San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lawsuit claims Paso Robles police could have stopped 2020 shootings, but city can’t be sued

An investigative report from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office apparently “confirms” Paso Robles police officers failed to engage with an active shooter in June 2020 hours before he shot a sheriff’s deputy and killed a homeless man, a lawsuit motion alleges, but a San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge ruled the city cannot be sued.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man died from suspected drug overdose outside restaurant in SLO

Police believe the man who was found deceased outside the Alpha Dogs restaurant in San Luis Obispo on Sunday evening died from a drug overdose. Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported an unresponsive man next to a restaurant on Taft Street near California Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a deceased male with a gun next to head.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/30 – 02/05/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 30. 2023. 19:00 —...
PASO ROBLES, CA
mustangnews.net

San Luis Obispo business owner arrested on rape charges 10 months after accusations

In April, sexual assault allegations emerged against two San Luis Obispo business owners. Now, one of them is set to appear in court on Thursday. Former business owner of Nate’s Barbershop, Nate Abate, and former owner of Kin Coffee, Julian Contreras, were accused of sexual assault in a social media post by San Luis Obispo resident Ashley Riddell — prompting upwards of 30 women to share their similar experiences.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Noozhawk

Bicyclist Struck by Truck, Critically Injured Near Los Olivos

A bicyclist suffered major injuries Monday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle in the Santa Ynez Valley. At approximately 2:25 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the area of Ballard Canyon Road and Bison Lane near Los Olivos, according to fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Noozhawk

2 People Critically Injured in Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria

Two people suffered major injuries Sunday afternoon in a collision on Highway 101 in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. The crash involving a car and a motorcycle occurred at about 4:40 p.m. in the northbound freeway lanes at the Donovan Road exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Teen found with gun, drugs at Paso High School lot

Police arrested a 17-year-old driver for weapon and drug charges in a parking lot at the Paso Robles High School on Feb. 3, police said. Shortly before 1 p.m., a Paso Robles police officer attempted to pull the teen over on Niblick Road for an equipment violation. The 17-year-old driver then pulled into the parking lot of the Paso Robles High School.

