ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Ohio State basketball: Buckeye fans are being sold a bunch of lies

The Ohio State basketball program is in disarray following its latest loss to Michigan over the weekend. Buckeye fans are being lied to. The Ohio State basketball program is not what it used to be. Once a proud program, now Chris Holtman has the team floundering in the abyss of a not-so-great Big Ten conference. In fact, the Buckeye program is only one of eight schools that have ten plus final four appearances. With unlimited resources and great facilities, an 11-12 record isn’t good enough.
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 68, UIC 66

ILL.-CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .344, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Anderson 3-8, Brownell 2-3, Skobalj 2-3, Okani 1-1, Clay 0-1, Jackson 0-1, C.Jones 0-2, Carter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Okani 2, C.Jones, Fens, Skobalj). Turnovers: 6 (Jackson 2, Anderson, C.Jones, Clay, Okani). Steals: 11...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Cotie McMahon and Taylor Mikesell combined for 49 points on 17-of-28 shooting and No. 13 Ohio State rolled to a 93-63 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Cotie McMahon and Taylor Mikesell combined for 49 points on 17-of-28 shooting and No. 13 Ohio State rolled to a 93-63 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night.McMahon was 8 of 13 from the field and 9 of 9 from the foul line, converting three three-point plays for 25 points. Mikesell was 6 of 6 from the 3-point line and 9 of 15 overall for 24 points. Taylor Thierry added 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting for the Buckeyes (21-4, 10-4 Big Ten Conference), who shot 55% for the game despite a 5 of 17 fourth quarter. Eboni Walker scored...
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

OKLAHOMA STATE 71, TEXAS TECH 68

Percentages: FG .464, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Obanor 2-4, Tyson 2-5, Harmon 1-3, Walton 1-3, D.Williams 0-1, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Obanor). Turnovers: 15 (Washington 6, Harmon 3, Obanor 2, Tyson 2, D.Williams, Fisher). Steals: 4 (Tyson 2, Fisher, Walton). Technical...
STILLWATER, OK
The Columbus Dispatch

'I'm a Buckeye for life': Noah Ruggles speaks out after Ohio State football field goal miss

Just over two months after Ohio State ended its season with a College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Georgia, kicker Noah Ruggles sent out a final message to Buckeye fans. As time expired against the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl, Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal attempt wide left to secure Georgia's place in the national championship game against TCU, beating Ohio State 42-41.
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

Duquesne 75, George Mason 52

GEORGE MASON (13-12) Henry 2-5 0-1 4, J.Oduro 6-13 1-1 13, Cooper 4-9 1-2 12, Gaines 2-5 0-0 6, Polite 1-4 2-2 4, Fernandez 0-1 0-0 0, Dinkins 0-3 1-2 1, Singleton 1-2 1-3 3, Ojiako 3-5 3-4 9, Nnaji 0-1 0-2 0, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, P.Oduro 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 9-17 52.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

TOWSON 86, HAMPTON 72

Percentages: FG .410, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Godwin 3-9, A.Nesbitt 2-4, Banister 2-4, Dean 0-1, J.Nesbitt 0-1, Bethea 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Banister 3, Mullen). Turnovers: 7 (Dean 3, J.Nesbitt 2, Mullen 2). Steals: 2 (A.Nesbitt, Dean). Technical Fouls: Nesbitt, 14:04 second.
TOWSON, MD
Porterville Recorder

No. 2 Houston 80, Tulsa 42

TULSA (5-18) Dalger 4-9 4-7 13, Selebangue 3-4 0-3 6, Betson 2-8 0-0 5, Griffin 4-15 2-2 11, Knight 1-5 0-0 3, McWright 0-6 2-2 2, Gaston-Chapman 1-2 0-0 2, Embery-Simpson 0-5 0-0 0, Chukwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 8-14 42. HOUSTON (23-2) Roberts 2-4 2-3 6, J.Walker 3-6...
TULSA, OK
Porterville Recorder

