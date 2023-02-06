Read full article on original website
Man accused in fishing scandal facing new charge in Hermitage
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing a new forgery charge locally.
Housekeeper cleaned out Altoona woman’s bank account, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A housekeeper is accused of cleaning more than houses after $16,000 was cleaned out of a bank account where a woman got her social security checks deposited, Altoona police report. Court documents show that Jennifer Potts, 52, of Altoona, is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation into the missing finances […]
venangoextra.com
Cochranton man facing charges in two incidents
A Cochranton man is facing a number of charges in connection with two recent incidents. Sugarcreek Borough police said in a criminal complaint that on Jan. 28, Curtis Giles, 23, walked into Rural King on Route 8, took a crossbow valued at $600 and left the store without paying for the bow.
wesb.com
James City Man Arrested in Bradford on Weapons Charges
A James City man was arrested in Bradford on weapons charges. According to the City of Bradford Police, officers responded to a call about an unwanted man knocking on a door on Kiwanis Court early Monday morning. The caller also said he believed the man had a gun. Officers located...
‘Bizarre:’ Judge sentences man who led officers on chase from OVI checkpoint
Even the judge agrees, if Brian Chrystal had just pulled over in August at an OVI checkpoint, he wouldn’t be going to prison.
Woman hit with insurance fraud following Altoona crash, AG says
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Hollidaysburg woman is accused of insurance fraud after the Office of the Attorney General said she added a vehicle to her policy after a crash and tried to make a claim. The investigation into Anastasia Morris, 42, of Hollidaysburg, began after Altoona police were called to a crash between a Jeep […]
Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
Man accused of OVI in death of jogger in Neshannock
A man from Neshannock has been charged in the death of a jogger who was hit and killed on Wilmington Road.
Man sentenced in 2017 New Castle federal drug case
A man from New Castle was sentenced to prison in connection to a federal drug trafficking investigation.
Sentence imposed on Clearfield County woman busted with large drug supply
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Allport woman was sentenced in federal court Tuesday following her conviction of conspiring to sell a large supply of meth. On Feb. 7, 55-year-old Tammie Brolin was sentenced to 120 months in prison (10 years) followed by five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung. […]
Woman receives sentence for setting fire to Youngstown home
Judge Maureen Sweeney handed down the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to Cheree Moore, 43, who was convicted in December of two counts of aggravated arson following a trial.
Police pursue car reportedly stolen from Austintown
Boardman police were in pursuit of a car that was a suspected vehicle in a recent car theft in Austintown.
Mother of McKeesport shooter told emergency dispatchers her son was having a ‘PTSD episode’
Police said the man charged with killing a McKeesport police officer Monday, and wounding one other, was experiencing a mental health crisis stemming from post-traumatic stress disorder. According to the criminal complaint filed by Allegheny County Homicide detective Greg Renko, two McKeesport Police were dispatched to 1411 Wilson Street to...
Youngstown man pleads guilty to gun charge in federal court
A city man who was arrested in October by Austintown police on a gun charge pleaded guilty today in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Man receives sentence for fight at Boardman GetGo
Anthony DeFrance, 22, received the sentence from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum following a Dec. 12 guilty plea to a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Police seek driver of stolen SUV who led them on chase in Hempfield, Jeannette
State police are seeking help to identify the driver of a stolen vehicle who led them on a chase Sunday afternoon in Hempfield and Jeannette. While troopers were patrolling on Toll Route 66 northbound in Hempfield near mile marker 3 around 4:45 p.m., they attempted a traffic stop on a white Ford Eco Sport. Police did not say the reason for the stop in a news release.
cranberryeagle.com
Man charged with selling drugs to woman who OD’d
A woman’s overdose Saturday resulted in drug sale charges for a Cranberry Township man, and police said he planned to exchange the drugs for explicit acts. Police said 9 grams of suspected cocaine and paraphernalia were found in his room following the incident. John F. Gilliland, 49, was charged...
erienewsnow.com
Overnight Fire in Vernon Township Claims 2 Lives
An overnight fire claimed the lives of two people in Crawford County. A neighbor reported the fire at a home on Mcclintock Dr. in Vernon Township just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. The first fire crews at the scene reported the house was engulfed in flames. The coroner identified the victims...
explore venango
Defense Requests Competency Evaluation for Accused Murderer
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Public defenders representing Jeremy Dailey, the suspect in the January shooting death of 74-year-old Thomas Ralph Kemmer, have filed a motion requesting a competency evaluation. Dailey, who according to court records has yet to enter a plea, is accused of first-degree Criminal Homicide and...
WJAC TV
Juvenile arrested in connection to Westmont threat left 2nd note at elementary school
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Westmont Hilltop School District are providing additional details in regards to Monday's arrest of a juvenile in connection with last week's threat investigation. In a letter sent out by District Superintendent Thomas Mitchell, officials say the juvenile was taken into custody after...
