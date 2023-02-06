Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots
The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range, Bizzarrini Giotto supercar: Car News Headlines
Audi's Q8 is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild. The changes should help align the gas-powered Q8 with the E-Tron electric SUV, which has been rebranded the Q8 E-Tron following its own update. Revived Italian sports car...
2024 BMW X5 Teased With Illuminated Grille
We have more evidence that the facelifted BMW X5 will debut very, very soon – in fact, probably sooner than you would expect. The X5 LCI – where LCI stands for Life Cycle Impulse or BMW’s way of saying a facelift – appeared on Twitter in a short seven-second video (see below), showing a big surprise and announcing its imminent arrival.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX To Have 335-HP Dual-Motor AWD Powertrain
We've known for more than six months now that Volkswagen is developing a go-faster GTX variant of its ID. Buzz electric people-carrier, but we hadn't got any info about it. That changes now as Autocar was able to learn some juicy details about the ID. Buzz GTX from Volkswagen's R&D boss Kai Gruenitz.
Top Speed
The Most Reliable Electric Cars According To Consumer Reports
When buying a new car, the first thing you will want to know is if it is reliable or not. Real human experience, however, can make give you valuable insight into what to expect. Like every other year, Consumer Reports has issued a list of the most reliable electric cars, and, to our surprise, the list has changed a lot when compared to the year before. In theory, electric vehicles should be a lot more reliable because they are missing a lot of the problematic parts associated with ICE-powered vehicles, like the transmission, ignition, fuel systems, valvetrains, or exhaust system among many other things. In reality, however, EVs have just as many, if not more problems than gasoline-powered or hybrid models. Owners of electric cars have reported issues with the battery packs, charging, electric drive motors, and the heating and cooling systems. Here's a list of 11 electric vehicles ranked by Consumer Reports according to the issues reported by owners.
MotorAuthority
Updated 2024 BMW X5 and X6 revealed
BMW's X5 mid-size SUV and its coupe-like X6 sibling have been thoroughly updated for the 2024 model year. Revealed late on Tuesday, the updated SUVs benefit from new styling, new powertrains, and an overhauled cabin loaded with BMW's latest technology. They go into production in April at BMW's plant in...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Latest Battery Breakthrough Will Change The Battery Game
In a groundbreaking revelation, researchers at the Tesla-funded battery research center at Dalhousie University have discovered the cause of lithium-ion batteries' tendency to self-discharge. This simple yet profound finding has the potential to increase the life expectancy of batteries and revolutionize the electric vehicle industry. Responding to reader comments regarding...
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo spy shots
Porsche is out testing prototypes for an updated Taycan, and the latest tester to be spotted is for the performance EV's Cross Turismo soft-roader body style. Prototypes for the sedan and Sport Turismo wagon are also out testing. Clear giveaways that this is the Cross Turismo and not the Sport Turismo include the taller ride height, chunky side skirts, and protective underbody cladding.
Does the 2023 Toyota Prius have a nice interior?
With the revamp of the Toyota Prius exterior, you would hope it carries on to the interior. Toyota brought a classy and luxurious design to the 2023 Toyota Prius interior. The post Does the 2023 Toyota Prius have a nice interior? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander three-row gets up to 362 hp
Toyota will use this week's 2023 Chicago Auto Show to present the new Grand Highlander, a three-row SUV slotting between the mid-size Highlander and full-size Sequoia. Revealed on Wednesday, the Grand Highlander will start sales later this year as a 2024 model, offering buyers a third row that Toyota says is big enough to comfortably fit adults, along with three powertrain options, and plenty of standard features. The standard Highlander also has three rows of seats.
MotorAuthority
One-off V-12 Lamborghinis, 2023 Lexus RZ: Today's Car News
Lamborghini is close to revealing a V-12 plug-in hybrid supercar as the successor to the Aventador, which means the pure V-12 era is almost over for the Raging Bull. To mark the milestone, Lamborghini has launched a pair of one-off cars—a coupe and a roadster—powered by the Aventador's 6.5-liter V-12.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Gives A subtle Nod To Tesla’s Upcoming Model 3 Refresh Dubbed Project Highland
For months now there have been speculations that Tesla is working on a refresh to the Model 3 and has codenamed the project "Highland." However, today, although subtle, we have received our first confirmation regarding project Highland from Elon Musk. For a few months now there have been reports claiming...
