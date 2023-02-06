ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

One Green Planet

Petition: Ask for an Investigation into School That Allowed a Teacher to Be Shot

Last month, a teacher in Newport News, Virginia, was shot by a 6-year-old student. The teacher has thankfully survived the shooting and has filed a lawsuit against the school board because she believes the shooting could have been prevented. The teacher’s lawyer stated that the administration was warned four different times about the child on the day of the shooting, yet no action was taken. Please sign this petition to urge the Newport News School District to launch an investigation into the school’s administration!
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Hampton Roads pharmacists feeling strain of Adderall drug shortages

NORFOLK, Va. — Some pharmacists in Hampton Roads are feeling the strain of the ongoing Adderall shortage. The prescription drug helps people manage Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, better known as ADHD. In October 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced manufacturing delays caused an Adderall shortage. Dr. Anna Peoples...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice

Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice. Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

JMU student killed in crash remembered as ‘a man of substance’

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A James Madison University student from our area killed in a violent crash is being remembered at his former school as “a man of substance.” Joshua Mardis, 19, who went to school at Williamsburg’s Walsingham Academy, was one of three JMU students killed last week when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road and […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

City leaders hold prayer vigil following recent violence in schools

City leaders hold prayer vigil following recent violence …. Report: Virginia Beach has most expensive cup of …. VB Cultural Affairs Department, NSU extend partnership. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …. Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a local restaurant during a fundraiser Monday night.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in Hampton

Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue. https://www.wavy.com/news/police-1-dead-in-hampton-shooting-2/ Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in …. Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100...
HAMPTON, VA

