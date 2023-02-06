ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 22 NC State vs. No. 8 Virginia

After winning for the eighth time in its last nine games Saturday, No. 22 NC State (19-5, 9-4 ACC) travels to No. 8 Virginia (17-4, 9-3 ACC) Tuesday night for an ACC Showdown. The Cavaliers are coming off a 74-68 road loss to rival Virginia Tech. In its hard-fought 72-64...
RALEIGH, NC
Porterville Recorder

WESTERN CAROLINA 95, WOFFORD 91, 2OT

Percentages: FG .421, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Jackson 8-15, Ru.Jones 3-10, Campbell 0-1, Woolbright 0-1, Harris 0-2, Pelote 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pelote). Turnovers: 9 (Jackson 4, Woolbright 3, Granger, Harris). Steals: 10 (Ru.Jones 3, Harris 2, Jackson 2, Woolbright 2, Pelote).
CULLOWHEE, NC
Porterville Recorder

EVANSVILLE 71, NORTHERN IOWA 59

Percentages: FG .393, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Wolf 4-8, Daniel 2-3, Born 2-9, Anderson 0-1, Betz 0-1, Duax 0-1, Campbell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Born 6, Betz 4, Anderson 3, Campbell 2, Wolf 2, Duax, Henry). Steals: 1 (Born). Technical...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Porterville Recorder

WRIGHT STATE 103, IUPUI 71

Percentages: FG .446, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Ar.Jarrard 2-4, Counter 2-5, Egbuta 1-2, Brady 1-7, Dewitt 0-1, Petersen 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Egbuta, Osten). Turnovers: 13 (Am.Jarrard 4, Counter 4, Egbuta 2, Ar.Jarrard, Brady, Stanton). Steals: 5 (Ar.Jarrard 2, Am.Jarrard,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

WISCONSIN 79, PENN STATE 74, OT

Percentages: FG .528, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Hepburn 5-9, Essegian 4-7, Davis 2-3, Wahl 0-1, Gilmore 0-2, Klesmit 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Wahl 2). Turnovers: 8 (Hepburn 3, Crowl 2, Essegian, Gilmore, Wahl). Steals: 5 (Davis, Essegian, Gilmore, Hepburn, Wahl). Technical Fouls:...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Porterville Recorder

MISSISSIPPI STATE 64, LSU 53

Percentages: FG .426, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (K.Williams 2-4, Fountain 1-1, Hayes 1-3, Ward 1-3, Hill 1-4, Miller 1-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Phillips 2, Hill, Miller). Turnovers: 13 (Fountain 3, Miller 3, J.Williams 2, Ward 2, Hayes, Hill, J.Reed). Steals: 9 (Ward...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Porterville Recorder

GEORGIA TECH 70, NOTRE DAME 68

Percentages: FG .411, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Goodwin 3-5, Laszewski 2-4, Hammond 2-6, Ryan 1-6, Starling 0-1, Wertz 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski, Lubin). Turnovers: 7 (Laszewski 3, Goodwin, Hammond, Lubin, Starling). Steals: 4 (Goodwin 3, Zona). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GEORGIA...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Louisville TBT team to play games in Freedom Hall

Louisville will not only have a team in The Basketball Tournament - the TBT - this summer but some of the games are set to be played in Freedom Hall. The team will be made up of a handful of Louisville alums, including Peyton Siva, and Kyle Kuric among others, and the team name will be The Ville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

OKLAHOMA STATE 71, TEXAS TECH 68

Percentages: FG .464, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Obanor 2-4, Tyson 2-5, Harmon 1-3, Walton 1-3, D.Williams 0-1, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Obanor). Turnovers: 15 (Washington 6, Harmon 3, Obanor 2, Tyson 2, D.Williams, Fisher). Steals: 4 (Tyson 2, Fisher, Walton). Technical...
STILLWATER, OK
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 99, South Florida 81

MEMPHIS (18-6) Akobundu-Ehiogu 2-4 2-2 6, Williams 8-13 10-10 26, Davis 9-16 2-2 23, Kennedy 7-13 2-4 19, McCadden 6-8 2-2 14, C.Lawson 2-5 1-2 5, Hardaway 0-3 2-2 2, Franklin 2-6 0-0 4, J.Lawson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-68 21-24 99. SOUTH FLORIDA (10-14) Hines 2-4 0-0 4, Tchewa...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy