When buying a new car, the first thing you will want to know is if it is reliable or not. Real human experience, however, can make give you valuable insight into what to expect. Like every other year, Consumer Reports has issued a list of the most reliable electric cars, and, to our surprise, the list has changed a lot when compared to the year before. In theory, electric vehicles should be a lot more reliable because they are missing a lot of the problematic parts associated with ICE-powered vehicles, like the transmission, ignition, fuel systems, valvetrains, or exhaust system among many other things. In reality, however, EVs have just as many, if not more problems than gasoline-powered or hybrid models. Owners of electric cars have reported issues with the battery packs, charging, electric drive motors, and the heating and cooling systems. Here's a list of 11 electric vehicles ranked by Consumer Reports according to the issues reported by owners.

4 DAYS AGO