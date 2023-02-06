ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

What you may have missed over the weekend

Mountain View Briefing
Mountain View Briefing
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yhA6q_0kdjr5J600
Will you have to pay taxes on the California Middle Class Tax Refund you received? Maybe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXMqW_0kdjr5J600
"I would hope and imagine that the IRS within the next month would come out with some ruling," said one IRS enrolled agent.
ABC7 - 02/02 13:36
View the full news >
A Man Who Allegedly Shot An Unarmed Black Airbnb Guest Who Was Crossing The Street Said “Oh, You Think You Can Run?” Before Firing His Weapon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xtwr_0kdjr5J600
Police said the suspect called 911 to report that he had shot someone he thought was breaking into his house. But even the suspect’s attorney admitted there was no evidence the victim was involved in any criminal activity.
BuzzFeed News - 02/03 18:27
View the full news >
California farmworkers cope with wildfire smoke, pesticides, roaches and rodents, survey says
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dc366_0kdjr5J600
One of the largest academic studies of California farmworkers is quantifying their difficult workplace and housing conditions at a time when the spotlight on those issues couldn’t be brighter. The University of California Merced Community and Labor Center released results of its first California Farmworker Health Study today. The...
ijpr.org - 02/05 08:03
View the full news >
Dozens of mountain lions die on California roads every year. Here are the hot spots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NbUEj_0kdjr5J600
The researchers’ report was dedicated this year to P-22, the iconic mountain lion euthanized late last year.
The Sacramento Bee - 02/03 11:50
View the full news >
Californians were blindsided by sky-high natural gas bills. Is anyone listening? | Opinion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L78cx_0kdjr5J600
"It's just like, holy cow," one SoCalGas customer said.
The Tribune - 02/05 05:30
View the full news >
Elon Musk Gives San Francisco a Second Chance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48vxnz_0kdjr5J600
The billionaire was just acquitted by a San Francisco jury in a civil trial over his 2018 tweets saying he was going to take Tesla private and that he had secured funding for it.
TheStreet - 02/04 13:33
View the full news >
Hunt ends for mountain lion that attacked California boy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OnXHe_0kdjr5J600
California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy on a Northern California hiking trail
San Diego Union-Tribune - 02/04 10:24
View the full news >
Joseph Gavin remembered after fatal collision in San Jose
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ndveu_0kdjr5J600
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A week has passed since 14-year-old Joseph Gavin died in a solo vehicle accident making him the first person in San Jose to die this year from a traffic collision. A girl who was also in the car died at the hospital. Police said the car was speeding, and the […]
KRON4 News - 02/05 07:19
View the full news >
Bay Area school teaching Black history all year long as study finds US students could learn more
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wjUFv_0kdjr5J600
A shocking survey found that one in four students doesn't know that Barack Obama was our nation's first Black president. One Alameda school is making sure "Black History Month is 365 days a year."
ABC7 News Bay Area - 02/04 18:53
View the full news >
Teen overdose deaths lead California schools to stock reversal drug
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oPGjT_0kdjr5J600
Lawmakers may soon require schools to keep Narcan on hand amid an influx of fentanyl into the state.
POLITICO - 02/05 04:00
View the full news >

Comments / 0

Related
californiaglobe.com

The Biggest Untold Reason for the Decline of Salmon

As Californians dig out from several major storms just since December, major reservoirs in the state are already filled to within 86 and 104 percent of their historical average for this date, and the Sierra snowpack sits at 205 percent of normal. With additional precipitation likely before the end of California’s attenuated rainy season, and massive projected snowmelt poised to cascade downstream later this spring, water managers are already deciding what to do with the all this water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

California trees are dying by the tens of millions

Drought and warm temperatures decimated California’s forests in 2022, according to a new report from U.S. Forest Service. An estimated 36.3 million trees across 2.6 million acres of federal, state, and private land died in California in 2022 “due to the cumulative impacts of extended drought, overstocked forest conditions, insect outbreaks, and disease,” the report […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

California giving you another reason to move to Mexico.

(San Diego, CA) — Assemblymember David Alvarez has introduced a measure which would make it easier for students who live in Mexico to attend college in California. The bill would create a five-year pilot program allowing low-income students who live in Mexico within 45 miles of the California border to pay in-state tuition to attend one of seven campuses in the San Diego and Imperial Valley Counties Community College Association. Under the bill, each participating college would host up to 200 binational students during the pilot phase of the program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
92.9 The Bull

12 Of The Dirtiest Sounding City Names in CALIFORNIA

You know that one friend who can take anything you say and twist it to make it sound dirty, naughty, strange, or just plain silly? Today, I am channeling that zany person in your life. I'm a bit silly sometimes, what can I say? A friend and colleague of mine in Buffalo just made a hilarious list of the dirtiest sounding names in the state of New York and that got me curious to see if any cities in California had a similar vibe. HINT: It does!
CALIFORNIA STATE
wyo4news.com

Domestic Disturbance call leads to arrest of wanted California man

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On February 4, 2023, at approximately 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tiremeetsroad.com

Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California

“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
KALISPELL, MT
The Oregonian

When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?

Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
OREGON STATE
Mountain View Briefing

Mountain View Briefing

Mountain View, CA
290
Followers
19
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Mountain View Briefing

Comments / 0

Community Policy