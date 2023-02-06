Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Polar vortex to unleash dangerous cold blast in northeastern US
A quick but intense blast of Arctic air will barrel into the Northeast later this week to deliver quite a cold shock to the Northeast and neighboring Canada, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The wave of freezing air will serve as a harsh reminder that it's still the dead of winter despite January producing temperatures of 5-15 degrees above average across the region.
natureworldnews.com
UK Weather Forecast: Chances of Rain, Colder Temperatures to Unfold Until Next Week
The latest weather forecast in the United Kingdom said that wintry weather conditions are expected to unfold on Monday, with chances of snow and freezing outlook. The blast of arctic air and polar vortex recently helped unleash a colder weather outlook in the U.K., including Canada and the Northeast. The...
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather Forecast: Northeast to Expect More Snow, Freezing Rain as Millions of Americans Under Winter Weather Warnings
According to the latest weather forecast, portions of the Northeast could expect more snow this week as millions of Americans are under winter weather warnings alert. The winter storm began to unload in Colorado and Denver, resulting in significant road disruptions on Interstate 70. The report said that road crashes...
BBC
Polar vortex: A guide to surviving extreme cold
In the bitter cold winter months, being outside during plunging temperatures can pose a threat to health and safety - and can even be deadly. Dangerous cold snaps are not uncommon for parts of North America between December and February, affecting millions of people from the Canadian prairies all the way down to the US Midwest and New England.
natureworldnews.com
UK Latest Weather Forecast: Cold Weather Alert, Freezing Temperatures to Unload This Week; Cold-Related Health Concerns Possible, UKHSA Warns
The latest weather forecasts said that freezing conditions, fog and cold alerts are present in the United Kindom. The challenging weather conditions would result in cold-related health concerns. The early weeks of February in the United Kingdom (U.K.) recorded temperatures drop and freezing weather conditions. Cold-related health concerns and travel...
The Weather Channel
February-April Temperature Outlook: Any Influence From A Potential Weaker Polar Vortex?
February is expected to trend colder in the West, especially early in the month. Any February cold in the rest of the U.S. might not last very long. Early spring may trend colder in the northern U.S. A possible weaker polar vortex could have some influence in that forecast. Sign...
Ice cold: The coldest wind chill ever in the US was recorded this week!
Think it is cold in Cleveland?! How about a -108 degree wind chill and hurricane-force winds?! This will likely break the all-time US record.
natureworldnews.com
Latest Weather Updates: Record-Breaking Cold To Unload in Upper Midwest, New England
The latest weather forecast said a dangerous and record-breaking cold would unload in Upper Midwest and New England from Friday until the weekend. The extreme cold can become challenging for motorists and homeowners this week. It is advisable to stay updated with the weather conditions before leaving. Blast of colder...
What are the largest earthquakes to strike the US?
More than 11,00 have died in Turkey and Syria following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake Sunday and dozens of powerful aftershocks. It was the worst earthquake to hit that region in over 100 years.
Arctic blast could trigger a rare weather phenomenon: Frost quakes
When arctic air blasts through the Northeast and New England this weekend, it could cause a rare weather phenomenon called frost quakes. Frost quakes, also known as ice quakes or cryoseisms, are seismic events caused by a sudden fracturing or cracking action in frozen ground, soil or rock that is saturated with water or ice. If the cracking is big enough, the process can cause a shaking motion and a loud boom. For this reason, they are often mistaken for minor earthquakes.
'Dangerous' arctic air returns this weekend after a month-long hiatus
What has been a mild start to 2023 will come crashing to a halt this weekend as winter makes a roaring comeback across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.
First Alert Forecast: Arctic air arrives Friday
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will be chilly across the area to close out the week as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area early Friday. Winds will increase out of the northwest and gusts will be over 30 miles per hour in the wake of the front through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning. An *ALERT DAY* has been issued for Friday and Saturday, mainly from Friday night through Saturday morning due to the dangerously cold wind chills expected. High temperatures will recover to the low 30s and the winds will not be a factor by then. Warmer weather will return on Sunday. Expect high temperatures to be nearly 20 degrees warmer Sunday afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s.Next week will see a return to above-average temperatures with highs will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. There will be sunny skies on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, then again Friday to close out the week.Temperatures for the entire week will remain in the 50s with lows in the 40s.
