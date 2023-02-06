Read full article on original website
Related
Kenny Roger’s Mind Blowing Abandoned 8.5 Million Dollar Mansion
Kenny Rogers passed away in early 2020 at the age of 81. Rogers certainly lived like a King of Country Music in this jaw-dropping 8.5 million dollar mega-mansion. Want to take a look?. The mansion was built in 1990 near Atlanta, Georgia, Kenny Rogers called this 15,000-square-foot place home until...
Jennifer Lopez’s $42.5 Million Bel-Air Mansion Comes With an Outdoor Amphitheater for Home Concerts
Despite plans to renovate, Jennifer Lopez has decided to offload her Bel-Air estate instead. And if you’re willing to dish out a whopping $42.5 million, you can live just like J. Lo once did. The actress and singer is selling the French Country mansion which she bought back in 2016 from fellow celeb Sela Ward, the Wall Street Journal first reported. At the time, Lopez dropped a cool $28 million on the California compound—so she’ll earn an eye-watering profit if the asking price is met. The eight-acre spread includes a nine-bedroom main house, a guest cottage, an infinity pool and a putting...
The Tragic, Sad Tale of Sandra Dee and Bobby Darrin
“Together, my parents embodied a dream of what one could be, or have, or marry. Dream Lovers is about two people whose childhoods were cruelly twisted by forces they could not control... It is the record of my search for the truth about my parents as people so that I can accept them, separate from them, and have my own life as Dodd Darrin.”
seventeen.com
'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress
Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe to Sell Massive Vintage Motorcycle Collection
If you are in the market for a motorcycle, then you might want to check out American Pickers host Mike Wolfe and his collection. He’s selling a bunch of them these days. This is no ordinary collection, either. Wolfe has been collecting motorcycles for more than 30 years. While he owns more than 110 of them, he’s selling 62. It all will go down at a Mecum Auctions event in Las Vegas.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Preview of the Jewels in Christie’s André Leon Talley Auction
There aren’t many like André Leon Talley. The former creative director of Vogue (and the first African American male one at the publication), the late journalist and stylist (who died in 2022) paved the way for many to break through the notoriously exclusive fashion industry’s margins. His...
Dennis Weaver: The Remarkable Life and Career of the "Gunsmoke," "Gentle Ben" and "McCloud" Star
Dennis Weaver died in 2006, but because of his remarkable body of work, and still-loyal fanbase around the world, he remains one of the most beloved TV actors of all time. As the star of three hit television shows, Weaver made his mark in Hollywood.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Cher and Alexander Edwards, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly — Where the Stars Partied During Grammy Week
“Y’all can be anywhere in the world and the fact that you said yes to this invite, it is no small thing,” said Janelle Monáe, kicking off Grammy week with a private listening session that turned into a full-blown dance party on Tuesday. The star was in the middle of the floor, twirling with the crowd. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart, first and foremost,” she went on inside Harriet’s, the rooftop bar of the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. “The one thing I wanted to do with this project is honor the present. Honor the present. I’ve missed...
TMZ.com
Offset Defends J Prince's Name
Floyd Mayweather Drops $1 Mil On Huge 5+ Lb. Chain From Johnny Dang. Lola Brooke Celebrates GloRilla's Grammys Performance, Shocked by Lil Kim Snub. Melle Mel and Scorpio Say Old School Rappers Made Grammys Tribute Iconic. 2:29. Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Rips Her Grammy Awards Dress. 1:50. Usher, Floyd...
TMZ.com
Lil Baby Says His James Harden Friendship Is Based On Sniping
Lil Baby's bond with James Harden can't be broken ... and it's because they both have amazing eagle eyes when it comes to the girls on the scene. We caught Baby leaving Nightingale in West Hollywood on Sunday night, fresh off of his contribution to the Grammys 50th anniversary hip hop tribute ... and he tells us he and The Beard are both "snipers" -- in other words, they can spot a fine woman a mile away!!!
