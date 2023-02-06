Read full article on original website
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies Tragically
The world of college basketball is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that a member of the 1989 national title-winning Michigan Wolverines basketball team has died at the age of 53.
Indiana Women's Basketball Win Over Purdue Was Personal for Hoosier Native Sydney Parrish
Fishers, Ind. native and junior guard Sydney Parrish is the only Indiana women's basketball player from Indiana, so what better person to be the leading scorer in the victory against Purdue than the guard in her first Boilermaker rival game?
Taylor puts up 19 as Butler knocks off St. John’s (NY) 68-66
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jayden Taylor scored 19 points and Butler scored the last six points of the game to beat St. John’s (NY) 68-66 on Tuesday night. Manny Bates converted a three-point play, Taylor added two free throws and Simas Lukosius capped the scoring with 1:31 remaining. Taylor shot 6 for 12 (1 for 5 […]
IHSAA basketball top performers: Buzzer-beaters, career scoring records and milestones
Get your votes in by noon Friday for the high school boys basketball player of the week for Jan. 30-Feb. 4:. Cast your vote in poll at bottom of article or click here to vote. Jack Benter, Brownstown Central: The junior Purdue recruit hit nine 3-pointers and finished with 43 points as Brownstown Central defeated Columbus East 92-47.
Mad Ants fall to Go-Go on Monday afternoon
INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Wayne and Capital City reconvened Monday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Pacers. It was the second of a two-game series between the two teams. This time, it was the Capital City Go-Go picking up a 126-123 win over the Mad Ants. Capital City got out to a […]
Butler survives St. John’s after final basket waved off
Butler survived a review of a potential buzzer-beater and defeated St. John’s 68-66 on Tuesday night in Indianapolis. Joel Soriano
St. John’s falls to Butler after Joel Soriano’s would-be tying shot comes after buzzer
An already disappointing season just took another turn for the worse for St. John’s on Tuesday night in a crushing 68-66 loss to Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis — after the Red Storm thought they had tied the score at the buzzer. With eight-tenths of a second remaining and St. John’s down two, Posh Alexander, who was inbounding the ball from behind the Red Storm’s basket, threw a lob pass to Joel Soriano, who apparently made the layup to tie the score. But after a review, it was determined Soriano’s shot came after the buzzer, sending an irate St. John’s coach...
Porterville Recorder
MEMPHIS 99, SOUTH FLORIDA 81
Percentages: FG .529, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Davis 3-3, Kennedy 3-5, C.Lawson 0-1, Williams 0-1, Franklin 0-2, Hardaway 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Akobundu-Ehiogu 3). Turnovers: 8 (Akobundu-Ehiogu 3, Davis 2, Hardaway, McCadden, Williams). Steals: 9 (Davis 2, J.Lawson 2, Kennedy 2, C.Lawson,...
Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI STATE 61, BELMONT 59
Percentages: FG .429, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Davidson 2-3, Friberg 2-4, Sheppard 1-3, Brauns 0-1, Jakubicek 0-1, Shanks 0-1, Tyson 0-1, Gillespie 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jakubicek, Sheppard). Turnovers: 6 (Shanks 4, Brauns, Gillespie). Steals: 7 (Sheppard 3, Jakubicek, Sabin, Shanks, Tyson).
Porterville Recorder
WRIGHT STATE 103, IUPUI 71
Percentages: FG .446, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Ar.Jarrard 2-4, Counter 2-5, Egbuta 1-2, Brady 1-7, Dewitt 0-1, Petersen 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Egbuta, Osten). Turnovers: 13 (Am.Jarrard 4, Counter 4, Egbuta 2, Ar.Jarrard, Brady, Stanton). Steals: 5 (Ar.Jarrard 2, Am.Jarrard,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 20 PROVIDENCE 74, GEORGETOWN 62
Percentages: FG .400, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Murray 2-4, Spears 1-3, Bristol 0-1, Riley 0-1, Akok 0-2, Heath 0-2, Mozone 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ezewiro 3, Riley, Wahab). Turnovers: 10 (Spears 3, Heath 2, Murray 2, Akok, Bristol, Wahab). Steals: 1 (Mozone).
