Coolspring, PA

4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
 2 days ago

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP Mercer investigated a string of crimes through Fairview, Coolspring, Perry, New Vernon, Sandy Lake Townships and the Jackson Center Borough.

The incidents occurred from September 2021 to November 2022 and were focused on rural areas targeting both businesses and private residencies. The specific target was the Amish community, according to the PSP report.

Victims of the thefts reported more than $16,000 of moveable property stolen, including an ATV, tools, fuel, firearms and chainsaws. The suspects also took $5,100 in cash and did $26,000 worth of property damage, according to the report.

PSP Mercer recovered most of the stolen goods. As a result of the investigation, PSP reports 21 burglaries were solved.

A burglary ring of four juveniles and one man were arrested for the criminal acts.

“The organized group planned, scouted, selected, communicated and executed the criminal activities they set out to accomplish,” said PSP in a release.

The Mercer County District Attorney filed charges including burglary, theft, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of motor vehicles, theft from a motor vehicle, corruption of minors and possessing instruments of crime.

Caden Hinkson, 19, was the adult charged in the crimes. He faces 17 felony burglary charges, three criminal mischief charges, three theft charges, one possession of criminal instrument charge and four corruption of minors charges.

Hinkson’s bond is set at $25,000, which he already posted. His preliminary hearing is on Thursday.

WKBN

