Why Abby Rubbed NCIS Fans The Wrong Way In Season 5, Episode 10
Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill's "NCIS" is a television mainstay at this point, enjoying a run on the small screen that spans two decades and counting. While even cast staples like Donald "Ducky" Mallard himself, David McCallum, don't think the show makes much sense anymore, such feelings have done little to turn away its most devoted fans. After all, suddenly dropping a series that's over 400 episodes deep is no simple feat, especially one that's loaded with characters that are so easy for audiences to latch onto emotionally.
What Time Is ‘A Million Little Things’ On Tonight? How To Watch Season 5 Online
The last new episode of ABC’s A Million Little Things (Season 4, Episode 20: “Just in Case”) aired all the way back in May of 2022. Thankfully, the show returns tonight for its fifth and (sadly) final season. If you need a quick refresher on where we left off, the show’s YouTube page uploaded a helpful two-minute Season 4 recap (and the entire series is streaming on Hulu).
Why is Chicago PD Season 10, Episode 13 further delayed?
Chicago PD Season 10, Episode 13 was supposed to air in a week. That’s not the case anymore. Why is the episode further delayed?. When Chicago PD went on a mini hiatus, NBC told us how long the wait for new episodes would be. We only had to wait until Wednesday, Feb. 8. The bad news is that’s not going to be the case anymore.
Vanessa Lachey Reveals 'Big Things Happening' in 'NCIS Hawai'i' Season 2 (Exclusive)
NCIS: Hawai'i is in its second season, and the show has been a wild ride since it premiered in 2021. But as Season 2 winds down, fans will likely be in a few surprises in the next few episodes. PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey, who teased what fans can expect from the rest of the season.
NCIS: Hawaii Fans Are Ecstatic Over Lucy's Season 2 Return
Special Agent Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) had been absent from "NCIS: Hawai'i" since Season 2, Episode 7 in the appropriately titled "Vanishing Act," and it's hard not to feel even the temporary loss of a character who has been there since the series pilot. Her absence has been especially felt as her lover Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) has remained there to pine for her alongside the impatient fans, even as it was Kate who told her partner to take the job as agent afloat in the first place. Lucy is floating, both literally and figuratively, through the "NCIS" Universe, so she popped up for a crossover appearance on the Season 3 episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles," "A Long Time Coming." But, for weeks, she's been missed by fans on her home series of "Hawai'i."
Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?
It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
Mark Harmon May Have Left in Season 19, But He Remains a Major Part of ‘NCIS’ Well Into Season 20
Mark Harmon said goodbye to Leroy Jethro Gibbs in episode 4 of season 19 after playing the character for more than 400 episodes.
‘NCIS’: Rocky Carroll Shares Scene That Made Him Realize ‘I’ve Been Upgraded as a Director’
Rocky Carroll is once again wearing two director hats — on camera (as Leon Vance) and behind it — for the January 23 episode of NCIS. For the 21st episode of the CBS procedural he’s directed, Carroll has both at least one heart-to-heart and some action scenes when, in “Big Rig,” the team is drawn in to help an already-in-progress undercover FBI operation. An old friend of Torres’ (Wilmer Valderrama) comes to him, disheveled and bloodied, for guidance amidst the op and then disappears, leading to the team trying to track him down.
NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo
Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
LL Cool J Speaks out After 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement
NCIS: Los Angeles is ending. The series will conclude after 322 episodes and 14 seasons, with the series finale airing on May 14 on CBS, as well as on-demand and streaming on Paramount+. A spinoff of NCIS starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime series ever on the network behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds. LL Cool J and O'Donnell have been on the series for the entire run. The rapper is proud of the show's success despite its cancelation, writing in an Instgram post: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"
‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode
The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Chris O'Donnell Speaks out on CBS Ending the Show
NCIS: Los Angeles stars have responded to CBS' decision to end the show after 14 seasons. Chris O'Donnell and Daniela Ruah shared their reactions to the news on Instagram Saturday. NCIS: Los Angeles will end its run with the Season 14 finale on May 14, with well over 300 episodes produced.
'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS
CBS renewed So Help Me Todd for a second season on Thursday. The hit new series stars Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin as Todd, a private detective working for his mother's law firm, and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as his mother, Margaret. So Help Me Todd was created by Scott Prendergast and includes Dr. Phil McGraw as an executive producer.
FBI's Jeremy Sisto Explains Why Jubal's Big Episode With His 'Old Demons' Feels Like A Season Finale
The new episode of FBI will feel worthy of a season finale, according to Jeremy Sisto, but that may not be good news for Jubal.
Why Shammy From Magnum P.I. Looks So Familiar
Successfully rebooting a franchise like "Magnum P.I." is no easy task. The series is as signature to '80s style and attitude as "Miami Vice," and forget filling Tom Selleck's shoes in the lead role; the more critical pressing matter would be how to replace that mustache. "Magnum P.I." premiered in...
The Good Wife Spin-Off Focused On Elsbeth Tascioni Is Reportedly In The Works At CBS
Courtesy of creators Robert and Michelle King, "The Good Wife" premiered in September 2009 and took the legal drama sphere by storm. Julianna Margulies is a compelling lead as Alicia Florrick, so with a strong supporting cast behind her and a compelling story about political blunders, the legal system, and more, it should come as no surprise that it became such a hit. It stuck around for seven seasons and just over 150 episodes, picking up well-earned awards and nominations along the way. "The Good Wife" ended in 2016, but a franchise was only just beginning.
‘The Last Of Us’ viewers react to episode three: “One of the greatest episodes of TV ever made”
Viewers of The Last Of Us have reacted to the show’s third episode, with many heaping huge praise on it. Debuting last night (January 29) on HBO in the US, ‘Long Long Time’ shifted focus on new characters Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). We are...
Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 13: Release date, promo and everything else you need to know
What more does the new season have to offer? Continue reading for more details on Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 13. Ever since the premiere of the 12th episode, “I Can Let You Go,” aired back on January 18, 2023, in which the viewers got to see that Sean O’Neal calls Upton from prison, uncovering confidential material. While Upton struggles with how to keep O’Neal at bay, the team quickly mobilizes to stop a crime before it’s too late. After this major cliffhanger, it is no surprise that the fandom is eager to know what happens next in the series and when it is expected to continue the plot from the previous episode in order to bring the season to an enjoyable ending.
Hina's Recent NCIS: Hawai'i Appearance Has Fans Wishing She Was A Series Regular
"NCIS: Hawai'i" follows a similar format to the other shows in the "NCIS" franchise. There's a crime, the characters investigate, and hopefully, they catch their guy. Although the show mainly focuses on the agents who work out of the Pearl Harbor Field Office, there are a few other recurring characters who pop up from time to time. There's Captain Joe Milius (Enver Gjokaj) — Special Agent-in-Charge Jane Tennant's (Vanessa Lachey) love interest before he was reassigned — Jane's former mentor Maggie Shaw (Julie White), and Gunnery Sergeant Norman 'Boom Boom' Gates (Sharif Atkins), an explosives expert who works with the team on occasion. Viewers also get to see the people who are important to Special Agent Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant) outside of work, including his good friend, Hina.
‘NCIS: LA’ Reunites Kilbride & His Ex-Wife in Final Season (PHOTOS)
Who is Retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) away from work? We’re probably about to get the most information about that we have yet with Marilu Henner guest starring as his ex-wife in the February 26 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. So what prompts this reunion? Elizabeth visits and...