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 68, UIC 66
ILL.-CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .344, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Anderson 3-8, Brownell 2-3, Skobalj 2-3, Okani 1-1, Clay 0-1, Jackson 0-1, C.Jones 0-2, Carter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Okani 2, C.Jones, Fens, Skobalj). Turnovers: 6 (Jackson 2, Anderson, C.Jones, Clay, Okani). Steals: 11...
Porterville Recorder
GEORGIA TECH 70, NOTRE DAME 68
Percentages: FG .411, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Goodwin 3-5, Laszewski 2-4, Hammond 2-6, Ryan 1-6, Starling 0-1, Wertz 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski, Lubin). Turnovers: 7 (Laszewski 3, Goodwin, Hammond, Lubin, Starling). Steals: 4 (Goodwin 3, Zona). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GEORGIA...
Porterville Recorder
VILLANOVA 81, DEPAUL 65
Percentages: FG .439, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Gibson 4-9, Johnson 2-6, Gebrewhit 1-5, Penn 0-1, Nelson 0-2, Raimey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson 2, Penn 2). Turnovers: 7 (Johnson 2, Nelson 2, Anei, Gibson, Raimey). Steals: 2 (Gebrewhit, Penn). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
TOWSON 86, HAMPTON 72
Percentages: FG .410, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Godwin 3-9, A.Nesbitt 2-4, Banister 2-4, Dean 0-1, J.Nesbitt 0-1, Bethea 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Banister 3, Mullen). Turnovers: 7 (Dean 3, J.Nesbitt 2, Mullen 2). Steals: 2 (A.Nesbitt, Dean). Technical Fouls: Nesbitt, 14:04 second.
Porterville Recorder
WEST VIRGINIA 76, NO. 11 IOWA STATE 71
Percentages: FG .460, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Grill 3-7, Holmes 2-5, Lipsey 1-2, Kunc 0-1, Kalscheur 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Osunniyi 2). Turnovers: 14 (Lipsey 4, Grill 3, Kalscheur 3, Jones 2, Holmes, T.King). Steals: 7 (Kunc 2, T.King 2, Holmes, Kalscheur,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 3 ALABAMA 97, FLORIDA 69
Percentages: FG .349, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Richard 2-5, Kugel 1-2, Reeves 1-3, Fudge 0-2, Lofton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Castleton 2, Reeves). Turnovers: 10 (Reeves 3, Castleton 2, Jitoboh 2, Jones, Lane, Richard). Steals: 7 (Lofton 2, Reeves 2, Jones, Kugel,...
Porterville Recorder
MISSISSIPPI STATE 64, LSU 53
Percentages: FG .426, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (K.Williams 2-4, Fountain 1-1, Hayes 1-3, Ward 1-3, Hill 1-4, Miller 1-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Phillips 2, Hill, Miller). Turnovers: 13 (Fountain 3, Miller 3, J.Williams 2, Ward 2, Hayes, Hill, J.Reed). Steals: 9 (Ward...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 116, Indiana 111
Percentages: FG .487, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 15-33, .455 (Hield 6-12, Turner 3-5, McConnell 2-3, Haliburton 2-6, Nembhard 1-2, Nesmith 1-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Turner 2, Haliburton, Hield, Nembhard). Turnovers: 11 (Haliburton 4, Nembhard 2, Duarte, Hield, Mathurin, McConnell, Nesmith). Steals: 3 (Haliburton, Hield,...
South Spencer's Ty Brown voted SBLive's Indiana High School Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23-28)
Congratulations to South Spencer's Ty Brown, who was voted the SBLive Indiana high school Athlete of the Week for Jan. 23-28. He received more than 57 percent of the votes. Brown, a sophomore, scored 25 points in a 65-59 victory against Heritage Hills. Portage basketball player Michael Wellman ...
