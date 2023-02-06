Read full article on original website
WATCH: John Calipari Speaks After Kentucky's 88-73 Loss to Arkansas
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to media following the Wildcats' ugly 88-73 home loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday night. The short press conference can be seen above. More on the loss to Arkansas HERE. Kentucky will return to action on Saturday afternoon, hitting ...
SEC mens basketball power rankings
Where does Auburn rank among the rest of the conference?
Mississippi State's Women's Basketball Defeats Tennessee, 91-90 in Double Overtime Thriller
The Bulldogs prevail as Sam Purcell gets his signature win in his first year.
Memphis 99, South Florida 81
MEMPHIS (18-6) Akobundu-Ehiogu 2-4 2-2 6, Williams 8-13 10-10 26, Davis 9-16 2-2 23, Kennedy 7-13 2-4 19, McCadden 6-8 2-2 14, C.Lawson 2-5 1-2 5, Hardaway 0-3 2-2 2, Franklin 2-6 0-0 4, J.Lawson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-68 21-24 99. SOUTH FLORIDA (10-14) Hines 2-4 0-0 4, Tchewa...
Alabama Improves To 11-0 In SEC With Win Over Florida
Depending on how one looked at it, Alabama hosting Florida was the start of a tough three-game stretch (the judgment of Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats) or merely a tempest in a teapot before the upcoming basketball storms for Bama. Alabama broke out to a big first-half lead, withstood an...
Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s lopsided home loss to Arkansas
Three observations from Rupp Arena as John Calipari and Kentucky are dominated by Eric Musselman and Arkansas in a key SEC game.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 68, UIC 66
ILL.-CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .344, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Anderson 3-8, Brownell 2-3, Skobalj 2-3, Okani 1-1, Clay 0-1, Jackson 0-1, C.Jones 0-2, Carter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Okani 2, C.Jones, Fens, Skobalj). Turnovers: 6 (Jackson 2, Anderson, C.Jones, Clay, Okani). Steals: 11...
MISSOURI STATE 61, BELMONT 59
Percentages: FG .429, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Davidson 2-3, Friberg 2-4, Sheppard 1-3, Brauns 0-1, Jakubicek 0-1, Shanks 0-1, Tyson 0-1, Gillespie 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jakubicek, Sheppard). Turnovers: 6 (Shanks 4, Brauns, Gillespie). Steals: 7 (Sheppard 3, Jakubicek, Sabin, Shanks, Tyson).
Portland 125, Golden State 122
Percentages: FG .474, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 21-49, .429 (Poole 7-12, Thompson 7-19, DiVincenzo 5-10, Wiggins 2-3, D.Green 0-1, J.Green 0-1, Jerome 0-1, Kuminga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (D.Green, Kuminga). Turnovers: 11 (D.Green 4, DiVincenzo 2, Poole 2, Kuminga, Looney, Thompson). Steals: 11 (Wiggins...
WESTERN CAROLINA 95, WOFFORD 91, 2OT
Percentages: FG .421, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Jackson 8-15, Ru.Jones 3-10, Campbell 0-1, Woolbright 0-1, Harris 0-2, Pelote 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pelote). Turnovers: 9 (Jackson 4, Woolbright 3, Granger, Harris). Steals: 10 (Ru.Jones 3, Harris 2, Jackson 2, Woolbright 2, Pelote).
EVANSVILLE 71, NORTHERN IOWA 59
Percentages: FG .393, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Wolf 4-8, Daniel 2-3, Born 2-9, Anderson 0-1, Betz 0-1, Duax 0-1, Campbell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Born 6, Betz 4, Anderson 3, Campbell 2, Wolf 2, Duax, Henry). Steals: 1 (Born). Technical...
WRIGHT STATE 103, IUPUI 71
Percentages: FG .446, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Ar.Jarrard 2-4, Counter 2-5, Egbuta 1-2, Brady 1-7, Dewitt 0-1, Petersen 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Egbuta, Osten). Turnovers: 13 (Am.Jarrard 4, Counter 4, Egbuta 2, Ar.Jarrard, Brady, Stanton). Steals: 5 (Ar.Jarrard 2, Am.Jarrard,...
Alabama’s Tough Stretch Begins With Florida
It doesn’t take much thought to realize that Alabama’s basketball schedule was going to be difficult in the second half of the season and following Tuesday’s practice Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats laid it out. “We’ve got a big stretch coming up, starting with Florida and then two tough road games (at Auburn Saturday and Tennessee next Wednesday).”
MISSISSIPPI STATE 64, LSU 53
Percentages: FG .426, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (K.Williams 2-4, Fountain 1-1, Hayes 1-3, Ward 1-3, Hill 1-4, Miller 1-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Phillips 2, Hill, Miller). Turnovers: 13 (Fountain 3, Miller 3, J.Williams 2, Ward 2, Hayes, Hill, J.Reed). Steals: 9 (Ward...
OKLAHOMA STATE 71, TEXAS TECH 68
Percentages: FG .464, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Obanor 2-4, Tyson 2-5, Harmon 1-3, Walton 1-3, D.Williams 0-1, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Obanor). Turnovers: 15 (Washington 6, Harmon 3, Obanor 2, Tyson 2, D.Williams, Fisher). Steals: 4 (Tyson 2, Fisher, Walton). Technical...
WISCONSIN 79, PENN STATE 74, OT
Percentages: FG .528, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Hepburn 5-9, Essegian 4-7, Davis 2-3, Wahl 0-1, Gilmore 0-2, Klesmit 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Wahl 2). Turnovers: 8 (Hepburn 3, Crowl 2, Essegian, Gilmore, Wahl). Steals: 5 (Davis, Essegian, Gilmore, Hepburn, Wahl). Technical Fouls:...
WEST VIRGINIA 76, NO. 11 IOWA STATE 71
Percentages: FG .460, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Grill 3-7, Holmes 2-5, Lipsey 1-2, Kunc 0-1, Kalscheur 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Osunniyi 2). Turnovers: 14 (Lipsey 4, Grill 3, Kalscheur 3, Jones 2, Holmes, T.King). Steals: 7 (Kunc 2, T.King 2, Holmes, Kalscheur,...
NO. 2 HOUSTON 80, TULSA 42
Percentages: FG .278, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 4-29, .138 (Betson 1-4, Dalger 1-5, Knight 1-5, Griffin 1-7, Embery-Simpson 0-4, McWright 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Selebangue). Turnovers: 9 (Betson 2, Dalger 2, Selebangue 2, Chukwu, Embery-Simpson, Knight). Steals: 4 (Betson 2, Gaston-Chapman 2). Technical Fouls:...
GEORGIA TECH 70, NOTRE DAME 68
Percentages: FG .411, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Goodwin 3-5, Laszewski 2-4, Hammond 2-6, Ryan 1-6, Starling 0-1, Wertz 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski, Lubin). Turnovers: 7 (Laszewski 3, Goodwin, Hammond, Lubin, Starling). Steals: 4 (Goodwin 3, Zona). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GEORGIA...
Lady Bulldogs Roll Over Vanderbilt
The Georgia women’s basketball team shot 67 percent from the field, marking its best shooting percentage in a game since 1988.
