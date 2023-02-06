ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

WTAJ

Housekeeper cleaned out Altoona woman’s bank account, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A housekeeper is accused of cleaning more than houses after $16,000 was cleaned out of a bank account where a woman got her social security checks deposited, Altoona police report. Court documents show that Jennifer Potts, 52, of Altoona, is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation into the missing finances […]
ALTOONA, PA
venangoextra.com

Cochranton man facing charges in two incidents

A Cochranton man is facing a number of charges in connection with two recent incidents. Sugarcreek Borough police said in a criminal complaint that on Jan. 28, Curtis Giles, 23, walked into Rural King on Route 8, took a crossbow valued at $600 and left the store without paying for the bow.
COCHRANTON, PA
wesb.com

James City Man Arrested in Bradford on Weapons Charges

A James City man was arrested in Bradford on weapons charges. According to the City of Bradford Police, officers responded to a call about an unwanted man knocking on a door on Kiwanis Court early Monday morning. The caller also said he believed the man had a gun. Officers located...
BRADFORD, PA
WTAJ

Woman hit with insurance fraud following Altoona crash, AG says

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Hollidaysburg woman is accused of insurance fraud after the Office of the Attorney General said she added a vehicle to her policy after a crash and tried to make a claim. The investigation into Anastasia Morris, 42, of Hollidaysburg, began after Altoona police were called to a crash between a Jeep […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
ALTOONA, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Man charged with selling drugs to woman who OD’d

A woman’s overdose Saturday resulted in drug sale charges for a Cranberry Township man, and police said he planned to exchange the drugs for explicit acts. Police said 9 grams of suspected cocaine and paraphernalia were found in his room following the incident. John F. Gilliland, 49, was charged...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Overnight Fire in Vernon Township Claims 2 Lives

An overnight fire claimed the lives of two people in Crawford County. A neighbor reported the fire at a home on Mcclintock Dr. in Vernon Township just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. The first fire crews at the scene reported the house was engulfed in flames. The coroner identified the victims...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Defense Requests Competency Evaluation for Accused Murderer

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Public defenders representing Jeremy Dailey, the suspect in the January shooting death of 74-year-old Thomas Ralph Kemmer, have filed a motion requesting a competency evaluation. Dailey, who according to court records has yet to enter a plea, is accused of first-degree Criminal Homicide and...
CLARION COUNTY, PA

