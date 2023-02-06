Children came to “significant” harm due to chronically low staffing levels at scandal-hit mental health hospitals, whistleblowers have said. In a third exposé into allegations of poor care at private hospitals run by The Huntercombe Group, former employees have claimed that staffing levels were so low “every day” that patients were neglected, resulting in:Patients as young as 13 being force-fed while restrainedLeft alone to self-harm instead of being supervisedLeft to “wet themselves” because staff couldn’t supervise toilet visitsOne staff member, Rebecca Smith, said she was left in tears after having to restrain and force-feed a patient. Their accounts come as...

12 DAYS AGO