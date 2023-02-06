Read full article on original website
Lima News
Legal-Ease: Nursing home planning — give house to the kids?
Our home is often our most valuable asset. Obviously, we invest a lot of money in purchasing or building our homes and often continue to make improvements during our lives. Correspondingly, one of the biggest expenses for which we may have to someday pay could be long-term care, which includes nursing home care, assisted living or in-home medical care.
One-time payment of $600 to benefit thousands of workers in the United States
The Economic Relief Program for Agricultural and Food Workers now offers the possibility to apply for the one-time payment of $600.00 USD. This will be available to Californian workers in these sectors, although immigrants and undocumented workers are eligible.
Nursing homes sued for how their seemingly-legal practices affected patients
Through a maze of “related parties”, a term that describes affiliated corporations, nursing homes managed to come out millions of dollars ahead even at the height of the pandemic. These financial arrangements that are widespread, and legal allows nursing homes to outsource such services as management, staffing, and medical supplies. The law does not demand for the owners to disclose how much they charge above the cost of services.
Biden wants to bring back the expanded Child Tax Credit, a monthly check to families with children
President Joe Biden called for Congress to renew the expanded Child Tax Credit during his second State of the Union address Tuesday. In a State of the Union address that focused largely on economic and pocketbook issues, President Joe Biden once again called on Congress to revive the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC), a policy from the first year of his presidency that significantly cut the child poverty level in the U.S.
Whistleblowers claim children ‘seriously harmed’ at scandal-hit mental health hospitals
Children came to “significant” harm due to chronically low staffing levels at scandal-hit mental health hospitals, whistleblowers have said. In a third exposé into allegations of poor care at private hospitals run by The Huntercombe Group, former employees have claimed that staffing levels were so low “every day” that patients were neglected, resulting in:Patients as young as 13 being force-fed while restrainedLeft alone to self-harm instead of being supervisedLeft to “wet themselves” because staff couldn’t supervise toilet visitsOne staff member, Rebecca Smith, said she was left in tears after having to restrain and force-feed a patient. Their accounts come as...
Teachers handing out toothpaste as rising UK costs hit pupils’ dental health
Four out of five UK teachers have given toothbrushes and toothpaste to students, with the cost of living crisis affecting the oral health of children, according to new research. A survey of secondary teachers by hygiene poverty charity Beauty Banks and the British Dental Association (BDA) has revealed that 81%...
NHS fines mothers for claiming free prescriptions while pregnant
Pregnant women are entitled to free medication, but without a maternity exemption certificate they face bills of hundreds of pounds
The US’s healthcare system discourages people from getting care, new study says
It’s no secret that the United States healthcare system is expensive, chaotic, and complex, especially when compared to other high-income countries. A new report from The Commonwealth Fund, an independent research group, is putting some numbers on just how comparatively problematic the American healthcare system really is. It found that the US spends more on healthcare than any other high-income country, yet has the highest rate of patients with multiple chronic diseases and the lowest life expectancy at birth.
MedicalXpress
Death with palliative dignity lacking for non-cancer patients, study finds
Hospices and palliative care are the final chapter of life, where people spend their final days, ideally in comfort and peace. The World Health Organization stresses it should be part of universal health coverage for anyone with a serious illness. Yet palliative care in Japan, until recently, had been reserved for cancer patients, and non-cancer patients have suffered as a result. A new study sheds light on this imbalance.
Freudian Slip: Mental Health Minister Says Euthanasia Services are 'Trained' to 'Eliminate' Depressed People
Canada's Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Carolyn Bennett, made a controversial statement in the House of Commons yesterday. She seemingly made a "Freudian slip" by referring to euthanasia providers as being "trained to eliminate" individuals with suicidal thoughts.
dallasexpress.com
Hospitals Charging for Patient Emails
Hospitals are now charging patients for electronic communications with medical professionals. The Journal of the American Medical Association recently published a study detailing the methodology and cost behind expenses associated with electronic communication with hospital doctors. This study claimed that patients contacting doctors through electronic means increased by more than...
KevinMD.com
7 ways to help your doctor help you: a guide to improving your health care experience
Surveys show that people are pretty unhappy with the state of health care in the United States these days. Insurance is way too expensive, and co-pays and cost-sharing are out of control, with patients paying the bulk of office visits out of their own pockets. Staffing shortages mean fewer people answer phones, and finding a primary care doctor open to new patients is darn near impossible in my neck of the woods.
healthcareguys.com
Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector
The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
ajmc.com
Many Rural Hospitals Lacked Oncology Care, Telehealth, or Both Before the Pandemic
The report helps clarify the urban/rural divide in cancer outcomes and the digital divide in telehealth access. Although telehealth is widely available throughout the United States, millions of Americans do not have access to telehealth oncology services, a new report suggests. The report, published in PLoS One, based on data...
Sunak should expand free childcare to tackle workforce shortages, says CBI
Business group says as much as £9bn of investment is needed to improve system
Health Equity Report Card Pilot Project to Help Close the Cancer Care Gap
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)—a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers in the United States—joins the call to Close the Care Gap on World Cancer Day, a global awareness day organized by the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC) every February 4, by launching a new Health Equity Report Card (HERC) pilot program. This worldwide message acknowledges the many lives that are lost due to disparities in cancer outcomes. NCCN’s work improving and facilitating quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all patients can live better lives is ongoing around the world. Today’s announcement explains more on how the HERC pilot program came about and what it is meant to achieve.
More bereaved parents will be able to access financial support from Thursday
Cohabiting parents with dependent children who need support following the death of a partner can apply for bereavement benefits from Thursday.The UK Government has extended the eligibility criteria for Bereavement Support Payment and Widowed Parent’s Allowance, helping more grieving parents to access the support.The benefits are designed to help parents with the financial impact of losing a partner.Previously support was only available to bereaved parents who were married or in a civil partnership.The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has opened a 12-month application window for bereaved parents who have dependent children and whose partner died before February 9 2023.The...
MedicalXpress
Researchers call for prescription charge to be cut
Removing the $5 prescription charge for people in areas of high socioeconomic deprivation reduces the number of hospital admissions and the length of stays, a new study shows. Researchers, led by Professor Pauline Norris of the University of Otago's Va'a o Tautai—Center for Pacific Health, are recommending the charges be dropped for people with high health needs and low incomes or be scrapped entirely.
Healthline
Managing Your Child’s Eczema Expenses
Eczema, also called atopic dermatitis, causes the skin to be dry and itchy and often affects babies and young children. For caregivers of children with eczema, it can be difficult to manage the out-of-pocket costs and expenses that come with an eczema treatment journey. Many of these costs are directly linked to ongoing treatment of the condition.
ajmc.com
Examining Trends in Outpatient Cancer Costs in Medicare During Last 6 Months of Life
Drug costs, particularly for immunotherapies, contributed to the rising cost of care during the last 6 months of life for a fee-for-service Medicare beneficiary, according to a recent study. Medicare Part B payments to providers caring for individuals with cancer during the last 6 months of life have been relatively...
