Missouri Traffic Jam? Driver Encounters Wild Horse Herd on Bridge
Traffic jams are slightly different when you're in the rural parts of Missouri. This is a perfect example. A driver shared video as he was stuck behind a herd of wild horses on a bridge crossing the Current River in the Show Me State. There's no context shared on this...
kcur.org
Strong legal weed sales fuel high hopes for some small Missouri towns
In the first weekend of recreational cannabis sales in the state, Missourians spent more than $12 million on both recreational and medical products. The strong sales were despite many operators being caught by surprise; the opening of recreational sales came a few days earlier than expected. Now, business owners are...
kcur.org
A new documentary explores how early German immigrants helped shape Missouri
The first wave of German immigrants came to Missouri in the mid-1830s. Within just a few years, the German population in the Show-Me State, and St. Louis in particular, increased exponentially. “People in what we now call Germany — but at that particular time, the early 19th century, were a...
One dead in overnight crash near Paseo
Kansas City police said a person is dead after an overnight crash that occurred Saturday morning.
KMBC.com
Chiefs fans subdue man who attacked Union Station security guard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A scary incident at Union Station Thursday night, right in the middle of the Chiefs fan zone part of it was captured on video. KMBC spoke exclusively to a bystander who stepped in to help a security guard who was being attacked. "When I heard...
Fed Ex driver dies in wreck with Amtrak train outside Kansas City, MO
A FedEx driver was killed early Tuesday when a truck collided with an Amtrak train, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Parents describe leading Kansas City police to missing son’s car, body
Family of a Grandview, Missouri, man found killed in his car say they are no closer to answers than when they led Kansas City police to him.
2 found shot, killed inside vehicle Wednesday in Kansas City
Kansas City police found a man and woman shot inside a vehicle on the 5200 block of 28th Terrace Wednesday. Both victims died.
I-70 Isn’t The Most Dangerous Road In Missouri This One Is
Sometimes driving in Missouri isn't for the faint of heart. I'll submit the section of I-435 near our border with Kansas. Lots of traffic, multiple lanes, lots of exits, and everyone seemingly going at least 10 miles over the speed limit. I-435 isn't an easy drive at all. Yet, while it does make some lists as one of Missouri's most dangerous roads. It's not the most dangerous in Missouri.
kcur.org
Kansas City just got a new flag. What does the redesign mean… and is it any good?
As Kansas City gears up to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, city officials are ushering even more change — by adopting a new municipal flag. The new flag will be a fresh symbol for Kansas City before it opens a new airport terminal and hosts the 2023 NFL Draft later this year.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested on Various Driving Offenses
A Kansas City man ran afoul of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon for a variety of driving related offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 35-year-old Kansas City resident Spencer D. Rehm at 4:21 P.M. Tuesday in Holt County on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid drivers license as a third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle or trailer with the Department of Revenue, and a second offense of owning or operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
KMBC.com
54-year-old Kansas City man identified as pedestrian killed in Independence crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian killed in a car crash this past Sunday has been identified by the Independence Police Department. The victim, 54-year-old Raymond A. Richards, was a resident of Kansas City, Missouri. The crash occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5 on U.S. 40 HWY at 36th Terrace.
KMOV
2 dead, several others injured in Metro East fire
Missouri officials eye legislation after News 4 Investigation on beauty procedure. Ukrainian family resettles in St. Louis area nearly a year since start of war. Missouri lawmaker wants to make the corn dog the official food of the state fair. State Rep. Ian Mackey, who represents part of St. Louis...
KMBC.com
Man, woman killed in double shooting on 28th Street in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting late Wednesday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened in the 5200 block of 28th Terrace, according to Kansas City police. Police were called out to the area just after 9:30 p.m. on a...
bluevalleypost.com
Two Overland Park hospitals earn top national rankings
The roundup rated hospitals across the country for their quality of care. Healthgrades analyzed data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country, specifically patient mortality and complication rates for 31 conditions and procedures. Every year, the company forms top 50, 100 and 250 lists for hospitals nationwide. The report by...
kcur.org
Despite funding dispute, Kansas City police get more money in proposed budget
The Kansas City Police Department is slated to receive by far the largest slice of Kansas City’s $2 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year – $280 million. The KCPD’s budget comes from the city’s general fund, which amounts to about $610 million for the upcoming fiscal year. The general fund takes up 30% of the city’s total budget, and funds most city departments.
kcur.org
UMB Bank says in court Thomas Hart Benton's descendants fabricated claims of estate mismanagement
A lawyer for UMB Bank said this week that some of the more salacious allegations made against his client by heirs of Missouri artist Thomas Hart Benton are fabricated. Other claims made by the Benton’s family about how UMB Bank managed the late artist’s estate have been stripped of context and factual underpinnings, Todd Ruskamp said.
1 killed in Amtrak train, FedEx truck crash in Cass County
One person died following a collision between a FedEx truck and an Amtrak train Tuesday just outside of Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
Missing teen found safe, Kansas City police say
Police said Shakir Thomas was last seen Tuesday around 6 a.m. in the area of 110th and Cypress.
kcur.org
Missouri's governor could take control of local prosecutor offices under bill passed by House
The Missouri House gave first-round approval to a crime prevention bill Wednesday, including a provision that would allow for the appointment of a special prosecutor in areas like St. Louis that exceed a set rate of homicides. Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, said the crime rate in the state is unacceptable,...
