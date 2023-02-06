ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Lourdes Leon Shows Off Toned Frame In Barely There Shredded Dress: Photos

Just like her famous mom, Madonna, Lourdes Leon isn't afraid to express herself with clothes — or lack thereof!While vacationing in the Cayman Islands with a friend, the budding star, 26, shared a few pics from their night out, where she donned a black dress that was almost completely shredded throughout the front."I 🤍 @palmheightsgc," she captioned the Saturday, January 21, shots, which depicted the brunette beauty striking a post next to her gal pal, who was clad in white. While Leon first turned heads via modeling, she released her first single, "Lock&Key," this past August — though she insisted...
TMZ.com

Post Malone Not On Drugs Or Sick, After Fans Become Alarmed by Concert Video

Post Malone is trying to ease fan concern over his noticeable weight loss ... he insists he's happy and healthy and nothing is amiss. Post is on tour in Australia, and lots of folks became concerned when video showed him looking slimmer as he performed in a t-shirt and shorts. Many believed he was battling illness or even addiction because of his dramatic weight loss and the obscure movements he made while singing.
The Independent

Post Malone’s dad responds to fan concerns over weight loss

Post Malone’s father has insisted that the musician is the “healthiest he’s been in years”, following fan concern surrounding his recent weight loss.Fans had noticed that the “Rockstar” artist seemed to have lost significant amounts of weight during recent appearances on tour in Australia.While some people had speculated on social media about the reason for the change in Malone’s appereance, those close to the rapper have offered some clarification.Responding to an Instagram post questioning Malone’s health, the artist’s father Rich Post wrote: “Healthiest he’s been in years! Mentally and physically.”TMZ also reported that sources “close to” Malone have offered...
musictimes.com

Madonna Grammys 'Plastic Face' Explained: Reason Leaves Internet Divided

Madonna's Grammy Awards appearance has sparked controversy and backlash again following the debut of her "plastic face" on live television. Fans and detractors of the Queen of Pop have been very vocal about their support and hate toward Madonna's "plastic face," with many divided on how they would perceive the drastic change that the singer has undergone in the past few years.
musictimes.com

Madonna's Plastic Surgery Talks Resurface Following Infamous 'Plastic Face' at Grammys

Madonna at Grammys 2023 shocked fans due to her "plastic face," and it also caused the public to revisit the plastic surgery rumors surrounding her. Multiple news outlets shared clips of Madonna's appearance at the recently wrapped-up weekend ceremony where she introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras' "Unholy" performance. The Queen of Pop suffered criticism and condemnation for her looks, with most of the public slamming her for having a "plastic face" at the Grammys.
In Style

Kim Kardashian and North West Made the Cutest Mother-Daughter GRWM

Nothing is stronger than a mother-daughter bond — even when you're as famous as Kim Kardashian and North West. The dynamic duo always prioritizes spending time together — whether they're filming silly TikToks, getting ready for school, or doing both simultaneously. Earlier this week, the two shared a...
Hypebae

Beyoncé's Hairstylist Confirms Her Natural Hair Length

If you’re a true Beyoncé fan, you’ll know that her millions of dollars in hair installments, wigs and etc are often confused with her true hair. Now, her hairstylist has taken to Instagram to confirm the icon’s natural hair length. Let’s rewind it back for Gen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy