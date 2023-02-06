ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Those who return to work after loss of spouse may face increased physical, mental health challenges

By Denise Mann, HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

When Elizabeth R.'s husband passed away from bone cancer in 2016, she felt grateful that her employer offered generous bereavement leave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQ5ta_0kdjpvkh00
People who returned to work within three months of losing a spouse had higher perceived stress levels and greater systemic inflammation than retirees who had lost their partner, a new study found. Photo by Photographee.eu/Shutterstock

Now 40, she worked in the development department of a large nonprofit cancer group at the time and felt ready to go back when her leave was up. However, about two weeks into her return, she realized it was too much, too soon.

"Every time I would hear a cancer survivor or caregiver story, I had a reaction," she recalled. Elizabeth, who asked that her last name not be used, decided to resign and has since remarried and started a second career as a massage therapist in Grand Rapids, Mich.

But not every widow or widower who works has these options, and those who don't may face increased physical and mental health challenges, a new study suggests.

People who returned to work within three months of losing a spouse had higher perceived stress levels and greater systemic inflammation than retirees who had lost their partner. The less these folks earned at their job, the worse the mental health effects, the study showed.

"It is important to recognize that widows and widowers have twice as much to deal with as other people who work and are not grieving a spouse," said study author Jensine Paoletti . She is a postdoctoral research fellow in the Biobehavioral Mechanisms Explaining Disparities Lab (BMED) at Rice University in Houston.

Widows and widowers who worked after losing a spouse reported more stress on a standard questionnaire measuring stress levels. They also had higher blood levels of several inflammatory proteins, including interleukin-6, tumor necrosis factor-alpha, and chemokine ligands 4, the investigators found.

"If you have high levels of inflammation, you have a much higher risk of heart disease, dementia and certain cancers," Paoletti said.

This could be what drives the well-known "widowhood effect," added researcher Chris Fagundes , a professor of psychological sciences at Rice and director of the BMED lab. The widowhood effect suggests that older adults who are grieving a spouse have an increased risk of dying compared with people whose spouses are still living.

One of the best ways to reduce inflammation and stress and improve health is to engage in regular physical activity, Fagundes said.

It's also important to understand the leave policies where you work and take advantage of those that exist, Paoletti advised.

Still, changes are needed at the federal policy level to ensure that everyone has these benefits, she said. There is no federal law that mandates employers provide bereavement leave, but the tide may be turning. Growing numbers of companies are starting to offer some type of bereavement leave, according to research from the Society for Human Resource Management, and a handful of states have mandated bereavement leave in recent years.

The study was published online recently in Psychoneuroendocrinology .

"If you are widowed and are working within the first three months of losing your partner and not at a high level of income, you are not in great shape," said Sherry Cormier , a psychologist and bereavement trauma specialist based in Pittsburgh, Pa., and Santa Cruz, Calif.

You are more stressed out, and your inflammation levels are higher, said Cormier.

"We really do need to recognize that when we lose a family member, some of the main implications may be income or social or economic status," said Cormier, who has no ties to the new research.

Most people have to work to support themselves and their families, and they feel like they can't show grief at work, she explained. This is called emotional asking, and it makes everything worse. "We need to feel grief, and we need to cry," Cormier said.

Find a safe place to grieve outside of work, she suggested.

And, Cormier added, there are other ways to help yourself through this difficult time.

"Try to talk to a financial counselor or find someone willing to volunteer to help you sort out your finances so you understand your options," she said.

Joining a support group or speaking with a bereavement counselor can also help you cope with the loss of a loved one. "Think about people in your life who you can count on and let them know what you need," Cormier said.

In the first year following the loss of a spouse, you are also at increased risk for a major health issue, so see your healthcare provider for a checkup. "Don't wait to do this," she stressed.

Self-care also helps reduce stress and can improve overall health. It's important to eat a healthy diet, get regular exercise and get good quality sleep. These all work together.

"If you are not eating well and not moving your body, you are not going to sleep well, and not sleeping well impacts your appetite and whether you can exercise," she said.

Acupuncture, massage or meditation can also help reduce stress and inflammation. "It's time to take care of yourself," Cormier said.

More information

The American Psychological Association has more on coping with the loss of a loved one.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 4

49 state of mind
1d ago

I feel very sorry for anyone who looses their spouse!!! It brakes my heart to think every morning we wake up together is one morning closer to one of us waking up alone ☹️ But on a happy note” I’m glad I married my best friend!!! Plus she’s hot 👍🏿🤭

Reply
3
Big Mike
1d ago

I was back to work after a week. does it suck yes but whe. you become a single parent when that happens the bills keep coming with more responsibility. plus, to stay at home longer was a reminder because you only think about what you have lost

Reply
2
Related
CNN

Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms

Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
HealthDay

Working Gets Tough When Grieving a Lost Spouse

FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- When Elizabeth R.’s husband passed away from bone cancer in 2016, she felt grateful that her employer offered generous bereavement leave. Now 40, she worked in the development department of a large nonprofit cancer group at the time and felt ready to...
TEXAS STATE
MHK Fitness

Exercise Helps Mental Health

Exercise is an essential part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and its benefits are not just limited to physical health. Exercise has been proven to have a positive impact on mental health as well, making it an essential tool in combating stress, anxiety, and depression.
TheDailyBeast

Tens of Thousands of Americans May Have This Deadly Disease—and Not Even Know It

The patient, Hector Campos, came into the emergency department with shortness of breath, erratic fever, and swollen, itchy ears. His wife explained that Campos had tested negative for COVID-19. “What do you think this might be?” Campos asked the chief of emergency medicine, Ethan Choi, who was similarly befuddled by the man’s symptoms.Scary, right? But it’s not real—Campos and Choi are both characters on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med. Over the course of the episode, which aired in March 2021, Choi initially misdiagnoses Campos’ symptoms as pneumonia and a bacterial infection, but a test comes back for widespread inflammation....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AnnWrites

High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)

Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
psychologytoday.com

5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood

High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
Healthline

How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?

While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
The Independent

6 mouth cancer symptoms everyone should know as cases skyrocket

Cases of mouth cancer have grown by more than a third over the last decade, according to a recent report, placing renewed emphasis on the importance of knowing the symptoms and having them checked out early.According to research published by the Oral Health Foundation, 8,864 people in the UK were diagnosed with the disease in 2021, up 36 per cent on a decade ago, with 3,034 people dying with the illness within the year.That represents an increase in deaths of 40 per cent in the last 10 years and a 20 per cent rise in the last five.“Traditional causes...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
527K+
Followers
73K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy