Isla Vista, CA

Daily Nexus

Students, A.S. Senate condemn recent antisemitic acts

UC Santa Barbara students and Associated Students members spoke out against antisemitism during the Senate’s Feb. 1 meeting, which saw the passage of a Senate bill condemning antisemitism and supporting Jewish community members. The Feb. 1 meeting occurred one day after flyers displaying antisemitic conspiracy theories were spread across...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Thriving Initiative creates mural about recovery for survivors of interpersonal violence at I.V. Community Center

The Thriving Initiative, a local non-profit organization dedicated to serving interpersonal violence survivors, recently created a mural painted on the Isla Vista Community Center in collaboration with the Isla Vista Community Services District. Founded in 2019, the Thriving Initiative provides undergraduate and graduate students with healing opportunities that do not...
ISLA VISTA, CA
Panel of campus organizations discuss sustainability, ethics of clothing

The UC Santa Barbara Associated Students Environmental Justice Alliance and Zero Waste Committee, and UCSB Fashion Club co-hosted a panel discussing ethical and sustainable clothing practices on Jan. 27 at the MultiCultural Center. Panelists representing the campus organizations each brought their own perspectives on sustainable fashion, discussing issues like fast...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

