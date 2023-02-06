Read full article on original website
Related
China reopening is wild card for Canada sticking economic soft landing, analysts say
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China's rapid reopening is likely to fuel demand for commodities produced in abundance by Canada, potentially helping Canada's economy avoid a recession as long as it does not also force up inflation and spur further interest-rate hikes.
AOL Corp
Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike
Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
Stocks slip as worries about interest rates weigh on Wall Street
Wall Street slipped on Monday, adding to losses from the end of last week on worries about higher interest rates and inflation.
CNBC
CNBC Daily Open: U.S. markets got the Fed’s message: Interest rate hikes are probably here to stay
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. After weeks of defying the Federal Reserve, U.S. markets realized...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Russia is smashing open its $45 billion piggy bank of Chinese yuan as energy revenue crashes
Russia will sell 160.2 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) worth of foreign currency from February 7 to March 6, roughly triple from the prior month.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel warns the Dow could drop 1,000 points ‘immediately’ if the Fed goes too big with its next rate hike
Investors are pricing in a mild interest rate hike this week, but if they get something more aggressive, stocks are in trouble, Jeremy Siegel says.
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
US News and World Report
Oil Surges More Than 3% as Fed's Powell Eases Rate Hike Concerns
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed more than 3% on Tuesday after the head of the U.S. central bank eased market concerns over interest rate hikes, while recovering demand in China also boosted prices. Brent crude futures were up $2.70, or 3.3%, to $83.69 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas...
marketscreener.com
Putin approves sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian finance arm
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets. Mercedes-Benz suspended production at its factory in Russia and halted exports to the country last March,...
China stocks and ETFs drop after the US shoots down suspected spy balloon, raising tensions between the economic superpowers
Chinese stocks fell after the US military this weekend shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. China claimed the balloon was for research purposes. Stocks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and New York. The "damage has been done on the geopolitical front," says BDSwiss. Chinese stocks listed in both the...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold recovers on softer dollar as traders await economic cues
(Reuters) - Gold rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday helped by a softer dollar after recent sharp losses while traders awaited more economic data to gauge its likely influence on U.S. interest rates. Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,875.36 per ounce by 0940 GMT, after hitting its...
techaiapp.com
Market Strategist Predicts Gold Will Be the Top Performer in 2023 Over Cryptocurrencies and Equities – Bitcoin News
Gareth Soloway, president and chief market strategist at inthemoneystocks.com, predicts that gold will outperform cryptocurrencies and equity performances in 2023. In an interview published Thursday, Soloway emphasized his belief that “gold will be the best performer” this year and stated that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not cut rates until a “massively nasty recession” occurs.
CNBC
U.S. Treasury bond yields rise — and stock markets fall — on January’s jobs report
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. U.S. stocks started the week off on a lower note,...
Canadian dollar to rise later in 2023 on more favorable global outlook: Reuters poll
TORONTO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar is set to rise later this year as the global economic outlook turns more favorable for commodity-linked currencies and investors bet central banks will cut interest rates in 2024, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday.
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near
LONDON, Feb 7(Reuters) - Australia was the latest major central bank to raise rates and on Tuesday hinted at further hikes, even as most major central banks steadily move closer to a pause in aggressive monetary tightening as inflationary pressures show signs of easing.
