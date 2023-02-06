Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
DC Weather: After a cold start to Tuesday, expect mid-50 temps and breeze
WASHINGTON (7News) — Tuesday will be the coldest morning of the week with temperatures around or below freezing to start the day. Some of you will notice a little frost on the car and grass in the morning. After a cold start, expect highs to climb back into the low to mid-50s Tuesday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and it will be breezy, at times.
WJLA
Monday marks 13th anniversary of DC's blockbuster 'Snowmageddon' storm
WASHINGTON (7News) — Monday marks the 13th anniversary of blockbuster storm "Snowmageddon" that dumped more than 17 inches of snow on Washington, D.C. in 2010. The weather event marked the fourth-biggest snow event on record for the District, later matched by the January 2016 blizzard dubbed "Snowzilla." "Snowmageddon" was...
WJLA
National gas price average falls for 1st time in 2023, Virginia prices continue decline
(WSET) — Wherever you are filling up your gas tank, prices seem to be on a downtrend trend beginning the week. According to GasBuddy, for the first time in 2023, the national average price of gasoline has seen a weekly decline. The national average price of gasoline has fallen...
WJLA
Pedestrian struck & killed in Northeast, DC Councilmember calls for more accountability
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday in the 600 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast, MPD said, and one D.C. Councilmember believes there's no excuse for what happened. "Tonight a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver on the 600 block of RIA...
WJLA
Whiskey lottery! How Virginia ABC is giving folks the chance to buy Van Winkle products
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Whiskey lovers, get excited. Virginia ABC is giving Virginians a chance to purchase products from a highly collectible Pappy Van Winkle line. They will be hosting online lotteries in February and March for the whiskey, which is often dubbed the hardest-to-find spirit due to its low production.
WJLA
'They are safe spaces': New bill aims to expand weekend hours at DC recreation centers
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen says he's introduced legislation that aims to expand recreation center hours on weekends in the District. Currently, rec centers are open for just a few hours on Saturday mornings and are completely closed on Sundays. "Our rec centers in D.C., they are...
WJLA
Survey: Virginia small businesses look ahead optimistically, address inflation challenges
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia's small business owners are feeling some renewed optimism as the near year gets into motion, according to new survey data from Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs' 10,000 Small Businesses Voices looked at the state of small businesses across the county and in Virginia. Despite ongoing...
WJLA
Bogus beauty, nail and barber licenses being sold under the table in DC: 7News I-Team
WASHINGTON (7News) — When was the last time you had your hair cut or your nails done? Did you ever wonder if the person holding the scissors or giving you a facial is professionally trained and licensed?. After all, we’re talking about dangerous chemicals and sharp instruments. 7News...
WJLA
Maryland woman conspired to 'completely destroy this whole city' in power grid attack
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Federal authorities arrested a woman from Maryland, and a man from Florida, accused of targeting BGE electrical substations for attacks.. Charges have been filed against Sarah Beth Clendaniel of Catonsville and Brandon Clint Russell of Orlando, Florida. "The accused were not just talking but taking steps...
WJLA
Wakefield High School reopens Monday after fatal overdose, lockdown
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Wakefield High School students returned to class Monday after a tough week. Police say a teen was found in a bathroom unconscious from an apparent overdose on Tuesday and later died in the hospital Thursday. On Thursday, there were also reports of an armed trespasser at the school. A suspect was later arrested.
WJLA
AG Miyares hears concerns of Asian American community in VA town hall meeting
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares held a town hall meeting in Alexandria on Monday with the Asian American community in an effort to connect and listen to concerns about discrimination. Miyares is currently investigating whether or not the Fairfax County Public School district has been...
WJLA
Maryland Lottery searching for $750,000 jackpot ticket holder; Baltimore woman wins big
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Lottery is looking for a lucky Multi-Match player who won the estimated $750,000 jackpot in the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing. The winning ticket with the numbers 17, 35, 36, 39, 41 and 42 came from the Royal Farms at 8268 Lark Brown Dr. in Elkridge.
WJLA
Federal lawsuit expected after Air and Space Museum asked students to remove pro-life hats
WASHINGTON (7News) — In January, a group of students from South Carolina visited Washington, D.C. to participate in the National March for Life event. Following the event, the students attended museums on the National Mall, including the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. “As they entered, each of them...
WJLA
Utah removes teacher gender ID training after mother posts it on social media
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The state of Utah removed a gender ID training video for teachers after a mother and substitute teacher posted it on social media. "I thought the public should know," said Lisa Logan, who is also an education activist. "It begs the question: if what they were teaching these educators was proper, right and good, then why would it have to be taken down?"
Comments / 0