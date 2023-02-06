What you may have missed over the weekend

Will you have to pay taxes on the California Middle Class Tax Refund you received? Maybe "I would hope and imagine that the IRS within the next month would come out with some ruling," said one IRS enrolled agent. ABC7 View the full news >

A Man Who Allegedly Shot An Unarmed Black Airbnb Guest Who Was Crossing The Street Said “Oh, You Think You Can Run?” Before Firing His Weapon Police said the suspect called 911 to report that he had shot someone he thought was breaking into his house. But even the suspect’s attorney admitted there was no evidence the victim was involved in any criminal activity. BuzzFeed News View the full news >

California farmworkers cope with wildfire smoke, pesticides, roaches and rodents, survey says One of the largest academic studies of California farmworkers is quantifying their difficult workplace and housing conditions at a time when the spotlight on those issues couldn’t be brighter. The University of California Merced Community and Labor Center released results of its first California Farmworker Health Study today. The... ijpr.org View the full news >

Dozens of mountain lions die on California roads every year. Here are the hot spots The researchers’ report was dedicated this year to P-22, the iconic mountain lion euthanized late last year. The Sacramento Bee View the full news >

Californians were blindsided by sky-high natural gas bills. Is anyone listening? | Opinion "It's just like, holy cow," one SoCalGas customer said. The Tribune View the full news >

Elon Musk Gives San Francisco a Second Chance The billionaire was just acquitted by a San Francisco jury in a civil trial over his 2018 tweets saying he was going to take Tesla private and that he had secured funding for it. TheStreet View the full news >

Hunt ends for mountain lion that attacked California boy California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy on a Northern California hiking trail San Diego Union-Tribune View the full news >

Joseph Gavin remembered after fatal collision in San Jose SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A week has passed since 14-year-old Joseph Gavin died in a solo vehicle accident making him the first person in San Jose to die this year from a traffic collision. A girl who was also in the car died at the hospital. Police said the car was speeding, and the […] KRON4 News View the full news >

Bay Area school teaching Black history all year long as study finds US students could learn more A shocking survey found that one in four students doesn't know that Barack Obama was our nation's first Black president. One Alameda school is making sure "Black History Month is 365 days a year." ABC7 News Bay Area View the full news >