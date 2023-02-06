Read full article on original website
Body found in San Luis Obispo commercial building
he man’s body was reportedly discovered in the electrical service room of the building in the 1300 block of Taft St.
Mom speaks out about 14-year-old son found dead in Santa Ynez River
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lawsuit claims Paso Robles police could have stopped 2020 shootings, but city can’t be sued
An investigative report from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office apparently “confirms” Paso Robles police officers failed to engage with an active shooter in June 2020 hours before he shot a sheriff’s deputy and killed a homeless man, a lawsuit motion alleges, but a San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge ruled the city cannot be sued.
2 Highway 101 vehicle collisions block traffic through Pismo Beach
The crashes were reported within minutes of each other.
SLOPD arrest two Santa Maria residents after vehicle theft
San Luis Obispo Police arrested two people Wednesday on stolen property and possession of firearm charges.
calcoastnews.com
Man died from suspected drug overdose outside restaurant in SLO
Police believe the man who was found deceased outside the Alpha Dogs restaurant in San Luis Obispo on Sunday evening died from a drug overdose. Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported an unresponsive man next to a restaurant on Taft Street near California Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a deceased male with a gun next to head.
Two art businesses vandalized in San Luis Obispo
Two San Luis Obispo businesses are dealing with vandalism damage after a person used a rock to shatter their glass windows.
Red Light Roundup 01/30 – 02/05/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 30. 2023. 19:00 —...
mustangnews.net
San Luis Obispo business owner arrested on rape charges 10 months after accusations
In April, sexual assault allegations emerged against two San Luis Obispo business owners. Now, one of them is set to appear in court on Thursday. Former business owner of Nate’s Barbershop, Nate Abate, and former owner of Kin Coffee, Julian Contreras, were accused of sexual assault in a social media post by San Luis Obispo resident Ashley Riddell — prompting upwards of 30 women to share their similar experiences.
Noozhawk
Bicyclist Struck by Truck, Critically Injured Near Los Olivos
A bicyclist suffered major injuries Monday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle in the Santa Ynez Valley. At approximately 2:25 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the area of Ballard Canyon Road and Bison Lane near Los Olivos, according to fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.
Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing teen
Teen arrested for drug and weapon charges in Paso Robles
Paso Robles police say it happened just before 1 p.m. Friday, February 3 when an officer conducted the traffic stop for an equipment violation.
Lead detective in Kristin Smart case set to retire same day as Flores sentencing
Police investigate fatal shooting in Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Police Department said its dispatch received several calls of shots fired in the 400 block of N. Railroad. Officers responded to the scene and confirmed a shooting happened.
SLO County supervisors set rules for free overnight RV parking: ‘A win for everyone’
Here’s how the new SLO County camping regulations work.
26-year-old Paso Robles man to serve six years in prison for rape of 16-year-old
KEYT
Santa Barbara County Fire assisting in recovering the body of a missing man in Santa Ynez River
Noozhawk
2 People Critically Injured in Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria
Two people suffered major injuries Sunday afternoon in a collision on Highway 101 in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. The crash involving a car and a motorcycle occurred at about 4:40 p.m. in the northbound freeway lanes at the Donovan Road exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
calcoastnews.com
Teen found with gun, drugs at Paso High School lot
Police arrested a 17-year-old driver for weapon and drug charges in a parking lot at the Paso Robles High School on Feb. 3, police said. Shortly before 1 p.m., a Paso Robles police officer attempted to pull the teen over on Niblick Road for an equipment violation. The 17-year-old driver then pulled into the parking lot of the Paso Robles High School.
SBC Fire helicopter transports cyclist with major injury to emergency room
