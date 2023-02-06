Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside DistrictAlexandrea SumuelNorfolk, VA
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth ShootingcretePortsmouth, VA
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
Parents at Virginia school where 6-year-old boy shot teacher prepare to sue
The families of two students at a Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher have filed notices of potential legal action against the school system.
Former NN school leaders: curbing school violence must come from top down
Former school leaders spoke out about what changes they say need to take place to better protect students and teachers in every school district.
One Green Planet
Petition: Ask for an Investigation into School That Allowed a Teacher to Be Shot
Last month, a teacher in Newport News, Virginia, was shot by a 6-year-old student. The teacher has thankfully survived the shooting and has filed a lawsuit against the school board because she believes the shooting could have been prevented. The teacher’s lawyer stated that the administration was warned four different times about the child on the day of the shooting, yet no action was taken. Please sign this petition to urge the Newport News School District to launch an investigation into the school’s administration!
Families of 2 Richneck students plan lawsuits against Newport News Public Schools
The families of two Richneck Elementary School students have put Newport News Public Schools on notice of their intent to file lawsuits against it.
southarkansassun.com
Virginia Teacher Sent Emails Showing Behavioral Problems Of 6-Year-Old Student Who Shot Her
Teacher Abby Zwerner has sent emails that showed behavioral problems of the 6-year-old student who had shot her in Virginia. Zwerner reportedly warned school administrators about the student, but they have not taken any action. Classes at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia have reportedly resumed for a week...
Letter: Richneck administrator who was warned about student with gun identified
An intent-to-sue letter sheds new light on an administrators' alleged "failure to act" and prevent a 6-year-old student from shooting his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in January.
Hampton Roads pharmacists feeling strain of Adderall drug shortages
NORFOLK, Va. — Some pharmacists in Hampton Roads are feeling the strain of the ongoing Adderall shortage. The prescription drug helps people manage Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, better known as ADHD. In October 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced manufacturing delays caused an Adderall shortage. Dr. Anna Peoples...
Resolution commends Richneck teacher shot by student for her ‘heroic actions’
Zwerner is the first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student in her classroom.
WAVY News 10
Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice
Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice. Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old...
Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney reverses move to seal records against Va. Beach pastor
The Chesterfield County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office has reversed course in the ongoing case against a Virginia Beach pastor accused of solicitation, now objecting to having the records against him sealed from public view.
JMU student killed in crash remembered as ‘a man of substance’
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A James Madison University student from our area killed in a violent crash is being remembered at his former school as “a man of substance.” Joshua Mardis, 19, who went to school at Williamsburg’s Walsingham Academy, was one of three JMU students killed last week when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road and […]
‘I was kicked, spit on’: Retired NNPS administrator recounts culture in schools
A former Newport News school administrator said during her time with the district, there was no support for teachers being assaulted daily.
2 more lawsuits filed against Newport News schools after Richneck Elem. shooting
The legal troubles continue for Newport News Public Schools. News 3 has learned about two more legal actions coming after the Jan. 6 shooting at Richneck Elementary School.
Funeral arrangements underway in Norfolk following arrest in 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – More than a decade after the body of a little girl was discovered in Alabama, she will finally be laid to rest this month in Norfolk. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. She’s been referred to as the Opelika Jane […]
Hampton Aquaplex offering free swim lessons to local second-graders
Second-graders in Hampton City Schools are invited to receive free swim lessons at the new Hampton Aquaplex.
WAVY News 10
City leaders hold prayer vigil following recent violence in schools
City leaders hold prayer vigil following recent violence …. Report: Virginia Beach has most expensive cup of …. VB Cultural Affairs Department, NSU extend partnership. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …. Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a local restaurant during a fundraiser Monday night.
Grandmother speaks out on Hampton shooting that ripped her family apart
Loved ones of Destiny Layton said she loved Newport News City Center and would spend time there with her children.
America sees 648 mass shootings in 2022; 20 incidents happened in Virginia
Mass shootings in neighborhoods are more frequent than in public places according to a News 3 Investigates analysis of the data from the Gun Violence Archive.
WAVY News 10
Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in Hampton
Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue. https://www.wavy.com/news/police-1-dead-in-hampton-shooting-2/ Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in …. Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100...
Newport News teachers to school board: 'We need support now'
The shooting of a Richneck Elementary School teacher set off a flurry of emails from dozens of teachers from the school, the district and even from past educators, all speaking out about concerns.
