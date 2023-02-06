ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
104.5 The Team

If Kyrie Can Sink Dallas Mavs, It Will Help New York Knicks

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The report said that the Mavs are sending Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Nets in exchange for Irving and Markieff Morris.
Sporting News

Lakers vs. Thunder ticket prices for LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record

LeBron James is on the brink of making history and the ticket market has taken notice. James is only 36 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, meaning he could take the scoring crown any game now. The Lakers' next game is set for Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Thunder at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and all eyes will be on James to see if he can reach his scoring benchmark to set the record.
Sporting News

Who is Todd Grisham? Announcer & voice of Undisputed boxing game continues rise from WWE, ESPN, DAZN

Boxing fans have been waiting since 2011 for a new video game featuring the sport. Now, their patience has paid off. The Undisputed video game recently had an Early Access reveal on PC. Not only will fans get to play as boxing’s past greats, but as the future of the sport. Along with fighters like Canelo Alvarez and Muhammad Ali, fans can hear a new age of commentary. That includes a familiar face for combat sports fans.