Miami 116, Indiana 111

Percentages: FG .487, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 15-33, .455 (Hield 6-12, Turner 3-5, McConnell 2-3, Haliburton 2-6, Nembhard 1-2, Nesmith 1-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Turner 2, Haliburton, Hield, Nembhard). Turnovers: 11 (Haliburton 4, Nembhard 2, Duarte, Hield, Mathurin, McConnell, Nesmith). Steals: 3 (Haliburton, Hield,...
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

WRIGHT STATE 103, IUPUI 71

Percentages: FG .446, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Ar.Jarrard 2-4, Counter 2-5, Egbuta 1-2, Brady 1-7, Dewitt 0-1, Petersen 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Egbuta, Osten). Turnovers: 13 (Am.Jarrard 4, Counter 4, Egbuta 2, Ar.Jarrard, Brady, Stanton). Steals: 5 (Ar.Jarrard 2, Am.Jarrard,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 113, Detroit 85

Percentages: FG .370, FT .944. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Ivey 2-3, Joseph 1-2, Livers 1-3, Bey 1-4, Hayes 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-5, Stewart 1-5, Knox II 0-2, Burks 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Duren 3, Joseph, Stewart). Turnovers: 13 (Ivey 4, Bogdanovic 3, Diallo 2, Hayes...
Porterville Recorder

Kansas 73, TCU 55

KANSAS (15-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.902, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Kersgieter 3-12, Prater 3-4, Strom 2-4, Franklin 1-2, Telegdy 0-1, Vuksic 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Jackson 1) Turnovers: 21 (Franklin 4, Jessen 3, Kersgieter 3, Prater 3, Jackson 2, Strom 2, Team 2, Eltayeb 1, Vuksic 1) Steals: 7...
LAWRENCE, KS
Porterville Recorder

NO. 3 ALABAMA 97, FLORIDA 69

Percentages: FG .349, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Richard 2-5, Kugel 1-2, Reeves 1-3, Fudge 0-2, Lofton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Castleton 2, Reeves). Turnovers: 10 (Reeves 3, Castleton 2, Jitoboh 2, Jones, Lane, Richard). Steals: 7 (Lofton 2, Reeves 2, Jones, Kugel,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Porterville Recorder

MISSISSIPPI STATE 64, LSU 53

Percentages: FG .426, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (K.Williams 2-4, Fountain 1-1, Hayes 1-3, Ward 1-3, Hill 1-4, Miller 1-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Phillips 2, Hill, Miller). Turnovers: 13 (Fountain 3, Miller 3, J.Williams 2, Ward 2, Hayes, Hill, J.Reed). Steals: 9 (Ward...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Metro News

Morgantown closes strong to defeat Wheeling Park for third time, 59-45

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In an ideal world, Morgantown boys basketball coach Dave Tallman and Wheeling Park boys basketball coach Michael Jebbia wouldn’t have been guiding their respective teams against one another for the second time in five days. However, that was exactly the case Tuesday night at MHS...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Porterville Recorder

WISCONSIN 79, PENN STATE 74, OT

Percentages: FG .528, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Hepburn 5-9, Essegian 4-7, Davis 2-3, Wahl 0-1, Gilmore 0-2, Klesmit 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Wahl 2). Turnovers: 8 (Hepburn 3, Crowl 2, Essegian, Gilmore, Wahl). Steals: 5 (Davis, Essegian, Gilmore, Hepburn, Wahl). Technical Fouls:...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Porterville Recorder

EVANSVILLE 71, NORTHERN IOWA 59

Percentages: FG .393, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Wolf 4-8, Daniel 2-3, Born 2-9, Anderson 0-1, Betz 0-1, Duax 0-1, Campbell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Born 6, Betz 4, Anderson 3, Campbell 2, Wolf 2, Duax, Henry). Steals: 1 (Born). Technical...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy