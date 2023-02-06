Temperatures in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont Fell Well Below Zero, Setting a Record at -108 Degrees

Read full article on original website
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The Old Man of the Mountain lives again - in ice form - nearly 20 years after crumbling to the ground.The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday morning shared a photo of rime ice that resembled the iconic New Hampshire landmark. They say a summer summit volunteer named Ken was looking at one of the observatory's webcams and noticed the resemblance. The original rock profile was on Cannon Mountain in Franconia and collapsed on May 3, 2003. "It looks like a younger version with a full head of hair!" commenter Kevin Wood posted to Facebook.Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.
