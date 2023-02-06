Men’s Basketball: Northwestern gets boost from multiple players in last-second, nerve-wracking 54-52 victory over Wisconsin

Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: The B-Team: Buie, Barnhizer and Beran propel Northwestern to road victory against Ohio State
Good things come in threes. For Northwestern, the driving force in its Thursday win against Ohio State was not only sparked by success from beyond the arc but also the efforts of a prolific B-team trio: sophomore guard Brooks Barnhizer, senior guard Boo Buie and senior forward Robbie Beran. On...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern collapses in 79-54 home loss to Maryland
Northwestern looked to catch lightning in a bottle against No. 8 Maryland on a rainy Thursday night. The Wildcats (8-16, 1-12 Big Ten) provided an early test for the Terrapins (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) but cataclysmically crumbled in a 79-54 home loss. NU won the opening tip, but Maryland guard...
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 69, Ohio State 63
Back in January, when Northwestern hosted Ohio State to start the New Year, it was served a comprehensive defeat. Six weeks later, with the two teams going on completely different trajectories, the Wildcats got their revenge, being victorious at Columbus for only the third time since 1977. NU opened the...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern overcomes Ohio State’s efficient shooting, guts it out 69-63
Northwestern’s Jan. 1 contest wasn’t how it wanted to ring in the new year. On their home turf and second conference matchup of the season, the Wildcats (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) were handed a 16-point loss from Ohio State. This wasn’t a shock to many, though, as Sports Illustrated ranked the Buckeyes the fifth-best team in the conference during their preseason rankings, whereas the Cats stood at second-to-last in the “better luck next year” category.
Daily Northwestern
NU professors and students react, discuss solutions to warming Evanston winters
Though some may enjoy the warmer weather, Northwestern professors and students worry last month’s increase in temperature — rising about 8.5 degrees Fahrenheit since 1981 on average — presents the impact of global climate change. Biology Prof. Joseph Walsh has identified various mechanisms, such as rising carbon...
Daily Northwestern
Community rallies to support 4 Suns Fresh Juice after fire
Known to Evanston residents as a tropical-inspired, wellness-infused getaway, 4 Suns Fresh Juice faces indefinite closure after a devastating fire the morning of Feb. 3. But in between consulting with fire inspectors and insurance adjusters, owner Gabrielle Walker-Aguilar said she feels the community is behind her. “I’m really, really humbled...
Daily Northwestern
NU graduate student Peter Salvino’s death ruled an accident
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled on Wednesday that neuroscience Ph.D. candidate Peter Salvino drowned in an accident. Salvino’s body was recovered from Chicago’s Diversey Harbor on Lake Michigan in late December. The Medical Examiner’s Office said alcohol intoxication was a contributing factor to his death....
Daily Northwestern
City looks to new energy sources with potential ban on natural gas connections in new buildings
Evanston is considering a ban on natural gas connections in new building construction. The ban, if enacted, would follow similar policies implemented in cities like Seattle and New York City. It would also help Evanston reach its goal of carbon neutrality for municipal operations by 2035, under the city’s Zero Emissions Strategy.
Daily Northwestern
Fire on Judson Avenue displaces 13 residents
A fire at a multi-residential structure on the 900 block of Judson Avenue displaced 13 residents Thursday morning, according to an Evanston Fire Department news release. No civilian nor firefighter injuries resulted. Until firefighters complete their investigation, the 900 block of Judson Avenue will be closed, the release said. EFD...
Daily Northwestern
EPD finds no credible threat after Chute Middle School handgun investigation
Content warning: This article contains discussions of guns. Evanston Police Department determined the student displaying a handgun to other students Feb. 6 at Chute Middle School posed “no credible threat” to students or school officials, according to a department press release Thursday. The handgun was stolen from a...
