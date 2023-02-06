Read full article on original website
Pitt HC Jeff Capel Addresses Jim Boeheim Comments
Head coach Jeff Capel declined to comment on accusations that the Pitt Panthers "bought" their team.
Louisville Decimated by Pitt; Cardinals Set Program Single-Season Loss Record
The Cardinals' 34-point loss gives them 21 for the 2022-23 season, breaking a 25-year-old record.
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies Tragically
The world of college basketball is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that a member of the 1989 national title-winning Michigan Wolverines basketball team has died at the age of 53.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Pitt vs Louisville: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines
The Pitt Panthers hope to improve their standing in the race for an ACC title.
Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Pitt | Game 24
The Cardinals head back on the road in an attempt to avenge their home beatdown at the hands of the Panthers earlier this season.
Capel responds to Jim Boeheim saying Pitt bought a team
What Pitt Head Coach Jeff Capel said of Syracuse Head Coach Jim Boeheim’s initial comments that the Panthers bought a team, he’s since recanted
Pitt vs Louisville Live Feed: Panthers Can Grab ACC First Place
The Pitt Panthers are back at home to face the cellar-dwelling Cardinals.
247Sports
How to Watch: No. 22 NC State vs. No. 8 Virginia
After winning for the eighth time in its last nine games Saturday, No. 22 NC State (19-5, 9-4 ACC) travels to No. 8 Virginia (17-4, 9-3 ACC) Tuesday night for an ACC Showdown. The Cavaliers are coming off a 74-68 road loss to rival Virginia Tech. In its hard-fought 72-64...
Porterville Recorder
Game Preview: Florida State vs. Syracuse
Can the Seminoles figure out the 2-3 zone and defeat the Orange on Wednesday night?
Louisville TBT team to play games in Freedom Hall
Louisville will not only have a team in The Basketball Tournament - the TBT - this summer but some of the games are set to be played in Freedom Hall. The team will be made up of a handful of Louisville alums, including Peyton Siva, and Kyle Kuric among others, and the team name will be The Ville.
