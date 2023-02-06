Read full article on original website
Preview The 2024 Lamborghini Aventador Successor In These Realistic Renders
This story contains illustrations that are not affiliated with or endorsed by Lamborghini. Every time Lamborghini announces a new V12-powered flagship there is much speculation about its design and performance. This is also true for the highly anticipated successor of the Aventador, with a 3D model created by digital artist Hycade giving us a likely accurate preview of the exterior.
Mansory Mercedes-AMG G63 Gets Chunkier Body And Rosy Pink Interior
The G-Class radiates the aura of a legend in the three-pointed star marque. The Mercedes-AMG G63 takes things up further by putting more aggressive elements into it. Seeing more room for improvement though, Mansory just couldn’t help but introduce more stuff in the classy SUV. Once again, the tuner gave the G-Wagen a more muscular look on the outside and matches it with a posh pink interior.
Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spotted In Italy By Motor1 Readers
Slide 1 of 8: Lamborghini Aventador replacement spy photo from Motor1 reader. Lamborghini Aventador replacement spy photo from Motor1 reader. All will be revealed in the coming weeks. We receive the vast majority of spy photos from professionals who do this for a living but every now and then, readers...
Nearly New Roush 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Up For Auction
The Ford F-150 Raptor has been a highly sought-after vehicle for well over a decade at this point, and hasn’t lost any steam in recent years, either. The off-road focused pickup retains its value better than most, and also frequently trades hands via various online auction sites as a true enthusiast vehicle. In recent months, that list includes this Roush 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor, as well as this regular 2014 model with just 1,400 miles on the clock. Now, yet another Roush 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor has emerged for sale at Bring a Trailer, and it has just 1,400 original miles, too.
The 2023 Accord Continues What Honda Does Best
Being a true car enthusiast means not having tunnel vision. Manual transmissions, high horsepower, and high prices don’t necessarily make a car good. That’s why I love cars like the Honda Accord. Maybe it’s the dad in me, but there’s nothing like a comfortable family sedan that does well at what it’s supposed to do, and looks good doing it. That’s why the basic Accord formula hasn’t changed much, and why the Accord has been one of the best-selling cars in the U.S. for over 30 years. The new 11th-generation Accord should continue that trend. Its combination of handsome styling, comfortable and stylish interior, and newfound fuel efficiency is welcome sedan supremacy in an ever-growing sea of crossovers.
The 2022 Audi RS 6 Avant Is a Family Hauler and Canyon Brawler
It’s easy to be thrilled by the 2022 Audi RS 6 Avant given its long list of superlatives. Its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine produces 591 hp as well as 590 lb-ft of torque, all while making a gorgeous roar. That engine is paired with a very competent eight-speed automatic gearbox and, naturally, Quattro all-wheel drive. The result is a big-ass, very practical car that can scoot to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. It can also haul five people and a whole bunch of stuff from Ikea. Really, the RS 6 Avant is a car that can do just about everything.
What Car Changed Your Perspective About Cars?
Cars are art. Good or bad, beautiful or ugly, every car ever built or designed is a piece of automotive art. And, as art, each one elicits a response from the viewer — or the driver. But, like building the Mona Lisa up in your head only to realize it’s smaller than you thought, sometimes experiencing art for yourself can be... different than you expect.
1988 Volkswagen Caddy Will Soon Have McLaren 650S Power
Can you imagine what a first-generation 1988 Volkswagen Caddy pickup would feel like if you put the twin-turbocharged V8 from a McLaren 650S in the load bin and used it to power the rear wheels?. Well, as it turns out, we won't have to imagine much longer. Garage 68 Motorsport...
Let the Miata Master Teach You How to Revive Your MX-5
Keeping a car roadworthy is not some sort of black magic, nor arcane science. It’s just a matter of tackling a few projects in order of importance, but that specific order can be confusing. True to the spirit of the enthusiast mantra, “Miata is always the answer,” here’s a video from the experts at Flyin’ Miata to help you.
Rivian R1S, Lambo Urus, And Shelby F-150 Super Snake Meet In Drag Race
The popularity of drag races has reached a peak level in recent years where nearly every YouTube channel or online publication makes quarter-mile competitions. There are some folks, like Throttle House, who have a good history of making exciting drag races and their latest episode doesn’t disappoint yet again. It’s a battle of three very different all-wheel-drive vehicles.
Ford Is Planning Some Kind of One-Off High Performance F-150 Lightning
If you’re thinking about fast Fords, what springs to mind? Is it a top-tier Mustang? What about something like the Focus ST? How about a modified F-150 Lightning to show off a new sponsorship deal for Ford? Well, that’s what it sounds like we might soon get to see according to details shared by Ford as it announced a new partnership with Formula 1 champions Red Bull racing.
The Next-Generation Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Has Reportedly Already Been Delayed
Mercedes-Benz has reportedly delayed its next-generation eSprinter commercial van. According to Automotive News, a source who was briefed on the delay claims that instead of production in the U.S. beginning in late 2026, it will instead begin sometime in the summer of 2028. European production will reportedly begin earlier than...
What Cars Do You Think Would Be Better Electrified?
Right now, EV swaps are still too complex and expensive to be viable for most owners of older and classic cars. Major automakers like Ford, Chevy and Mini have touted the ease of converting ICE-equipped models to EVs, but until crate motors (electric, that is) and battery packs are cheaply available as off-the-shelf parts, these kinds of conversions will remain rather niche. Or they’ll be the purview of specialist shops trying to conserve classics by turning them into EVs.
At $7,200, Is This 2002 Chevy S10 Crew Cab an Apocalyptically Good Deal?
Owing to HBO’s The Last of Us, “piece of shit” S10 Crew Cabs will soon be all the rage. Getting ahead of the game, today’s Nice Price or No Dice 4X4 doesn’t look shitty at all. But will the consensus be the same about its price?
Incredibly rare Lamborghini hidden away in a garage for decades is finally discovered – and now it’s sold for a fortune
A STUNNING Lamborghini that was gathering dust in a millionaire's château has sold for a fortune. Considered to be the 'first modern supercar', the 1975 Countach LP400 'Perisopio' is one of only 150 built. Purchased by a millionaire in 1983, the car was sequestered in a millionaire's luxury château...
Google Maps Update Will Cleverly Plan Trips Differently for EVs
As anyone who’s lived with an electric vehicle will tell you, you don’t plan journeys in EVs the same way you do in gas-powered cars. Your stops to refuel have to be a little more deliberate and premeditated. On Wednesday Google announced a trio of new Maps features targeting EVs that have the search giant’s software built in, like those from Volvo, Polestar, General Motors and Honda — and eventually Ford, too.
Porsche's Flagship Electric SUV Is Going to Be Massive
Now that practically every luxury automaker has an SUV to call its own, the next step is coming up with flagship, battery-electric versions. Porsche has been hard at work on its interpretation of the brief, and one thing’s clear, if fresh rumors bear out: it’s going to be absolutely huge.
Volkswagen Recalls 21,000 ID.4s Because They Could Randomly Lose Power
If you’re driving an electric vehicle, you probably aren’t expecting it to stall on you. In a new enough gas car, it’s also unlikely, but at least in the back of your mind, you know it could happen. In an EV, as long as the power’s on, you can expect to keep moving along. Unless you drive a Volkswagen ID.4, apparently.
