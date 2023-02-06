ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Grant encourages hiring of Kentucky performing artists

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Groups across Kentucky are being encouraged to hire performing artists from the state as part of their annual programming under a new grant program.

The Kentucky Arts Council is offering touring grants of up to $3,000 to cover a portion of the artist fees to hire individual or groups from the council’s performing artists directory, the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said in a news release.

The touring grants are open to small- and medium-sized nonprofit arts groups, along with local community and government organizations, including nursing homes, parks, community centers and substance abuse recovery centers, the statement said. The application deadline is March 15.

The Performing Artists Directory includes individual artists, companies or groups in dance, theater, music and storytelling who have an established professional performance history, the statement said.

“We hope that Performing Artists-Touring Grants will allow Kentucky audiences to enjoy performances they might not otherwise get to experience, and that they will encourage groups to think creatively about how they program performances.”said Chris Cathers, executive director of the Kentucky Arts Council.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fiery Ohio derailment raises railroad safety questions

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals when it went off the tracks — sending a huge plume of smoke in the air and forcing residents of a small Ohio town to evacuate — has highlighted the potentially disastrous consequences of train accidents and raised questions about railroad safety.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Montana bill would let students misgender classmates

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana schools would not be able to punish students who purposely misgender or deadname their transgender peers under a Republican-backed legislative proposal that opponents argue will increase bullying of children who are already struggling for acceptance. The proposal, co-sponsored by more than two dozen GOP...
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House, end GOP rule

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania House in special elections Tuesday, wresting partial power from Republicans for the first time in a dozen years in the competitive swing state. Democrats won all three vacant Pittsburgh-area House seats to claim a slim edge over Republicans, finally securing a majority they first appeared to have won in last November’s General Election. Republicans still hold the Senate, creating a political division that could make it difficult for lawmakers to send priority bills to new Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro. The special elections capped several months of electoral drama. Republicans held a comfortable 113-90 House majority last year. But once-a-decade redistricting and strong performance in statewide races helped Democrats flip just enough seats in the fall election to win a 102-101 majority in the House. Or so it seemed. Three of those Democratic seats quickly became vacant, casting uncertainty over who actually controlled the chamber.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager faces a possible life sentence after he pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times and leaving her body in a wooded area near their homes in 2021. The plea came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said. “I just want to say I plead guilty and I’m sorry for the Bailey family and my family,” Fucci, 16, told the judge in St. Augustine on Monday morning. The judge accepted the guilty plea and said Fucci’s sentencing would be scheduled at a later date. Although he was charged as an adult, Florida law sets the sentencing for a juvenile convicted of first-degree murder between 40 years and life in prison. An adult convicted of the same crime would face either a life sentence or the death penalty.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
The Associated Press

Benn breaks scoreless tie early in 2nd, Stars top Wild 4-1

DALLAS (AP) — Captain Jamie Benn broke a scoreless tie 23 seconds into the second period of his 1,001st career game, and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Wednesday night. Benn’s 20th goal on a perfect feed from 19-year-old rookie Wyatt Johnston started a three-goal second for the Western Conference-leading Stars. Radek Faksa’s one-timer on a precision 2-on-1 pass from Tyler Seguin came five minutes later, and Jani Hakanpaa tipped in a shot from Roope Hintz midway through the period. “We wanted to play faster all year,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “Typically that allows you in the second periods with the long change if you can play fast to catch teams, and I think we did that tonight.”
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
636K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy