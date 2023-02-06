ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Porterville Recorder

Memphis 99, South Florida 81

MEMPHIS (18-6) Akobundu-Ehiogu 2-4 2-2 6, Williams 8-13 10-10 26, Davis 9-16 2-2 23, Kennedy 7-13 2-4 19, McCadden 6-8 2-2 14, C.Lawson 2-5 1-2 5, Hardaway 0-3 2-2 2, Franklin 2-6 0-0 4, J.Lawson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-68 21-24 99. SOUTH FLORIDA (10-14) Hines 2-4 0-0 4, Tchewa...
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Alabama Improves To 11-0 In SEC With Win Over Florida

Depending on how one looked at it, Alabama hosting Florida was the start of a tough three-game stretch (the judgment of Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats) or merely a tempest in a teapot before the upcoming basketball storms for Bama. Alabama broke out to a big first-half lead, withstood an...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 68, UIC 66

ILL.-CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .344, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Anderson 3-8, Brownell 2-3, Skobalj 2-3, Okani 1-1, Clay 0-1, Jackson 0-1, C.Jones 0-2, Carter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Okani 2, C.Jones, Fens, Skobalj). Turnovers: 6 (Jackson 2, Anderson, C.Jones, Clay, Okani). Steals: 11...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

MISSOURI STATE 61, BELMONT 59

Percentages: FG .429, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Davidson 2-3, Friberg 2-4, Sheppard 1-3, Brauns 0-1, Jakubicek 0-1, Shanks 0-1, Tyson 0-1, Gillespie 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jakubicek, Sheppard). Turnovers: 6 (Shanks 4, Brauns, Gillespie). Steals: 7 (Sheppard 3, Jakubicek, Sabin, Shanks, Tyson).
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Porterville Recorder

Portland 125, Golden State 122

Percentages: FG .474, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 21-49, .429 (Poole 7-12, Thompson 7-19, DiVincenzo 5-10, Wiggins 2-3, D.Green 0-1, J.Green 0-1, Jerome 0-1, Kuminga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (D.Green, Kuminga). Turnovers: 11 (D.Green 4, DiVincenzo 2, Poole 2, Kuminga, Looney, Thompson). Steals: 11 (Wiggins...
Porterville Recorder

WESTERN CAROLINA 95, WOFFORD 91, 2OT

Percentages: FG .421, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Jackson 8-15, Ru.Jones 3-10, Campbell 0-1, Woolbright 0-1, Harris 0-2, Pelote 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pelote). Turnovers: 9 (Jackson 4, Woolbright 3, Granger, Harris). Steals: 10 (Ru.Jones 3, Harris 2, Jackson 2, Woolbright 2, Pelote).
CULLOWHEE, NC
Porterville Recorder

EVANSVILLE 71, NORTHERN IOWA 59

Percentages: FG .393, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Wolf 4-8, Daniel 2-3, Born 2-9, Anderson 0-1, Betz 0-1, Duax 0-1, Campbell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Born 6, Betz 4, Anderson 3, Campbell 2, Wolf 2, Duax, Henry). Steals: 1 (Born). Technical...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Porterville Recorder

WRIGHT STATE 103, IUPUI 71

Percentages: FG .446, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Ar.Jarrard 2-4, Counter 2-5, Egbuta 1-2, Brady 1-7, Dewitt 0-1, Petersen 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Egbuta, Osten). Turnovers: 13 (Am.Jarrard 4, Counter 4, Egbuta 2, Ar.Jarrard, Brady, Stanton). Steals: 5 (Ar.Jarrard 2, Am.Jarrard,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

Alabama’s Tough Stretch Begins With Florida

It doesn’t take much thought to realize that Alabama’s basketball schedule was going to be difficult in the second half of the season and following Tuesday’s practice Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats laid it out. “We’ve got a big stretch coming up, starting with Florida and then two tough road games (at Auburn Saturday and Tennessee next Wednesday).”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Porterville Recorder

MISSISSIPPI STATE 64, LSU 53

Percentages: FG .426, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (K.Williams 2-4, Fountain 1-1, Hayes 1-3, Ward 1-3, Hill 1-4, Miller 1-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Phillips 2, Hill, Miller). Turnovers: 13 (Fountain 3, Miller 3, J.Williams 2, Ward 2, Hayes, Hill, J.Reed). Steals: 9 (Ward...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Porterville Recorder

OKLAHOMA STATE 71, TEXAS TECH 68

Percentages: FG .464, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Obanor 2-4, Tyson 2-5, Harmon 1-3, Walton 1-3, D.Williams 0-1, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Obanor). Turnovers: 15 (Washington 6, Harmon 3, Obanor 2, Tyson 2, D.Williams, Fisher). Steals: 4 (Tyson 2, Fisher, Walton). Technical...
STILLWATER, OK
Porterville Recorder

WISCONSIN 79, PENN STATE 74, OT

Percentages: FG .528, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Hepburn 5-9, Essegian 4-7, Davis 2-3, Wahl 0-1, Gilmore 0-2, Klesmit 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Wahl 2). Turnovers: 8 (Hepburn 3, Crowl 2, Essegian, Gilmore, Wahl). Steals: 5 (Davis, Essegian, Gilmore, Hepburn, Wahl). Technical Fouls:...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Porterville Recorder

WEST VIRGINIA 76, NO. 11 IOWA STATE 71

Percentages: FG .460, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Grill 3-7, Holmes 2-5, Lipsey 1-2, Kunc 0-1, Kalscheur 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Osunniyi 2). Turnovers: 14 (Lipsey 4, Grill 3, Kalscheur 3, Jones 2, Holmes, T.King). Steals: 7 (Kunc 2, T.King 2, Holmes, Kalscheur,...
AMES, IA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 2 HOUSTON 80, TULSA 42

Percentages: FG .278, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 4-29, .138 (Betson 1-4, Dalger 1-5, Knight 1-5, Griffin 1-7, Embery-Simpson 0-4, McWright 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Selebangue). Turnovers: 9 (Betson 2, Dalger 2, Selebangue 2, Chukwu, Embery-Simpson, Knight). Steals: 4 (Betson 2, Gaston-Chapman 2). Technical Fouls:...
TULSA, OK
Porterville Recorder

GEORGIA TECH 70, NOTRE DAME 68

Percentages: FG .411, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Goodwin 3-5, Laszewski 2-4, Hammond 2-6, Ryan 1-6, Starling 0-1, Wertz 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski, Lubin). Turnovers: 7 (Laszewski 3, Goodwin, Hammond, Lubin, Starling). Steals: 4 (Goodwin 3, Zona). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GEORGIA...
ATLANTA, GA

