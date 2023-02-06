ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

Taylor puts up 19 as Butler knocks off St. John’s (NY) 68-66

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jayden Taylor scored 19 points and Butler scored the last six points of the game to beat St. John’s (NY) 68-66 on Tuesday night. Manny Bates converted a three-point play, Taylor added two free throws and Simas Lukosius capped the scoring with 1:31 remaining. Taylor shot 6 for 12 (1 for 5 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Mad Ants fall to Go-Go on Monday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Wayne and Capital City reconvened Monday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Pacers. It was the second of a two-game series between the two teams. This time, it was the Capital City Go-Go picking up a 126-123 win over the Mad Ants. Capital City got out to a […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
New York Post

St. John’s falls to Butler after Joel Soriano’s would-be tying shot comes after buzzer

An already disappointing season just took another turn for the worse for St. John’s on Tuesday night in a crushing 68-66 loss to Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis — after the Red Storm thought they had tied the score at the buzzer. With eight-tenths of a second remaining and St. John’s down two, Posh Alexander, who was inbounding the ball from behind the Red Storm’s basket, threw a lob pass to Joel Soriano, who apparently made the layup to tie the score. But after a review, it was determined Soriano’s shot came after the buzzer, sending an irate St. John’s coach...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

MEMPHIS 99, SOUTH FLORIDA 81

Percentages: FG .529, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Davis 3-3, Kennedy 3-5, C.Lawson 0-1, Williams 0-1, Franklin 0-2, Hardaway 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Akobundu-Ehiogu 3). Turnovers: 8 (Akobundu-Ehiogu 3, Davis 2, Hardaway, McCadden, Williams). Steals: 9 (Davis 2, J.Lawson 2, Kennedy 2, C.Lawson,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

MISSOURI STATE 61, BELMONT 59

Percentages: FG .429, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Davidson 2-3, Friberg 2-4, Sheppard 1-3, Brauns 0-1, Jakubicek 0-1, Shanks 0-1, Tyson 0-1, Gillespie 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jakubicek, Sheppard). Turnovers: 6 (Shanks 4, Brauns, Gillespie). Steals: 7 (Sheppard 3, Jakubicek, Sabin, Shanks, Tyson).
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Porterville Recorder

WRIGHT STATE 103, IUPUI 71

Percentages: FG .446, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Ar.Jarrard 2-4, Counter 2-5, Egbuta 1-2, Brady 1-7, Dewitt 0-1, Petersen 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Egbuta, Osten). Turnovers: 13 (Am.Jarrard 4, Counter 4, Egbuta 2, Ar.Jarrard, Brady, Stanton). Steals: 5 (Ar.Jarrard 2, Am.Jarrard,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

NO. 20 PROVIDENCE 74, GEORGETOWN 62

Percentages: FG .400, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Murray 2-4, Spears 1-3, Bristol 0-1, Riley 0-1, Akok 0-2, Heath 0-2, Mozone 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ezewiro 3, Riley, Wahab). Turnovers: 10 (Spears 3, Heath 2, Murray 2, Akok, Bristol, Wahab). Steals: 1 (Mozone).
PROVIDENCE, RI
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 68, UIC 66

ILL.-CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .344, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Anderson 3-8, Brownell 2-3, Skobalj 2-3, Okani 1-1, Clay 0-1, Jackson 0-1, C.Jones 0-2, Carter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Okani 2, C.Jones, Fens, Skobalj). Turnovers: 6 (Jackson 2, Anderson, C.Jones, Clay, Okani). Steals: 11...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

GEORGIA TECH 70, NOTRE DAME 68

Percentages: FG .411, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Goodwin 3-5, Laszewski 2-4, Hammond 2-6, Ryan 1-6, Starling 0-1, Wertz 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski, Lubin). Turnovers: 7 (Laszewski 3, Goodwin, Hammond, Lubin, Starling). Steals: 4 (Goodwin 3, Zona). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GEORGIA...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

VILLANOVA 81, DEPAUL 65

Percentages: FG .439, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Gibson 4-9, Johnson 2-6, Gebrewhit 1-5, Penn 0-1, Nelson 0-2, Raimey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson 2, Penn 2). Turnovers: 7 (Johnson 2, Nelson 2, Anei, Gibson, Raimey). Steals: 2 (Gebrewhit, Penn). Technical Fouls: None.
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

TOWSON 86, HAMPTON 72

Percentages: FG .410, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Godwin 3-9, A.Nesbitt 2-4, Banister 2-4, Dean 0-1, J.Nesbitt 0-1, Bethea 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Banister 3, Mullen). Turnovers: 7 (Dean 3, J.Nesbitt 2, Mullen 2). Steals: 2 (A.Nesbitt, Dean). Technical Fouls: Nesbitt, 14:04 second.
TOWSON, MD
Porterville Recorder

WEST VIRGINIA 76, NO. 11 IOWA STATE 71

Percentages: FG .460, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Grill 3-7, Holmes 2-5, Lipsey 1-2, Kunc 0-1, Kalscheur 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Osunniyi 2). Turnovers: 14 (Lipsey 4, Grill 3, Kalscheur 3, Jones 2, Holmes, T.King). Steals: 7 (Kunc 2, T.King 2, Holmes, Kalscheur,...
AMES, IA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 3 ALABAMA 97, FLORIDA 69

Percentages: FG .349, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Richard 2-5, Kugel 1-2, Reeves 1-3, Fudge 0-2, Lofton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Castleton 2, Reeves). Turnovers: 10 (Reeves 3, Castleton 2, Jitoboh 2, Jones, Lane, Richard). Steals: 7 (Lofton 2, Reeves 2, Jones, Kugel,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Porterville Recorder

MISSISSIPPI STATE 64, LSU 53

Percentages: FG .426, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (K.Williams 2-4, Fountain 1-1, Hayes 1-3, Ward 1-3, Hill 1-4, Miller 1-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Phillips 2, Hill, Miller). Turnovers: 13 (Fountain 3, Miller 3, J.Williams 2, Ward 2, Hayes, Hill, J.Reed). Steals: 9 (Ward...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Porterville Recorder

Miami 116, Indiana 111

Percentages: FG .487, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 15-33, .455 (Hield 6-12, Turner 3-5, McConnell 2-3, Haliburton 2-6, Nembhard 1-2, Nesmith 1-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Turner 2, Haliburton, Hield, Nembhard). Turnovers: 11 (Haliburton 4, Nembhard 2, Duarte, Hield, Mathurin, McConnell, Nesmith). Steals: 3 (Haliburton, Hield,...
INDIANA STATE

