Washington State

DC Weather: After a cold start to Tuesday, expect mid-50 temps and breeze

WASHINGTON (7News) — Tuesday will be the coldest morning of the week with temperatures around or below freezing to start the day. Some of you will notice a little frost on the car and grass in the morning. After a cold start, expect highs to climb back into the low to mid-50s Tuesday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and it will be breezy, at times.
WASHINGTON STATE
Monday marks 13th anniversary of DC's blockbuster 'Snowmageddon' storm

WASHINGTON (7News) — Monday marks the 13th anniversary of blockbuster storm "Snowmageddon" that dumped more than 17 inches of snow on Washington, D.C. in 2010. The weather event marked the fourth-biggest snow event on record for the District, later matched by the January 2016 blizzard dubbed "Snowzilla." "Snowmageddon" was...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wakefield High School reopens Monday after fatal overdose, lockdown

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Wakefield High School students returned to class Monday after a tough week. Police say a teen was found in a bathroom unconscious from an apparent overdose on Tuesday and later died in the hospital Thursday. On Thursday, there were also reports of an armed trespasser at the school. A suspect was later arrested.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Utah removes teacher gender ID training after mother posts it on social media

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The state of Utah removed a gender ID training video for teachers after a mother and substitute teacher posted it on social media. "I thought the public should know," said Lisa Logan, who is also an education activist. "It begs the question: if what they were teaching these educators was proper, right and good, then why would it have to be taken down?"
UTAH STATE

