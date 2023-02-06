Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in ScholarshipsAsh JurbergAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Randolph's Liberty Tree: A Legacy Lives OnMorristown MinuteRandolph Township, OH
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred PronounsThe Maine WriterMassillon, OH
Related
Ohio State basketball: Buckeye fans are being sold a bunch of lies
The Ohio State basketball program is in disarray following its latest loss to Michigan over the weekend. Buckeye fans are being lied to. The Ohio State basketball program is not what it used to be. Once a proud program, now Chris Holtman has the team floundering in the abyss of a not-so-great Big Ten conference. In fact, the Buckeye program is only one of eight schools that have ten plus final four appearances. With unlimited resources and great facilities, an 11-12 record isn’t good enough.
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 68, UIC 66
ILL.-CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .344, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Anderson 3-8, Brownell 2-3, Skobalj 2-3, Okani 1-1, Clay 0-1, Jackson 0-1, C.Jones 0-2, Carter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Okani 2, C.Jones, Fens, Skobalj). Turnovers: 6 (Jackson 2, Anderson, C.Jones, Clay, Okani). Steals: 11...
Cotie McMahon and Taylor Mikesell combined for 49 points on 17-of-28 shooting and No. 13 Ohio State rolled to a 93-63 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Cotie McMahon and Taylor Mikesell combined for 49 points on 17-of-28 shooting and No. 13 Ohio State rolled to a 93-63 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night.McMahon was 8 of 13 from the field and 9 of 9 from the foul line, converting three three-point plays for 25 points. Mikesell was 6 of 6 from the 3-point line and 9 of 15 overall for 24 points. Taylor Thierry added 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting for the Buckeyes (21-4, 10-4 Big Ten Conference), who shot 55% for the game despite a 5 of 17 fourth quarter. Eboni Walker scored...
Porterville Recorder
OKLAHOMA STATE 71, TEXAS TECH 68
Percentages: FG .464, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Obanor 2-4, Tyson 2-5, Harmon 1-3, Walton 1-3, D.Williams 0-1, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Obanor). Turnovers: 15 (Washington 6, Harmon 3, Obanor 2, Tyson 2, D.Williams, Fisher). Steals: 4 (Tyson 2, Fisher, Walton). Technical...
West Virginia Looks to Ride Momentum Against No. 11 Iowa State
The Mountaineers are hunting for their seventh win over the Cyclones in the last eight meetings
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies Tragically
The world of college basketball is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that a member of the 1989 national title-winning Michigan Wolverines basketball team has died at the age of 53.
'I'm a Buckeye for life': Noah Ruggles speaks out after Ohio State football field goal miss
Just over two months after Ohio State ended its season with a College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Georgia, kicker Noah Ruggles sent out a final message to Buckeye fans. As time expired against the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl, Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal attempt wide left to secure Georgia's place in the national championship game against TCU, beating Ohio State 42-41.
Porterville Recorder
Duquesne 75, George Mason 52
GEORGE MASON (13-12) Henry 2-5 0-1 4, J.Oduro 6-13 1-1 13, Cooper 4-9 1-2 12, Gaines 2-5 0-0 6, Polite 1-4 2-2 4, Fernandez 0-1 0-0 0, Dinkins 0-3 1-2 1, Singleton 1-2 1-3 3, Ojiako 3-5 3-4 9, Nnaji 0-1 0-2 0, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, P.Oduro 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 9-17 52.
Porterville Recorder
TOWSON 86, HAMPTON 72
Percentages: FG .410, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Godwin 3-9, A.Nesbitt 2-4, Banister 2-4, Dean 0-1, J.Nesbitt 0-1, Bethea 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Banister 3, Mullen). Turnovers: 7 (Dean 3, J.Nesbitt 2, Mullen 2). Steals: 2 (A.Nesbitt, Dean). Technical Fouls: Nesbitt, 14:04 second.
Porterville Recorder
No. 2 Houston 80, Tulsa 42
TULSA (5-18) Dalger 4-9 4-7 13, Selebangue 3-4 0-3 6, Betson 2-8 0-0 5, Griffin 4-15 2-2 11, Knight 1-5 0-0 3, McWright 0-6 2-2 2, Gaston-Chapman 1-2 0-0 2, Embery-Simpson 0-5 0-0 0, Chukwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 8-14 42. HOUSTON (23-2) Roberts 2-4 2-3 6, J.Walker 3-6...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 116, Indiana 111
Percentages: FG .487, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 15-33, .455 (Hield 6-12, Turner 3-5, McConnell 2-3, Haliburton 2-6, Nembhard 1-2, Nesmith 1-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Turner 2, Haliburton, Hield, Nembhard). Turnovers: 11 (Haliburton 4, Nembhard 2, Duarte, Hield, Mathurin, McConnell, Nesmith). Steals: 3 (Haliburton, Hield,...
Porterville Recorder
WRIGHT STATE 103, IUPUI 71
Percentages: FG .446, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Ar.Jarrard 2-4, Counter 2-5, Egbuta 1-2, Brady 1-7, Dewitt 0-1, Petersen 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Egbuta, Osten). Turnovers: 13 (Am.Jarrard 4, Counter 4, Egbuta 2, Ar.Jarrard, Brady, Stanton). Steals: 5 (Ar.Jarrard 2, Am.Jarrard,...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 113, Detroit 85
Percentages: FG .370, FT .944. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Ivey 2-3, Joseph 1-2, Livers 1-3, Bey 1-4, Hayes 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-5, Stewart 1-5, Knox II 0-2, Burks 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Duren 3, Joseph, Stewart). Turnovers: 13 (Ivey 4, Bogdanovic 3, Diallo 2, Hayes...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas 73, TCU 55
KANSAS (15-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.902, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Kersgieter 3-12, Prater 3-4, Strom 2-4, Franklin 1-2, Telegdy 0-1, Vuksic 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Jackson 1) Turnovers: 21 (Franklin 4, Jessen 3, Kersgieter 3, Prater 3, Jackson 2, Strom 2, Team 2, Eltayeb 1, Vuksic 1) Steals: 7...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 3 ALABAMA 97, FLORIDA 69
Percentages: FG .349, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Richard 2-5, Kugel 1-2, Reeves 1-3, Fudge 0-2, Lofton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Castleton 2, Reeves). Turnovers: 10 (Reeves 3, Castleton 2, Jitoboh 2, Jones, Lane, Richard). Steals: 7 (Lofton 2, Reeves 2, Jones, Kugel,...
Porterville Recorder
MISSISSIPPI STATE 64, LSU 53
Percentages: FG .426, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (K.Williams 2-4, Fountain 1-1, Hayes 1-3, Ward 1-3, Hill 1-4, Miller 1-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Phillips 2, Hill, Miller). Turnovers: 13 (Fountain 3, Miller 3, J.Williams 2, Ward 2, Hayes, Hill, J.Reed). Steals: 9 (Ward...
Michigan OL Recruit Sets Return Visit to Ohio State
Updating information about top 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes recruiting targets daily
Metro News
Morgantown closes strong to defeat Wheeling Park for third time, 59-45
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In an ideal world, Morgantown boys basketball coach Dave Tallman and Wheeling Park boys basketball coach Michael Jebbia wouldn’t have been guiding their respective teams against one another for the second time in five days. However, that was exactly the case Tuesday night at MHS...
Porterville Recorder
WISCONSIN 79, PENN STATE 74, OT
Percentages: FG .528, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Hepburn 5-9, Essegian 4-7, Davis 2-3, Wahl 0-1, Gilmore 0-2, Klesmit 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Wahl 2). Turnovers: 8 (Hepburn 3, Crowl 2, Essegian, Gilmore, Wahl). Steals: 5 (Davis, Essegian, Gilmore, Hepburn, Wahl). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
EVANSVILLE 71, NORTHERN IOWA 59
Percentages: FG .393, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Wolf 4-8, Daniel 2-3, Born 2-9, Anderson 0-1, Betz 0-1, Duax 0-1, Campbell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Born 6, Betz 4, Anderson 3, Campbell 2, Wolf 2, Duax, Henry). Steals: 1 (Born). Technical...
Comments / 0