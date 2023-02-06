An already disappointing season just took another turn for the worse for St. John’s on Tuesday night in a crushing 68-66 loss to Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis — after the Red Storm thought they had tied the score at the buzzer. With eight-tenths of a second remaining and St. John’s down two, Posh Alexander, who was inbounding the ball from behind the Red Storm’s basket, threw a lob pass to Joel Soriano, who apparently made the layup to tie the score. But after a review, it was determined Soriano’s shot came after the buzzer, sending an irate St. John’s coach...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO