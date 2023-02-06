ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN boss Chris Licht knows his morning show 'needs to improve' regardless of past Don Lemon drama, sources say

By Joseph Wulfsohn
 2 days ago
Comments / 24

Al Selsky
1d ago

he is an arrogant he/she who has no class stopped watching CNN the day he was moved to New time slot.wull return when he is fired maybe

Reply
6
Juli LeGrand
2d ago

Lemon is still there? Fire him. You might regain some viewers.

Reply(2)
14
Ross Plumb
1d ago

how long has this network been under construction...sounds like he is incompetent

Reply
6
RadarOnline

Don Lemon Flees New York City With Husband Tim Malone After CNN Meltdown

Don Lemon and his partner, Tim Malone, paid a visit to the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., only one day after Radar learned the CNN anchor allegedly "lost his mind" on staff members."California Dreamin’ on such a winter’s day…" Malone captioned a carousel of Instagram snapshots of the duo enjoying a sunny, February day in the Golden State.In one of the photos, Lemon and Malone — who got engaged in 2019 — were all smiles as they stood in front of the famed hotel. The series of snaps also included a picture of the popular "Bienvenidos Amigos" script...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

No Joke: CNN’s Ruthless Boss Chris Licht Mulling Axing Embattled Primetime Line-Up For Comedy Show—In Talks With Jon Stewart

CNN boss Chris Licht is reportedly contemplating whether to axe the struggling network’s current primetime lineup in favor of a comedic news-focused talk show, RadarOnline.com has learned.The development would mark Licht’s latest shakeup at the embattled news network since taking over as chairman and CEO in May 2022 following Jeff Zucker’s fall from grace months earlier.Also surprising are reports indicating Licht and other CNN executives are eyeing American comedian and political commentator Jon Stewart to host the potential new program that would air from 9-11 PM every weeknight.Licht first hinted at his desire to poach Stewart during an interview with...
RadarOnline

CNN Shake-Up Continues: Network Boss Chris Licht AXES 'CNN This Morning' Executive Producer Eric Hall After Show's Abysmal Ratings

Chris Licht has reportedly axed CNN This Morning executive producer Eric Hall from the program just months after rebooting the AM show in November, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising development comes as Licht continues to make major shake-ups and changes to the struggling news network in an attempt to garner more audience members.According to the Wrap, Hall has been removed from his role on CNN This Morning and will instead work as executive producer on CNN Tonight with host Laura Coates.The announcement was made during a meeting on Thursday when Ryan Kadro – Licht’s second in command – informed CNN This...
OK! Magazine

ABC Accused Amy Robach Of Coming To Work 'Drunk', Keeping Alcohol In Her Dressing Room: Source

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at GMA3, and while several scandals regarding Holmes have surfaced from the investigation into their alleged extramarital affair, according to a source, ABC had only petty and largely unfounded complaints when it came to their reasons for ousting Robach. "Everything they are bringing up is so minor having to do with Amy," a source spilled of ABC's contentious mediation with the couple. One of the odd complaints cited was that Robach had allegedly once come to work drunk — an accusation the insider claimed was untrue and that she had simply been...
The Independent

A restaurant kicked out a Fox News analyst for ‘troubling’ conversation. Were they right?

A restaurant has sparked a debate after kicking out a Fox News analyst over a political conversation that his table was having.The political analyst, Gianno Caldwell, took to Twitter on Saturday to describe and express his shock over the incident, which occured at a restaurant in Florida.“I can’t believe what just happened. I met up with friends for breakfast at Paradis Books and Bread in North Miami & while we were having discussions about politics we were told by the owner that we were not welcomed there because we aren’t politically aligned. Outrageous,” he tweeted.Caldwell went on to share...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Gayle King Courted by CNN With Major Offer

Gayle King may be appearing in a new primetime role. As CNN suffers its worst ratings in a decade, with profits down more than 25 percent from the Zucker-Trump heyday, the company's chairman and C.E.O., Chris Licht, is planning to beef up the network's vacant primetime schedule. Puck News reports that Licht recently approached King, a CBS Mornings star, about hosting or co-hosting a weekly CNN show. Licht brought King to CBS' morning show a decade ago, when he was executive producer, and the two remain close, sources familiar with the discussions told the outlet. Under the current proposal, King would anchor CBS Mornings while hosting CNN's new weekly program.