Snowstorm to snarl travel across Midwest, Northeast
Flight delays and cancellations began mounting on Wednesday as the second winter storm of the week dropped snowfall. The final full week of January started on a wintry note as a winter storm blanketed a swath of the interior Northeast with snow that disrupted travel and caused disruptions to daily activities. Another snowstorm will follow close on the early-week system’s heels, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the cold air left behind the first storm could allow the second to unload heavier accumulations and pack a bigger punch.
Wind chills in New England are so low, they're literally off the charts
If there was any doubt about just how brutal Friday's conditions were in New England, look no further than New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory, where a wind chill of minus 101 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded. And it's hardly an isolated case. Much of New England is dealing with a dangerous...
Snow moon and two-day cold weather alert as temperatures plunge
A 48-hour cold weather alert will begin on Sunday night as authorities warning of the health risks of the latest cold snap. The warning has been issued for Sunday evening by the UK Health Security Agency and continues until 6pm on Tuesday.The Met Office expects temperatures as low as -3C in rural areas, with widespread frost expected. All regions in England are set to be affected, though forecasters say the West Midlands and the Welsh Borders will be the coldest.Temperatures will plunge at night but are not expected to fall below mid-single figures during the daytime chilly spells. ...
Records lows set as Arctic air descends into Northeast
Arctic air set record lows across the Northeast Saturday morning, bringing dangerously cold sub-zero temperatures and wind chills that dropped to 45 to 50 degrees below zero in some areas.Record lows were set on Saturday morning in the following cities, according to the National Weather Service:BostonProvidence, Rhode IslandHartford, ConnecticutWorcester, MassachusettsBoston's record of 10 degrees below zero smashed the last record of two degrees below zero, which was set in 1886. In Albany, New York the temperature was 13 degrees below zero, which tied the previous record. Glenn Falls, New York, set a record low of minus 24 degrees. The wind chills...
The Most Powerful Earthquake on Record
The most powerful earthquake ever measured occurred in Chile in 1960, according to a 24/7 Tempo analysis.
Record wind chill of 108 degees below zero set atop Mount Washington
A record-setting wind chill of 108 degrees below zero hit Mount Washington in New Hampshire as arctic air brought dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills to the Northeast. The Mount Washington Observatory is set at the peak of the Northeast's highest mountain. The area is famous for extreme weather conditions. On Saturday, wind gusts peaked at around 127 miles per hour. The observatory also recorded an actual temperature of 47 degrees below zero, tying an observatory record set in 1934. Video shared on Twitter shows the intense weather. The conditions are recorded as arctic air causes freezing temperatures across the Northeast. Record lows were...
natureworldnews.com
Mild Weather, Warmup Expected in Northeast This February After Worst Wind Chill Unleashes
The Northeastern United States can expect a sudden warmup and mild weather next week after a blast of colder weather that brought freezing temperatures and challenging weather conditions. The rapid but intense wave of polar vortex and arctic brought unleashed significant cold in the Northeast. In the South, CNN reported...
Watch live: Aerial views show damage in Turkey as earthquake search enters third day
Watch live aerial footage from Turkey that shows the scale of the devastation caused by massive earthquakes and aftershocks which shook the region on Monday (6 February). The disaster has so far claimed the lives of over 8,700 people across Turkey and Syria, with the WHO warning that that number could rise to over 20,000. “It’s now a race against time,” WHO’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva. “Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes.”Almost 25,000 rescue workers from Turkey and many teams flown in from around the world have flown in to help to find survivors.Aid and rescue teams also face challenging weather conditions, with rain, snow and plummeting temperatures sweeping across Turkey at night. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Aerial footage captures earthquake damage in Syria's IdlibGlobal quake rescue effort hits ground in Turkey, SyriaWatch live: Rescue efforts continue in Turkey as death toll crosses 8,700
Comments / 0