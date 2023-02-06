SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The state of Utah removed a gender ID training video for teachers after a mother and substitute teacher posted it on social media. "I thought the public should know," said Lisa Logan, who is also an education activist. "It begs the question: if what they were teaching these educators was proper, right and good, then why would it have to be taken down?"

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO