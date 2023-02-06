Men’s Basketball: Northwestern gets boost from multiple players in last-second, nerve-wracking 54-52 victory over Wisconsin

Northwestern’s Jan. 1 contest wasn’t how it wanted to ring in the new year. On their home turf and second conference matchup of the season, the Wildcats (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) were handed a 16-point loss from Ohio State. This wasn’t a shock to many, though, as Sports Illustrated ranked the Buckeyes the fifth-best team in the conference during their preseason rankings, whereas the Cats stood at second-to-last in the “better luck next year” category.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO