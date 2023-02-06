ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Polk County Emergency Management to hold tornado drill Wednesday

By The Ledger
The Ledger
Polk County’s Emergency Management Division encourages residents to participate in a statewide tornado drill that will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. The drill is being coordinated by the National Weather Service.

On the morning of the drill, Florida residents should consider themselves under a tornado watch, Polk County said in a news release. At about 10 a.m., the NWS will issue a practice tornado warning, broadcast on NOAA Alert Radio as a weekly test message but not over standard radio or television stations.

The Tornado Drill is held during Severe Weather Awareness Week. For more information, visit Polk County Emergency Management’s website at www.polk-county.net/emergency-management or visit its social media feed.

If actual severe weather is forecast for Wednesday, the drill will be postponed until Friday.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk County Emergency Management to hold tornado drill Wednesday

The Ledger

The Ledger

