson 2, Nelson 2, Anei, Gibson, Raimey). Steals: 2 (Gebrewhit, Penn). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
WRIGHT STATE 103, IUPUI 71
Percentages: FG .446, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Ar.Jarrard 2-4, Counter 2-5, Egbuta 1-2, Brady 1-7, Dewitt 0-1, Petersen 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Egbuta, Osten). Turnovers: 13 (Am.Jarrard 4, Counter 4, Egbuta 2, Ar.Jarrard, Brady, Stanton). Steals: 5 (Ar.Jarrard 2, Am.Jarrard,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 3 ALABAMA 97, FLORIDA 69
Percentages: FG .349, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Richard 2-5, Kugel 1-2, Reeves 1-3, Fudge 0-2, Lofton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Castleton 2, Reeves). Turnovers: 10 (Reeves 3, Castleton 2, Jitoboh 2, Jones, Lane, Richard). Steals: 7 (Lofton 2, Reeves 2, Jones, Kugel,...
Porterville Recorder
TOWSON 86, HAMPTON 72
Percentages: FG .410, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Godwin 3-9, A.Nesbitt 2-4, Banister 2-4, Dean 0-1, J.Nesbitt 0-1, Bethea 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Banister 3, Mullen). Turnovers: 7 (Dean 3, J.Nesbitt 2, Mullen 2). Steals: 2 (A.Nesbitt, Dean). Technical Fouls: Nesbitt, 14:04 second.
Porterville Recorder
SAINT JOSEPH'S 83, LOYOLA CHICAGO 71
Percentages: FG .412, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Brown 5-11, Reynolds 4-8, Greer 2-5, Coleman 1-1, Winborne 1-2, Bleechmore 0-1, Fleming 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Fleming, Obinna). Turnovers: 8 (Brown 2, Greer 2, Obinna 2, Reynolds 2). Steals: 9 (Greer 2, Obinna 2,...
Porterville Recorder
OKLAHOMA STATE 71, TEXAS TECH 68
Percentages: FG .464, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Obanor 2-4, Tyson 2-5, Harmon 1-3, Walton 1-3, D.Williams 0-1, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Obanor). Turnovers: 15 (Washington 6, Harmon 3, Obanor 2, Tyson 2, D.Williams, Fisher). Steals: 4 (Tyson 2, Fisher, Walton). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas 73, TCU 55
KANSAS (15-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.902, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Kersgieter 3-12, Prater 3-4, Strom 2-4, Franklin 1-2, Telegdy 0-1, Vuksic 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Jackson 1) Turnovers: 21 (Franklin 4, Jessen 3, Kersgieter 3, Prater 3, Jackson 2, Strom 2, Team 2, Eltayeb 1, Vuksic 1) Steals: 7...
Porterville Recorder
CAMPBELL 82, HIGH POINT 66
Percentages: FG .414, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Childress 5-10, House 2-6, Austin 1-4, Thiam 1-7, Harvey 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Harvey 3, Austin 2). Turnovers: 10 (House 3, Izunabor 2, Austin, Childress, Harvey, Holt, Williams). Steals: 7 (Austin 2, Williams 2, Flowers,...