Vogue
This Is How Kim Kardashian Does Noughties Style Now
After a year of wearing extreme thigh-high boots and superhero silhouettes, Kim Kardashian has pivoted her wardrobe in a new direction. Although the entrepreneur still embraces all things body-con, her most recent looks have taken on a newly casual bent – we’ve seen her pairing cropped vintage T-shirts and statement trousers. Her most recent outing followed this pattern, but with nods to the Y2K aesthetic.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Mary J. Blige At 2023 Grammy Awards
At the Grammys, soulful singer Mary J. Blige was up for six awards including Album of the Year and Record of the Year! For the extravagant event the iconic artist (who just turned 52), looked amazing for the red carpet! She wore a shimmery crystal covered bodycon gown with cutouts and a gold accent belt. She performed her hit song “Good Morning Gorgeous” and the crowd loved her.
Did You Know That “Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show Was Based on a True Story?
In 1972, country rock band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show released “Sylvia’s Mother” as a single off the group’s debut album, Dr. Hook. The song was a massive hit: it reached No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, as well as No. 1 both in Ireland and South Africa, while No. 2 in the United Kingdom. The song also ranked atop Australian Kent Music Report for three weeks in Australia.
Ghost’s Call Me Little Sunshine as a piano ballad is today’s epic Satanic weepie
Listen to Eluveitie singer Fabienne Erni transform Ghost’s 2022 single Call Me Little Sunshine a sweeping piano ballad
Taylor Swift Rocks Sparkly Blue Crop Top & Matching Skirt At The 2023 Grammy Awards
Taylor Swift took a break from rehearsing for her upcoming Eras Tour to attend the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, and she looked amazing! Wearing a sparkly blue crop top and matching dress, she commanded the red carpet with ease. The dress itself was a custom Roberto Cavalli midnight blue silk gown designed by Fausto Puglisi. And Taylor accessorized the look with blue nail polish, blue eyeshadow and gorgeous jewelry, rocked her signature red lip and put her hair up, as her bangs framed her beautiful face. It’s always nice to see Taylor at award shows, but this might be one of her best looks ever!
James Brown: Godfather of Soul pathed way for Black R&B artists
James Brown was an iconic American musician who is recognized as one of the most influential figures in rhythm and blues, soul, funk and protest civil rights music. Born and raised in Augusta, Georgia on May 3rd 1933, James Brown spent most of his early life singing gospel music in the local baptist church choir. As a teenager, he began to explore rhythm and blues artists such as Little Richard and Fats Domino. He took their styles of music and began to create his own unique sound by combining elements from both genres.
Sofia Richie Stuns In Plunging White Dress At Bridal Shower Ahead Of Wedding To Elliot Grainge: Photos
Sofia Richie is one step closer to becoming a wife! The 24-year-old model celebrated her bridal shower with family and friends in sunny California this past weekend, ahead of her wedding to Elliot Grainge. Sofia wore a plunging knit white dress, brown sunglasses, and white heels for the gorgeous event, as seen in the snapshots that were posted on her Instagram Stories. Sofia revealed that her “angel godmother”, Shelleylyn Brandler, planned the party, which was catered by TaDa! Events.
Ice-T and Coco Austin’s Sweetest Family Photos With Their Daughter Chanel
Family of 3! Ice-T and Coco Austin have shared many sweet moments with their daughter, Chanel, over the years. The couple, who wed in 2002, expanded their family when they welcomed Chanel in 2015. The Law & Order: SVU actor is also the father of two older children from previous relationships. He shares Letesha — […]
TMZ.com
LL Cool J, Flavor Flav and Busta Rhymes Rapping Along Backstage at Grammys
Raiders Star Darren Waller Gets Two Huge Head Tattoos During Pro Bowl Weekend. Sheila E. Says Shania Twain Made Right Decision Passing On Prince Album Collab. U.S. Shoots Down Chinese Balloon, Dramatic Video of Blow-Up Moment. 0:58. Latto Performs Melody Of Hits At Spotify's Best New Artist Party. 1:22. Anderson...
David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Taylor Marries Fiancé Madison Fiore: Photos
David Hasselhoff‘s daughter Taylor Hasselhoff, 32, got married to her fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, on Saturday, February 4. The nuptials took place in front of 186 family members and friends at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, according to PEOPLE, who shared the first photos from the wedding. Taylor looked gorgeous in her Pronovias white wedding dress, while Madison wore a white tuxedo with a black bowtie. “It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room,” Taylor told PEOPLE.
Comments / 0