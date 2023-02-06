ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova 81, DePaul 65

DEPAUL (9-16) Anei 2-2 1-2 5, Johnson 8-15 0-0 18, Penn 1-3 2-2 4, Gebrewhit 2-7 0-0 5, Gibson 6-12 2-2 18, Nelson 3-8 3-4 9, Murphy 3-8 0-0 6, Raimey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 8-10 65. VILLANOVA (11-13) Dixon 4-7 5-7 13, Slater 4-6 0-0 10, Whitmore 7-14...
S. Illinois 68, Ill.-Chicago 66

ILL.-CHICAGO (10-16) Skobalj 3-4 0-0 8, Anderson 5-15 1-2 14, Carter 4-15 9-13 17, C.Jones 3-9 4-4 10, Okani 5-12 0-0 11, Jackson 0-4 0-0 0, Clay 0-1 0-0 0, Brownell 2-3 0-0 6, Fens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 14-19 66. S. ILLINOIS (19-7) Domask 7-15 8-9 24, Rupert...
Navy 71, Bucknell 65

BUCKNELL (10-16) Motta 0-2 0-0 0, Screen 7-8 0-1 14, Timmerman 5-9 2-2 12, Forrest 5-13 0-0 12, Rice 3-10 0-2 9, Bijiek 1-2 0-0 3, Edmonds 2-5 0-1 5, Adoh 3-8 0-0 9, van der Heijden 0-0 1-2 1, Fulton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 3-8 65. NAVY (14-11)
