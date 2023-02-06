LeBron James is on the brink of making history and the ticket market has taken notice. James is only 36 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, meaning he could take the scoring crown any game now. The Lakers' next game is set for Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Thunder at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and all eyes will be on James to see if he can reach his scoring benchmark to set the record.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO