Leah Remini cries over daughter giving college a second try: I’m a ‘mess’
Leah Remini is learning what it’s like to live without her daughter as the 18-year-old heads to college. Although Sofia technically started her freshman year in 2022, Remini explained to her Instagram followers Monday that the teen returned home for a brief break before choosing another university. “In August, our daughter Sofia enrolled in a college she thought was meant for her,” the actress, 52, wrote. “I moved her into a dorm room and came home heartbroken to a quiet house. “For many reasons, that school didn’t make sense for her,” Remini continued. “So she left, and we got to have her home...
Mum defends calling baby after Disney character and doesn't care what people think
A mum has spoken out about calling her newborn after a Disney character and admits she doesn't care what people think. Indy Clinton - an Instagram influencer and fitness blogger - gave birth to her daughter, Bambi Valentine, on 13 October, 2022. This week, former Love Islanders Molly-Mae Hague and...
Molly-Mae gets mum-shamed over new baby’s wardrobe
Another day, another Molly-Mae Hague mum-shaming. Even before giving birth, fans couldn't stop talking about the former Love Island star's baby journey, with many speculating what the name could be. Since revealing her and Tommy Fury's new arrival is named Bambi, it's safe to say she's received a fair bit...
Molly-Mae Hague shares heartwarming video of daughter Bambi that makes her cry
Molly-Mae Hague has just shared the most adorable video of her and her newborn baby Bambi. The influencer welcomed her daughter last month with boyfriend Tommy Fury and it's safe to say that the new parents are absolutely head over heels. Take a look:. In the black and white video,...
Mum defends calling baby after Disney princess and says trolls should stay quiet
A mum who named her daughter after a Disney princess has defended Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury after they also drew inspiration from a Disney classic. Unless you've been living under a rock, you may have noticed the attention Molly-Mae and Tommy have been getting since they announced they have called their newborn Bambi.
Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery
Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
Meet Celine Dion’s Son With Late Husband, 21-Year-Old René-Charles Angélil
Celine Dion has made great contributions to the music industry, ranging from pop to rock to gospel and classical songs. The singer has built her name in various genres with her powerfully skilled vocals. While she is popular for releasing hit albums and songs like TheTitanic’s “My Heart Will Go On”, the French artist is also the mother to René-Charles, her talented firstborn.
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!
Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Chris Lopez Seemingly Confirms She Had A 5th Baby
Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry‘s ex and father of two of her children, has seemingly revealed that she has recently given birth. He did so while letting his thoughts loose under a since-deleted Instagram comment on Feb. 8 that can be seen below. “At this point it ain’t about the kids..she doin too much… on here and behind the scenes…running to the internet for validation because her fans enable her behavior,” his rant began.
Lip reader shares what Jennifer Lopez said to Ben Affleck during 'fight' at the Grammys
As with every year, the Grammys was full of entertainment, awkward acceptance speeches, and tense celebrity moments. And 2023's show was no different, as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck certainly brought the drama. At the event that took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February), the...
Woman 'trapped in child's body' has started dating other men following controversy
A 23-year-old woman whose body looks like an 'eight-year-old' has started dating other men after a previous relationship sparked controversy with the public. A new clip from the TLC series I Am Shauna Rae showed Shauna preparing for a date after previously making headlines due to her link with 26-year-old Dan Swygart.
hotnewhiphop.com
Maya Jama Returning Ex Ben Simmons’ $1M Engagement Ring After Athlete Sends Legal Demand
The NBA player proposed to the “Love Island” host in December of 2021. By September of the next year, their engagement had ended. Just like the rest of us, celebrities often experience the pain of heartbreak within their romantic relationships. Unfortunately for them, the drama is played out for the entire world to see – and comment on. Most recently, formerly engaged couple Maya Jama and Ben Simmons have been the talk of the town. This is thanks to the astounding $1M engagement ring he surprised her with in December of 2021.
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
seventeen.com
'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress
Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Taylor Swift Was A Full-On Heroine When A Photographer Hollered At A Publicist On The Red Carpet
Taylor Swift saved the day when photographers yelled at a publicist on the Grammy's red carpet.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Prince Harry’s ‘Older Woman’ Lover Is Younger Than Meghan Markle But She and Her Family Received Scrutiny After ‘Spare’ Release
The guessing game about the identity of Prince Harry's "older woman" lover who he wrote about in 'Spare' is over. But it wasn’t all games for her and her family.
ABC News
Naomi Campbell shows off rare glimpse of her daughter while in Abu Dhabi
Naomi Campbell recently enjoyed some adorable mother-daughter time. The supermodel on Monday shared a carousel of Instagram photos of her visit to the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, and in some, fans caught glimpses of her 1-year-old daughter. In the snaps, Campbell is seen wearing a leopard print coat along with scarf...
