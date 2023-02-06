ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike

Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
US News and World Report

Oil Surges More Than 3% as Fed's Powell Eases Rate Hike Concerns

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed more than 3% on Tuesday after the head of the U.S. central bank eased market concerns over interest rate hikes, while recovering demand in China also boosted prices. Brent crude futures were up $2.70, or 3.3%, to $83.69 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas...
marketscreener.com

Putin approves sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian finance arm

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets. Mercedes-Benz suspended production at its factory in Russia and halted exports to the country last March,...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold recovers on softer dollar as traders await economic cues

(Reuters) - Gold rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday helped by a softer dollar after recent sharp losses while traders awaited more economic data to gauge its likely influence on U.S. interest rates. Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,875.36 per ounce by 0940 GMT, after hitting its...
WASHINGTON STATE
techaiapp.com

Market Strategist Predicts Gold Will Be the Top Performer in 2023 Over Cryptocurrencies and Equities – Bitcoin News

Gareth Soloway, president and chief market strategist at inthemoneystocks.com, predicts that gold will outperform cryptocurrencies and equity performances in 2023. In an interview published Thursday, Soloway emphasized his belief that “gold will be the best performer” this year and stated that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not cut rates until a “massively nasty recession” occurs.
FLORIDA STATE
marketscreener.com

Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
Reuters

Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

LONDON, Feb 7(Reuters) - Australia was the latest major central bank to raise rates and on Tuesday hinted at further hikes, even as most major central banks steadily move closer to a pause in aggressive monetary tightening as inflationary pressures show signs of easing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy